RedData and Carahsoft Introduce NIAP-Certified and CSfC-Ready Self-Encrypting Drives for Federal Data-at-Rest Protection

CYPRESS, Calif., and RESTON, Va., Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedData, an RPI-CS, Inc. division, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced the availability of RedData’s NIAP-evaluated NVMe PCIe Gen3 and SATA III Self-Encrypting Drive (SED) Solid State Drives (SSDs) for data-at-rest protection. Designed to meet U.S. Federal Government data security requirements, the NIAP-evaluated SSDs provide approved cryptographic confidentiality protection for sensitive data. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as RedData’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s solutions available through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and GSA Schedule, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts.

The RedData SED SSDs offer hardware full disk encryption at interface speed and safeguard stored data from unauthorized access or disclosure. For U.S. Federal Government use cases, this level of security helps to protect data on devices that may be lost, stolen or accessed outside an authorized environment.

“RedData’s SED SSDs are targeting U.S. Government use cases where an independent NIAP Full Drive Encryption security evaluation for storage devices is required,” said Manuel Offenberg, Chief Technology Officer at RedData. “By offering a NIAP-certified storage product that is ready for listing on the NSA Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) Approved Components List, we are providing Federal agencies with a trusted building block for CSfC data-at-rest architectures.”

RedData’s SSD lineup is well suited for applications that require secure storage, responsive system performance and broad compatibility with existing platforms. Whether used in edge deployments, enterprise systems, workstations or specialized computing environments, the drives are designed to help reduce bottlenecks and strengthen data protection.

Product highlights include:

AES-256-XTS Self-Encrypting Drive functionality for hardware-level data security.

NIAP security evaluated (vid no. 11680) to the collaborative Protection Profile for Full Drive Encryption – Encryption Engine v2.0.

FIPS140-3 certification pending (CMVP Implementation Under Test).

High-performance solid-state storage for demanding workloads.

PCIe Gen3x4 NVMe 1.3 and SATA III - 6Gb/s interface options.

Both commercial and industrial temperature options are available today.





Visit the RedData website at https://reddata.com/ for product-specific and other information.

"We are pleased to expand our partnership with RedData to bring its NIAP-evaluated Self-Encrypting Drive solutions to the Public Sector," said Patrick Spinosa, Sales Director overseeing the RedData Team at Carahsoft. "As agencies continue to strengthen their cybersecurity posture and protect sensitive data across increasingly distributed environments, access to trusted, standards-based storage solutions is essential. Through Carahsoft's reseller partners and contract vehicles, we are making it easier for Federal, State and Local agencies to procure RedData's high-performance encrypted storage technology and advance their data-at-rest security initiatives with confidence."

About RedData

RedData, a division of RPI-CS, Inc., is a one-stop shop for secure data storage devices and systems. We specialize in developing commercially viable solutions that meet our customers' strict security requirements, with a focus on Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) environments. Our product portfolio features a diverse selection of certified Self-Encrypting Drives (SEDs) from leading manufacturers. By collaborating closely with customers and manufacturers from the design phase onward, we integrate additional capabilities and enhancements to meet data security needs. Our team has decades of experience in the storage industry and data-at-rest security, ensuring we deliver robust and reliable solutions.

Visit us at https://reddata.com/.

Contact

William Downer Jr.

(703) 517-2428

inquiries@rpics.com

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Zero Trust, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com