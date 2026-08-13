New York, USA, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Fusion Biopsy Market to Register Sustainable Growth at a CAGR of ~6% by 2034 | DelveInsight

The fusion biopsy market is witnessing strong growth due to the rising prevalence of prostate cancer and increasing adoption of MRI-ultrasound fusion technology for accurate diagnosis. Growing awareness of early cancer detection, coupled with advancements in imaging systems and biopsy guidance platforms, is driving demand for fusion biopsy procedures. Favorable reimbursement policies and expanding healthcare infrastructure are further supporting market expansion, particularly in North America and Europe. Additionally, the increasing shift toward minimally invasive, precision-guided diagnostic techniques is expected to sustain the market's growth over the coming years.

DelveInsight’s Fusion Biopsy Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading fusion biopsy companies’ market shares, challenges, fusion biopsy market drivers, barriers, trends, and key fusion biopsy companies in the market.

Fusion Biopsy Market Summary

2025 Fusion Biopsy Market Size: ~ USD 798 Million

USD 798 Million 2034 Projected Fusion Biopsy Market Size: ~ USD 1.5 Billion

USD 1.5 Billion Fusion Biopsy Market Growth Rate (2026-2034): ~ 7%

7% Largest Fusion Biopsy Market: North America

North America Largest Product Segment: Accessories Category

Accessories Category Key Companies in the Fusion Biopsy Market: Koninklijke Philips N.V., KOELIS S.A., innoMedicus Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, MedCom GmbH, Exact Imaging Inc., Focal Healthcare Inc., Biobot Surgical Pte. Ltd., Esaote S.p.A., GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Hitachi Medical Systems (Hitachi, Ltd.), Canon Medical Systems Corporation, BK Medical Holding Company, Inc., Eigen, Inc., UroMedTech GmbH, D&K Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and others

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Key Factors Contributing to the Rise in Growth of the Fusion Biopsy Market

Increasing Prevalence of Prostate Cancer: The rising global incidence of prostate cancer is significantly driving demand for advanced diagnostic technologies. Fusion biopsy enables more accurate detection of clinically significant tumors, supporting earlier diagnosis and improved treatment outcomes.

The rising global incidence of prostate cancer is significantly driving demand for advanced diagnostic technologies. Fusion biopsy enables more accurate detection of clinically significant tumors, supporting earlier diagnosis and improved treatment outcomes. Growing Adoption of MRI-Targeted Biopsy Techniques: The widespread use of multiparametric MRI (mpMRI) before biopsy has increased the adoption of MRI-ultrasound fusion biopsy systems. These techniques improve lesion localization while reducing unnecessary biopsies and overdiagnosis.

The widespread use of multiparametric MRI (mpMRI) before biopsy has increased the adoption of MRI-ultrasound fusion biopsy systems. These techniques improve lesion localization while reducing unnecessary biopsies and overdiagnosis. Higher Diagnostic Accuracy Compared to Conventional Biopsy: Fusion biopsy offers superior sensitivity and precision by combining real-time ultrasound with pre-acquired MRI images. This approach enhances the detection of aggressive cancers while minimizing the likelihood of missing clinically significant lesions.

Fusion biopsy offers superior sensitivity and precision by combining real-time ultrasound with pre-acquired MRI images. This approach enhances the detection of aggressive cancers while minimizing the likelihood of missing clinically significant lesions. Technological Advancements in Imaging and Navigation Systems: Continuous innovations in imaging software, artificial intelligence, robotic assistance, and real-time tracking technologies have improved the efficiency, reproducibility, and accuracy of fusion biopsy procedures, encouraging broader clinical adoption.

Continuous innovations in imaging software, artificial intelligence, robotic assistance, and real-time tracking technologies have improved the efficiency, reproducibility, and accuracy of fusion biopsy procedures, encouraging broader clinical adoption. Rising Preference for Minimally Invasive Diagnostic Procedures: Patients and healthcare providers increasingly favor minimally invasive procedures that reduce complications and recovery time. Fusion biopsy offers a safer and more targeted alternative to systematic biopsy, improving patient experience.

Patients and healthcare providers increasingly favor minimally invasive procedures that reduce complications and recovery time. Fusion biopsy offers a safer and more targeted alternative to systematic biopsy, improving patient experience. Growing Awareness of Early Cancer Detection: Increased public awareness, screening initiatives, and physician education regarding prostate cancer have led to higher diagnostic rates. Early detection programs are creating sustained demand for advanced biopsy technologies.

Increased public awareness, screening initiatives, and physician education regarding prostate cancer have led to higher diagnostic rates. Early detection programs are creating sustained demand for advanced biopsy technologies. Supportive Clinical Guidelines and Evidence-Based Recommendations: International clinical guidelines increasingly recommend mpMRI-guided targeted biopsy for patients with suspected prostate cancer. Strong clinical evidence demonstrating improved diagnostic performance is accelerating market acceptance.

International clinical guidelines increasingly recommend mpMRI-guided targeted biopsy for patients with suspected prostate cancer. Strong clinical evidence demonstrating improved diagnostic performance is accelerating market acceptance. Increasing Investments in Research and Product Innovation: Medical device manufacturers are investing heavily in research and development to introduce more compact, user-friendly, and AI-enabled fusion biopsy platforms. These innovations enhance workflow efficiency and broaden the technology's clinical applications.

Medical device manufacturers are investing heavily in research and development to introduce more compact, user-friendly, and AI-enabled fusion biopsy platforms. These innovations enhance workflow efficiency and broaden the technology's clinical applications. Growing Geriatric Population: As prostate cancer predominantly affects older men, the expanding aging population worldwide is contributing to a larger patient pool. This demographic trend is expected to sustain long-term demand for fusion biopsy procedures and related technologies.





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Regional Fusion Biopsy Market Insights

North America

North America held the largest share of the fusion biopsy market, accounting for 42.67% in 2025.

The region's leadership is supported by its well-established healthcare infrastructure, widespread adoption of advanced imaging technologies such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and Ultrasound Imaging, and the increasing incidence of prostate cancer.

Furthermore, the strong presence of major industry participants, favorable reimbursement policies, and growing emphasis on early and precise cancer detection are expected to accelerate the adoption of fusion biopsy systems throughout North America.

Europe

The European fusion biopsy market is experiencing robust growth, driven by the increasing incidence of prostate cancer, wider adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies, and the strong presence of prominent medical device manufacturers.

Major markets including Germany, the U.K., and France are making significant investments in precision diagnostics and imaging infrastructure, accelerating the uptake of fusion biopsy systems that combine magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and Ultrasound Imaging for more accurate, targeted cancer detection.

Furthermore, favorable clinical guidelines from European urology organizations, along with rising awareness of the importance of early diagnosis, are supporting market expansion.

Ongoing product innovations and recent launches across the region are also contributing to the market's positive growth trajectory.

Asia-Pacific

The Asia Pacific region is becoming a key growth hub for the fusion biopsy market, supported by expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing awareness of early cancer diagnosis, and the growing incidence of prostate cancer in countries including China, India, and Japan.

Healthcare providers across the region are investing heavily in advanced diagnostic technologies, particularly magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and Ultrasound Imaging-based systems that enable accurate fusion biopsy procedures.

Government-led healthcare initiatives, improved access to medical services, and the increasing preference for minimally invasive diagnostic techniques are further driving demand for precision diagnostic solutions.

Moreover, the rapidly aging population, especially in Japan and South Korea, is contributing to market expansion, as advancing age is a major risk factor for prostate cancer.

Overall, advancements in healthcare infrastructure, continued technological progress, the rising burden of prostate cancer, and ongoing product innovation are fueling the adoption of fusion biopsy systems across the Asia Pacific region, positioning it as one of the fastest-growing markets worldwide.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the fusion biopsy market, get a snapshot of the Fusion Biopsy Market Share

Recent Developmental Activities in the Fusion Biopsy Market

In April 2026, KOELIS introduced AI-powered ProMap® Smart software to streamline MRI-ultrasound fusion workflows and improve clinical efficiency.

introduced AI-powered ProMap® Smart software to streamline MRI-ultrasound fusion workflows and improve clinical efficiency. In July, 2025, Koninklijke Philips N.V. received FDA 510(k) clearance for the latest version of its UroNav fusion biopsy/navigation system, enhancing image-guided prostate cancer diagnosis with improved annotation workflows and precision targeting.

received FDA 510(k) clearance for the latest version of its UroNav fusion biopsy/navigation system, enhancing image-guided prostate cancer diagnosis with improved annotation workflows and precision targeting. In March 2025, the University of Oxford introduced a novel MRI-ultrasound fusion biopsy technique, aimed at reducing unnecessary biopsies and improving the detection of clinically significant prostate cancers.

the University of Oxford introduced a novel MRI-ultrasound fusion biopsy technique, aimed at reducing unnecessary biopsies and improving the detection of clinically significant prostate cancers. In March, 2025, KOELIS showcased advanced enhancements to its Trinity® fusion biopsy platform at the European Association of Urology (EAU) Congress, focusing on improved workflow and targeted biopsy precision.

What is Fusion Biopsy?

Fusion biopsy is an advanced diagnostic procedure that combines real-time ultrasound imaging with previously acquired magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans to improve the accuracy of tissue sampling, particularly for prostate cancer detection. During the procedure, specialized software fuses detailed MRI images, which identify suspicious lesions, with live ultrasound guidance, enabling clinicians to precisely target areas that may harbor clinically significant cancer. Compared with conventional systematic biopsy, fusion biopsy increases the detection of aggressive tumors while reducing the likelihood of identifying low-risk cancers that may not require immediate treatment. This minimally invasive technique enhances diagnostic confidence, supports more personalized treatment decisions, and has become an increasingly preferred approach for patients with elevated prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels, abnormal digital rectal examination findings, or suspicious lesions detected on multiparametric MRI.

Fusion Biopsy Market Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2023–2034 Fusion Biopsy Market CAGR ~7% Fusion Biopsy Market Size by 2034 ~USD 1.5 Billion Key Fusion Biopsy Companies Koninklijke Philips N.V., KOELIS S.A., innoMedicus Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, MedCom GmbH, Exact Imaging Inc., Focal Healthcare Inc., Biobot Surgical Pte. Ltd., Esaote S.p.A., GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Hitachi Medical Systems (Hitachi, Ltd.), Canon Medical Systems Corporation, BK Medical Holding Company, Inc., Eigen, Inc., UroMedTech GmbH, D&K Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and others

Fusion Biopsy Market Assessment

Fusion Biopsy Market Segmentation Fusion Biopsy Market Segmentation By Products: Equipment and Consumables & Accessories Fusion Biopsy Market Segmentation By Route of Biopsy: Transrectal and Transperineal Fusion Biopsy Market Segmentation By End Users: Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, and Others Fusion Biopsy Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the fusion biopsy market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Fusion Biopsy Market Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Fusion Biopsy Market Report Introduction 2 Fusion Biopsy Market Executive Summary 3 Fusion Biopsy Market Key Factors Analysis 4 Impact Analysis 5 Regulatory Analysis 6 Fusion Biopsy Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 Fusion Biopsy Market Assessment 8 Competitive Landscape 9 Startup Funding & Investment Trends 10 Fusion Biopsy Market Company and Product Profiles 11 KOL Views 12 Project Approach 13 About DelveInsight 14 Disclaimer & Contact Us

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