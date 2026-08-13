Crypto News Today: Ethereum Price Prediction Targets $2,000 as Moonberg Crypto Presale Surges





ZUG, Switzerland, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ethereum price prediction suggests that a recovery to $2,000 following the past six months of bearish trading is possible. Although the ETH price has suffered less than some other altcoins, such as XRP and SOL, it has nonetheless struggled for momentum this year. However, its recent consolidation above $1,900 has resulted in a more positive outlook among analysts.

Looking beyond the latest altcoin crypto news today, the crypto presale market has also welcomed a new project, Moonberg . Its first batch of $MBX tokens, valued at $375,000, sold out on the first day of trading. Demand for the token appears to have been driven by the fact that it is directly linked to the Moonberg terminal’s AI-driven crypto trading ecosystem. The terminal provides traders with various distinctive tools, including the ability to create and deploy no-code AI agents.

Ethereum now offers the prospect of a steady large-cap recovery, while Moonberg’s lower market capitalization could provide greater growth potential for traders willing to accept the additional risks associated with a presale.

Ethereum Price Recovers as Bulls Hope for $2,000 in the Short Term

ETH was trading at well over $3,000 at the start of 2026. Since then, the bears have been firmly in control. Despite bullish news about the increasing amount of staked ETH, retail traders have been cautious about purchasing the altcoin. Earlier this year, ETH dropped to nearly $1,500, marking a massive reversal from its 2025 rally. Since reaching this local bottom, a recovery has been underway, although it has been a slow process.

The past month has seen ETH stabilize above $1,900 for the first time since its crash. This is very positive for the bulls, although it still leaves plenty to be desired. Most Ethereum price prediction experts also appear comfortable forecasting higher ETH prices later in the year, with the threat of another drop toward $1,500 now largely off the cards.

From a technical perspective, maintaining support above $1,900 could give ETH the foundation required to challenge the psychological $2,000 level. Price predictions generally expect this recovery to continue, but few see Ethereum moving much higher than $2,500 before the end of the year unless a major altcoin season takes over the market.

First Moonberg Presale Stage Sells Out in Hours

Moonberg is an AI-driven crypto trading terminal designed for quantitative traders looking to analyze huge amounts of data across multiple chains with the support of AI-native infrastructure. The $MBX presale, which launched on August 11, was the first opportunity for users to gain exposure to its ecosystem. However, anyone can already use many of the terminal’s tools, making this presale different from the usual model of raising capital and then promising to deliver a working product.

Arguably, this demonstrable utility has helped drive the presale’s early success. The first batch of tokens, valued at $375,000, sold out within hours. The second batch is now live, with the $MBX price rising slightly from $0.25 to $0.26 per token.

Morpheus is one of the features attracting particular attention from traders. It allows users to create and deploy personalized AI trading agents through natural-language instructions without writing any code. Morpheus will also play a direct role in the $MBX ecosystem, as token holders will gain access to the premium intelligence and computing resources required to operate more advanced AI agents

Final Thoughts: Moonberg Presale Better Positioned for Gains Than the ETH Price Chart

Although the ETH price chart looks much better than it did a couple of months ago, it is still unlikely to produce substantial gains. Ethereum would require a significant influx of capital to deliver the type of returns sometimes available from lower-valued presales due to its sizeable market capitalization. Additionally, there do not appear to be many major catalysts on the horizon, although increasing staking demand has been followed by more bullish price action.

The Moonberg presale may be better positioned to generate returns due to its low target market capitalization at the token generation event (TGE) and its position as a leading utility-focused presale. The $MBX token has several potential catalysts, including its low valuation and the wider narrative surrounding Moonberg’s technology. Its terminal unifies market research, wallet analysis, strategy testing, and trade execution within a single platform.

For more information about Moonberg ($MBX): Official Moonberg Website

FAQs

Can Ethereum Reach $2,000 in 2026?

Ethereum could reach $2,000 if ETH maintains support above $1,900 and its recent bullish momentum continues. However, analysts generally expect modest gains unless a major altcoin season drives substantially more capital into the market.

How Will $MBX Be Used Within the Moonberg Terminal?

$MBX holders will be able to access premium market intelligence and the computing resources required to operate advanced Morpheus AI agents. The token will also provide lower fees, priority access, community-built tools, and governance rights within the Moonberg ecosystem.

Disclaimer:

The information contained in this press release is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment or legal advice. Investing in cryptoassets involves substantial risk and the possibility of losing your entire initial investment. Always seek professional advice and conduct due diligence before investing.

About

Moonberg is an intelligence layer for AI-native crypto markets, providing over 650,000 community members with one terminal that unifies on-chain data, computed signals, and execution across Solana and Ethereum.

From a single interface, users can research tokens, read signals, and manage non-custodial portfolios all while automating their trading edge.