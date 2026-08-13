Beneflo Expands Employee Benefits Platform Across the Baltic Region and Beyond

Riga, Latvia, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beneflo, an employee benefits platform built specifically for distributed and remote first teams, is expanding its presence across the Baltic region and beyond, working with growing, distributed teams that need benefits infrastructure built for how they actually work. As remote and hybrid work becomes standard practice across Europe, HR teams are increasingly responsible for administering employee benefits across different jurisdictions, currencies, and compliance regimes, often using legacy tools that were never designed for a distributed workforce.

Beneflo is addressing this gap by giving companies a single platform to manage, track, and deliver employee benefits, with automated invoice and receipt recognition streamlining what has traditionally been a manual, time consuming process for HR and finance teams.

"Managing benefits for a distributed team shouldn't mean juggling spreadsheets, invoices, and half a dozen local providers," said Alexander Snurnitsyn, CEO of Beneflo. "We built Beneflo so companies can offer their people real, meaningful benefits without adding operational complexity - no matter where their team is based."

One company that has seen this shift firsthand is Hermetis.

"As a CEO, I always look for solutions that create value for both the business and our people. Beneflo is one of those solutions," said Ksenija Ivanova, CEO of Hermetis. "From the company's perspective, it gives us a simple and transparent way to allocate employee benefit budgets while keeping clear rules and spending limits. We define the framework, and our employees have the freedom to choose what is most valuable for them. That flexibility makes a real difference — everyone has different priorities, and Beneflo allows people to use their benefits in a way that fits their own needs without creating additional administrative work. From a finance perspective, the process is straightforward and easy to manage. From an employee perspective, the experience is convenient and intuitive. Overall, we are very happy with Beneflo. It helps us provide meaningful employee benefits in a way that is flexible, well-managed, and simple for everyone involved."

As regulations such as the EU Pay Transparency Directive reshape how companies handle compensation and benefits, Beneflo gives HR and finance teams the tools to stay compliant while giving employees clear visibility into the benefits available to them.

The company continues to expand its presence across the Baltic region and beyond, working with growing, distributed teams that need benefits infrastructure built for how they actually work.

About Beneflo

Beneflo is an employee benefits platform built for distributed and remote-first teams, helping companies manage, track, and deliver benefits across borders from a single platform.





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