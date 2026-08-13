Alloy named to Inc. 5000 List of America's fastest-growing companies for a third consecutive year

Atlanta, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What is Alloy's Inc. 5000 Ranking for 2026?

Alloy ranked No. 2,386 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, marking its third consecutive year on the list. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the agency delivers full-service integrated marketing, creative and communications solutions for complex, high-growth national brands.

Alloy, a full-service integrated marketing, creative and communications agency headquartered in Atlanta, today announced it has climbed to No. 2,386 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies — up 430 spots from its 2025 rank of No. 2,816, and roughly 700 spots from its 2024 debut. It's the third straight year Alloy has moved up the list, driven by 140% three-year revenue growth that outpaces both the national Inc. 5000 median (130%) and the advertising, marketing and PR industry median (122%).

"Growth that continues to repeat isn’t just a good year; it's a model working,” said Raj Choudhury , CEO of Alloy. “There's a lot of talk about intelligence in our industry right now. We've spent three years building it into how the work actually gets made — the systems, the process and the people. Three years on this list is what that looks like from the outside. Inside, it's the team that makes the model work."

Alloy works with complex businesses facing complex challenges, including national brands like Synchrony Financial, Prudential, Nintex and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, delivering integrated marketing solutions across brand strategy, paid media, platform innovation and communications.

Key growth highlights:

3rd consecutive year on the Inc. 5000 list

140% revenue growth from 2022 to 2025

100+ in-house specialists across 65+ global clients

4 acquisitions completed within the past year

92% female-led leadership team and Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) certified

60+ industry awards earned in the last two years

For Alloy's leadership team, this milestone points directly toward the agency's future direction.

"This milestone represents growth through trust,” said Amanda Lucey , Partner and Chief Marketing & Communications Officer. “We're solving bigger business challenges alongside our clients, finding new and innovative ways to bring our work together, and truly partnering with them to help them grow. This recognition isn't just about our growth — it's about theirs, and that's the highest recognition we could ask for."

Alloy's growth continues to be shaped by the clients who trust it with their biggest challenges. Get in touch today .