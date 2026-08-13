The Jacob K. Javits Convention Center Celebrates 40 Years as One of New York City's Most Iconic Landmarks

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NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year, the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center celebrates 40 years as one of New York City's defining landmarks–commemorating four decades, welcoming millions of visitors, generating billions in economic impact and serving as the backdrop for some of the city's most memorable moments. The milestone honors not only Javits Center’s legacy of innovation and building connections, but also the community and people that have shaped its story since opening in 1986.

"When people think of Javits Center, they often think of the building. I think of the people," said Joyce Leveston, President and CEO of the Javits Center. "Buildings don't create legacies, people do. For four decades, our employees, customers, partners, and community have transformed this venue into a place where ideas become reality, industries move forward, and the future becomes the present. As we celebrate our past, we're even more excited about our future and the opportunity to continue serving New York with purpose, dedication, and empathy."

Since opening in 1986, Javits Center has welcomed millions of visitors from around the world and hosted thousands of conventions, trade shows, cultural events and community gatherings. It has played a pivotal role in New York’s economy while serving as a backdrop for moments that have shaped industries, launched businesses, inspired innovation and strengthened communities. During times of crisis, including serving as a vaccination center during the COVID-19 pandemic, Javits Center has also demonstrated its enduring role as a symbol of resilience and service for New Yorkers.

"For 40 years, Javits Center has demonstrated the lasting value of public service by creating economic opportunity, supporting thousands of jobs, advancing sustainability, and strengthening communities across New York," said Lee H. Perlman, Chair of the New York Convention Center Operating Corporation. "As we celebrate this milestone, we honor everyone whose vision and dedication built this remarkable institution while reaffirming our commitment to ensuring Javits Center continues to create opportunity and serve New Yorkers for generations to come."

Following its transformative 2021 expansion and modernization, Javits Center has become a global leader in sustainability, technology and event innovation. From its award-winning green roof and rooftop farm to its energy-efficient design and wildlife habitats, the venue continues to set the standard for the future of convention centers while remaining deeply rooted in the city it calls home.

The anniversary celebration culminated on August 12 with a private event bringing together elected officials, business leaders, longtime partners, employees and members of the Javits community. Guests experienced an immersive Through the Decades: 40 Years of Javits exhibition featuring archival photography, historic artifacts and live performances celebrating New York City's rich cultural heritage.

The evening was a love letter to New York with performances and cuisine inspired by the city Javits Center calls home. All five boroughs were represented among the evening’s performances, which included a monologue by Poetry Society of New York’s Hoshiko Hsu, musical performances from Fab 5 and Julliard performers, and dance performances from Raising Beasts. Javits Center’s in-house culinary team, Cultivated, curated a menu that honored New York, with stations dedicated to each of the five boroughs.

As part of the anniversary celebration, Javits Center today announced Love Letters to New York, a public storytelling campaign inviting New Yorkers and visitors alike to share what they love most about the city. Running from August through the end of 2026, the initiative transforms the anniversary into a collective tribute to New York by encouraging participants to submit digital letters celebrating the people, neighborhoods, traditions and experiences that make the city unlike anywhere else in the world. For more information on Javits Center as well as visitor details on the Love Letters to New York campaign, please visit www.javitscenter.com/loveletterstony.

About Jacob K. Javits Convention Center: The New York Convention Center Operating Corporation (NYCCOC) also known as the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center has played a critical role in New York’s recovery and resurgence since it opened in 1986. Located in the heart of Manhattan’s West Side, this iconic six-block-long facility is an economic driver for New York State and New York City by hosting blockbuster events of all shapes and sizes. New York is constantly evolving and so is Javits Center. It’s more than just a convention center; it has evolved into a wildlife habit, a community partner, and a nationwide nexus where the latest ideas in business and pop culture converge under one large green roof. With a significant investment in infrastructure, Javits Center has quickly become a leader in sustainability, security and technology, setting a new standard for convention centers across the country. In 2026, Javits Center launched its new brand campaign “Javits on the Hudson” connecting the campus more deeply to its location along the Hudson River and the evolution of the community. Learn more about Javits Center at www.javitscenter.com.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/82284800-38e9-40c3-81c1-8b6ec8b5b511