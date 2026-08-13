Trade Healthcare, Finance, and Consumer Giants on Zoomex





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoomex has expanded its Stock Perpetuals lineup with twelve new USDT-margined contracts, giving traders 24/7 exposure to some of the most closely watched names in U.S. equities. UnitedHealth Group (UNH), General Electric (GE), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Gilead Sciences (GILD), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN), Amgen (AMGN), Walmart (WMT), Coca-Cola (KO), PepsiCo (PEP), Mastercard (MA), PayPal Holdings (PYPL), and Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRK.B) are now live for long and short positions, with no traditional market hours required.





The listing lands at a pivotal moment for the category. Tokenized stock perpetuals have gone from a niche product to one of the fastest-growing corners of crypto derivatives in 2026, as traders look for leveraged, 24/7 access to equities that traditional brokerages close off for two-thirds of every week. Zoomex's latest batch follows that momentum with a Fair Access & Rule-Based Execution approach, with every contract publishing its leverage cap, tick size, and funding rate ceiling upfront.

How the New Contracts Work

All twelve new pairs run on the same infrastructure as Zoomex's existing USDT Perpetuals, Focused on Derivatives, with no separate account or interface to learn.

Leverage: up to 25x on most pairs (20x on REGN and PYPL)

up to 25x on most pairs (20x on REGN and PYPL) Margin: Cross and Isolated modes, trader's choice

Cross and Isolated modes, trader's choice Settlement: USDT, with funding every 8 hours

USDT, with funding every 8 hours Funding rate cap: 2.00% (2.50% on REGN)

2.00% (2.50% on REGN) Availability: 24/7, Long or Short





Traders simply search the ticker under the Stock category in Perpetual trading, consistent with the Easy to Use principle that runs across the platform.

Why This Matters for Investors

Tokenized equity perpetuals still make up a small fraction of traditional stock market volume, but that gap is closing fast, and the platforms building this out early are shaping how the category eventually matures. For traders, the practical upside is straightforward: positions that would otherwise wait for Monday's opening bell can now be opened, adjusted, or closed the moment news breaks, including biotech readouts, bank earnings, or inflation data that lands outside regular trading hours.

Zoomex's approach keeps that opportunity Transparent by Design, with published parameters for every contract, the same rulebook across all Stock Perpetuals, and a Refined Brand & Trading Experience that lets traders move between crypto and equity exposure without switching platforms or relearning margin mechanics.

Getting Started

All twelve new Stock Perpetual contracts are live now. Traders can head to the Derivatives/Futures page and search the ticker directly, or browse the Stock category under Perpetual trading to see the full lineup alongside existing contracts on Apple, Tesla, and Nvidia.

As with all Zoomex derivatives products, parameters including leverage, tick size, and funding rate caps are subject to change based on market conditions. Traders should check the latest contract specifications before opening a position.

About Zoomex

Founded in 2021, Zoomex is a global cryptocurrency trading platform focused on derivatives trading. The platform serves over 3 million users across 35+ countries and regions, offering access to 700+ trading pairs. Built around easy-to-use, transparency, fairness, and speed, Zoomex provides a clear and efficient trading experience for users worldwide.

Through its high-performance matching engine, clear asset and order displays, and transparent fee and rule mechanisms, Zoomex helps users better understand their account status, order execution, trading costs, and results. Zoomex maintains registrations, licenses, and regulatory statuses across multiple jurisdictions, including the U.S. MSB, Canada MSB, U.S. NFA, and Australia AUSTRAC, and has completed security audits conducted by blockchain security firm Hacken. The platform also continues to strengthen its trust framework through Proof of Reserves, Security & Transparency, Compliance Information, and Fees / Rules Transparency initiatives.

Beyond trading, Zoomex builds a refined brand experience through elite sports partnerships, including the TGR Haas F1 Team, World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, and world-class tennis events such as Wimbledon. The values of speed, precision, discipline, fair play, and rule-based execution are closely aligned with Zoomex’s approach to derivatives trading.

At Zoomex: Easy to Use. Transparent balance. Fair access to your earnings.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Zoomex? Zoomex is a global crypto derivatives platform founded in 2021, serving over 3 million users across more than 35 countries and regions with 700+ trading pairs.

How does Zoomex work? Zoomex operates through a high-performance matching engine with transparent asset and order displays, allowing users to execute trades and track outcomes with full visibility into their balances and results.

What can you trade on Zoomex? Zoomex offers 700+ trading pairs spanning cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, and SOL, as well as stock-linked contracts like NVDA and AAPL and gold exposure through XAUT.

Where is Zoomex headquartered? Zoomex operates as a global cryptocurrency exchange with regulatory registrations including Canada MSB, U.S. MSB, U.S. NFA, and Australia AUSTRAC, reflecting its multi-jurisdictional compliance approach.

Is Zoomex available in my country? Zoomex serves users across more than 35 countries and regions. Availability can vary by local regulation, so traders should check the official Zoomex website for country-specific access and requirements.

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