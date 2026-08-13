Share-based incentive programmes

Following the adoption today by the annual general meeting of the company’s revised Remuneration Policy, the Board of Directors has authorised a grant of share-based incentives. The grant comprises performance and restricted shares under the company’s existing long term incentive programme for 2026/27–2028/29 (the “LTIP”) and a one-off share option grant to the newly appointed Executive Management Board and a reserve for additional LTIP grants.

The LTIP grant comprises a maximum of 2,388,770 shares and is governed by the LTIP terms outlined in company announcement of 9 July 2026.

The share option programme comprises a maximum of 3,300,000 shares divided into three separate tranches with a base exercise price based on the share price at the time of grant. The exercise price is subject to compounding annual hurdle rates of 8%, 12% and 15% for the three tranches respectively. Vesting will take place over a period of four to seven years after the grant (20% on each of the fourth and fifth anniversary of the grant and 30% on each of the sixth and seventh anniversary). The exercise period expires on 31 August 2035.

The programmes are designed to support long-term value creation, retention of key talent and alignment with shareholder interests. Vesting and release may also be accelerated in certain extraordinary events as described in the company’s Remuneration Policy.

The incremental total value of the grants amounts to DKK 11.3m. DKK 1.7m is incremental value under the LTIP (based on the volume-weighted average share price over the three trading days following publication of the 2025/26 Annual Report) and assumes achievement of target level performance for the Performance Shares.

For further information, please contact:

Cristina Rønde Hefting

Investor Relations

Phone: +45 4153 7303

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