BetMGM Secures Exclusive First-to-Market Rights to New Rakin' Bacon!® Games in Alberta

EDMONTON, AB, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetMGM, a leading iGaming and sports betting operator, announced that players in Alberta now have exclusive first access to three new online slots from the popular Rakin' Bacon!® franchise through its ongoing partnership with AGS, a leading supplier of high-performing slot, table, and online gaming products. Rakin’ Bacon! Fu Zhu Bao Bao, Rakin' Bacon! Triple Oink Soda Fountain Fortunes, and Rakin' Bacon! Triple Oink San Shen Zhu are now available on BetMGM Casino in Alberta, giving players first-to-market access to the latest entries in one of the gaming industry's most established slot franchises.

Creative assets available here

"Rakin' Bacon! has earned a passionate following among slots players, and AGS continues to build on that success with new features, mechanics and ways to play," said Rob Passerino, Director of Gaming at BetMGM. "These new titles give Alberta players even more variety within a franchise they already know and enjoy, while reinforcing our commitment to bringing sought-after games and exclusive experiences to players on BetMGM."

In addition, BetMGM Casino Alberta also has the following Rakin' Bacon! slots:

Rakin Bacon!

Rakin Bacon! Sahara

Rakin Bacon! Jackpots Bonus Board

Rakin Bacon! Jackpots Bonus Wheel

Rakin Bacon! Odyssey

Zoe Ebling, Vice President of Interactive at AGS, said, “First-to-market moments like this are not just about launching new games. They show what strong partnerships can unlock,” “Rakin’ Bacon! has proven performance and real staying power, and bringing three new titles to players in Alberta first with BetMGM is a big signal of where the franchise is headed. The trust and execution across both teams made this happen, and Cornsquealius is ready to bring the action.”

Led by Cornsquealius, Rakin’ Bacon! games have consistently ranked among BetMGM's top performers, with two slot titles from the franchise placing among the platform's top 15 iGaming offerings in 2025.

Rakin' Bacon Jackpots Bonus Board was named a nominee for Top Performing Omni-Channel Slot Game (Retail & Online) at the 8th Annual EKG Slot Awards, produced by Eilers & Krejcik Gaming, placing it among the industry's most closely watched titles of 2025.

Three Rakin' Bacon! questions answered

What is Rakin' Bacon!?

Rakin' Bacon! is a slot game franchise created by AGS that features the Cornsquealius golden pig character and a variety of bonus mechanics, jackpot features, and collection-style gameplay.

Where can I play Rakin' Bacon in Canada?

Players in Alberta can play Rakin' Bacon! online at BetMGM Casino Alberta. As part of Alberta's regulated online casino market, BetMGM offers various Rakin' Bacon! slot games alongside other popular land-based casino favorites available through a secure online casino.





Why is BetMGM the first place to play the new Rakin' Bacon! games in Alberta?

BetMGM Casino Alberta has secured exclusive first-to-market rights to three new Rakin' Bacon! online casino games from AGS, making BetMGM the first place where Alberta players can access Rakin' Bacon! Fu Zhu Bao Bao, Rakin' Bacon! Triple Oink Soda Fountain Fortunes, and Rakin' Bacon! Triple Oink San Shen Zhu.

As BetMGM continues to expand into new markets and introduces new features, responsible gambling remains a key focus. Additionally, BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly, including GameSense, an industry-leading program developed and licensed to BetMGM by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. Through the integration within BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms, customers can receive the same GameSense experience they have grown to rely on at MGM Resorts properties. GameSense complements BetMGM's existing responsible gambling tools which serve to provide customers with an entertaining and safe digital experience.

For more information on BetMGM, follow @BetMGM on X.



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### See BetMGM.com for Terms. 18+ only. Bet Responsibly. AB only. Subject to eligibility requirements. If gambling is affecting your mental health or well-being, 211 Alberta is here to help. Call or text 211 or visit ab.211.ca.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's U.S.-licensed, state-of-the-art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit https://casino.betmgm.ca/en/blog/





About AGS

AGS is a global gaming company on a mission to create high-energy player-first experiences for all. Founded in 2005, we’ve evolved from an ambitious challenger into one of the industry’s most dynamic leaders – backed by deep R&D investment, multiple global game studios, and chart-topping performance. Our full-spectrum portfolio spans Class II and III slot machines, table products, card shufflers, and online games, making AGS one of the industry’s most comprehensive gaming suppliers. Our new bolt-inspired identity reflects the energy and originality driving everything we do: bold, charged, and built to elevate player experiences. While our look has evolved, our core remains the same – authentic, accessible, and relentlessly committed to mindful innovation. This is the new AGS: proven, energized, and ready to electrify the gaming world, one idea at a time. Let’s win together. Play AGS.

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