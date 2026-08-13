Vereigen Media Hosts Allytics President Dunya Riechelson on New Episode of “From the Source”

The latest episode of Vereigen Media’s Podcast Series explores how digital-first buying behaviors, AI-driven research, and trust-based engagement are reshaping the future of B2B decision-making.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vereigen Media, a leading U.S.-based B2B demand generation company, announced the release of a new episode of its thought leadership Podcast Series, From the Source, featuring Dunya Riechelson, President of Allytics. Hosted by Amber Rebold and joined by Vereigen Media Managing Partner Dave Steinmeyer, the conversation explores one of the most significant shifts impacting B2B organizations today: the transformation of buyer behavior in an increasingly digital, self-directed, and information-rich marketplace.

As buying committees expand and decision-making becomes more complex, organizations are rethinking how they engage with prospects. Today’s buyers conduct extensive independent research before engaging with vendors. They consume content across multiple channels, seek validation from peers, evaluate multiple perspectives, and often complete a significant portion of their decision-making process before interacting with the sales teams.

Don’t miss the newest episode of ‘From the Source’ featuring Dunya Riechelson.

Watch now to discover why trust, transparency, and authentic content are becoming critical to B2B growth

“B2B organizations are operating in an ecosystem where buyers have more information than ever before. What separates successful brands is not simply producing more content, it's delivering meaningful insights that help decision-makers build confidence in their choices. Trust remains the foundation of every successful business relationship.”

- Ameya Pawar, Co-Founder and COO of Vereigen Media

Industry Leaders Discuss the New Reality of B2B Buying Behavior

The modern B2B purchasing process is no longer linear. as with the evolving B2B landscape and change in buying behavior multiple stakeholders are involved which has led to longer evaluation cycles, and greater emphasis on independent research. Today’s buyers often evaluate solutions as part of cross-functional buying groups, gathering information through digital channels, peer recommendations, analyst research, and internal discussions before reaching a consensus.

During the discussion, Riechelson explains how traditional buyer engagement models are evolving as organizations embrace more self-directed and non-linear purchasing behaviors. She explores how generational shifts, digital transformation, and AI-driven access to information are changing the way organizations discover, evaluate, and select business solutions, rather than moving predictably through predefined stages.

Throughout the conversation, trust emerges as one of the most valuable assets in modern B2B marketing. While access to information has increased dramatically, buyers continue to prioritize credible insights, authentic expertise, and proven business outcomes when evaluating vendors and solutions.

“Today buyers expect transparency, relevance, flexibility, and personalization on their own terms. The organizations that focus on helping buyers navigate through complexity without adding more noise and build trust by creating relevant content that aligns with their pain points succeed.”

- Dunya Riechelson, President of Allytics

Why Trust, Relevance, and Buyer-Centric Content Are Emerging as Competitive Advantages

Another key theme explored in the podcast series is the evolution of content consumption. While long-form thought leadership content remains important, buyers are increasingly engaging with concise, highly relevant content that helps them quickly evaluate solutions and make informed decisions.

The conversation examines how marketers can balance the demand for more digestible content with the need to establish authority and credibility. Rather than focusing solely on content volume, Riechelson emphasizes the importance of creating strategic content ecosystems that deliver value throughout the buyer’s research and decision-making process.

The episode also highlights the importance of greater alignment across marketing, sales, and revenue operations to better support today’s self-directed buyers. By combining verified data, meaningful engagement signals, and customer-centric experiences, organizations can better understand buyer behavior, make more informed decisions, and ultimately drive stronger revenue performance.

“More data doesn’t automatically lead to better outcomes. What matters is understanding which signals actually mean something, recognizing real engagement, and using those insights to create experiences that help buyers solve real business challenges. At the end of the day, relevance and trust are what drive meaningful engagement and better results.”

- Charlotte Graham, VP of Revenue Operations & Marketing at Vereigen Media

Watch the Latest Episode of “From the Source”

B2B marketing, revenue, and sales leaders looking to better understand today's evolving buying environment can access the full conversation featuring Dunya Riechelson, President of Allytics.

In this podcast episode, viewers will learn:

Why traditional buyer journeys no longer reflect modern purchasing behavior

How buying committees are influencing enterprise decision-making

The role AI is playing in research, evaluation, and vendor selection

Why trust has become a critical differentiator in B2B growth strategies

How marketers can create more relevant and engaging buyer experiences





Throughout the discussion, panelists emphasize that successful organizations must move beyond vanity metrics and focus on understanding buyer intent, engagement quality, and business impact. The episode also explores how AI is influencing research behavior while reinforcing the continued importance of human judgment and authentic expertise.

What B2B Leaders Must Understand About the Future of Buyer Engagement

As B2B organizations navigate changing buyer expectations, the episode offers a clear takeaway: meaningful growth depends on trust, relevance, and a deep understanding of how people make decisions.

The conversation serves as a reminder that behind every buying committee, dashboard, and data point are individuals seeking confidence in their decisions. Organizations that prioritize authentic engagement, valuable content, and credible experiences will be better positioned to earn that confidence and drive sustainable growth.

“Technology continues to evolve, but the human element remains unchanged,” added Riechelson. “People still buy from organizations they trust. The challenge for marketers today is finding ways to build that trust at scale.”

About “From the Source” Podcast Series

From the Source is Vereigen Media’s Podcast Series, designed for B2B marketing and sales leaders across technology, SaaS, IT, media, and enterprise industries. Each episode features candid conversations, practical lessons, and actionable insights from industry experts shaping the future of B2B growth.



Stream the latest episodes on the Vereigen Media website, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon Music.

About Vereigen Media

Vereigen Media is a leading U.S.-based B2B demand generation company built on first-party data, verified content engagement, human verification, and zero outsourcing. Supporting marketing and sales leaders worldwide, the company delivers meaningful business outcomes through trusted audience engagement and privacy-compliant marketing solutions with more than 110 million continuously validated first-party contact information and a team of 300+ in-house specialists.

Vereigen Media helps organizations and B2B brands across various industries as technology, SaaS, IT, media, marketing, finance, cybersecurity, and other creating meaningful connections through privacy-compliant outreach, verified engagement, and measurable business outcomes.

By prioritizing trust, compliance, transparency, and real buyer interactions, Vereigen Media continues to help businesses create meaningful growth opportunities and lasting customer relationships.

Leads. Done Right.

Interested in hearing the full conversation?

Explore the newest episode of From the Source featuring Allytics President Dunya Riechelson and discover how today’s B2B buying journey is evolving. Hear expert perspectives on buyer trust, content strategy, AI’s growing influence, stakeholder alignment, and the data-driven decisions shaping modern revenue growth. Gain actionable insights to help your organization engage smarter, build credibility, and drive meaningful business outcomes.

Contact:

Manraj Singh - Marketing Manager

Vereigen Media LLC

Email: marketing@vereigenmedia.com

Phone: +1 512-240-2212 (US)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f8cee642-2352-46e5-b840-e1b27f72ff3a