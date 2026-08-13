Smartcat Launches AI Chief of Staff to Help Enterprises Close the Market Adaptation Gap

Boston, MA, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Smartcat announced its Chief of Staff, an AI coworker that becomes customers' primary interface to the Smartcat platform. It's the latest move in the company’s rapid delivery of AI coworkers, which already includes agents for content creation, translation, reviews, and QA. Companies now have one place to direct their work instead of managing each coworker separately, improving the way they work with AI to ensure their content is current and compliant in the markets they serve.

Enterprises today are fighting against the Market Adaptation Gap, the time between when a change happens and when a business responds. Policy changes, new products from competitors and shifting search behaviors create crucial moments for companies to update content. When responses lag, messaging becomes inaccurate, non-compliant, or out of step with customer expectations. Enterprises have to catch these signals and respond everywhere they operate.

The launch comes the same week as Forbes contributor Serenity Gibbons wrote about the costly risks enterprises face when content updates fall behind change. In “How Leaders Can Use AI to Avoid Operational Risks”, Gibbons articulates the exposure companies face when they are unable to keep pace with compliance and safety issues, challenges that compound with each language and market they touch.

By tracking market signals, deciding what content needs updating, drawing on the enterprise’s knowledge and past work, and reviewing content for quality standards, Smartcat’s Chief of Staff Coworker gives teams across an enterprise - from marketing to L&D to sales enablement teams - unprecedented confidence in their work. The AI Chief of Staff also connects teams directly to Smartcat's Marketplace of 500,000+ human linguistic experts, linking enterprise team members, AI coworkers, and outside linguists so companies get the right balance of scale, human judgment, and automation.

"Markets don't wait. New regulations land, competitors move faster, and the way customers find and buy is shifting under everyone's feet. The companies that stay ahead aren't the ones producing the most content, they're the ones that close the update gap fastest and adapt everywhere they operate. That's the job the AI Chief of Staff and its coworkers do together. It's the front door to a platform built to keep

enterprises current in every market, while people stay focused on judgment, not busywork."

— Ivan Smolnikov, Founder and CEO, Smartcat

About Smartcat

Smartcat is the AI market adaptation platform that helps global enterprises automate multilingual content workflows across Learning & Development, Sales, and Marketing. Its AI coworkers are trained on each customer's approved knowledge and standards, with human review built into every workflow, so the world's largest and most complex enterprises can stay current in every local market. Smartcat is trusted by Fortune 1000 brands and is a SOC II compliant organization. Learn more at https://www.smartcat.com/ai-coworkers/chief-of-staff/.

Press Inquiries

Ryan Grable

r.grable@smartcat.ai

https://www.smartcat.com/