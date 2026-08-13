“Hold Dexterra Accountable”: SEIU Local 2 holds rally outside Crosslinx headquarters

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crosslinx has to ensure the companies it hires operate honestly, respect workers, and comply with labour law, said SEIU Local 2 and allied organizations at a rally outside the Crosslinx office.

Crosslinx Transit Solutions is the private consortium responsible for designing, building, financing and maintaining the Eglinton Crosstown LRT. SEIU Local 2 recently learned that Dexterra, the cleaning contractor operating at the Eglinton Crosstown LRT stations:

Hid contracts from the union and kept workers from being part of the City-Wide Toronto collective agreement

Sub-contracted work which led to lower wages and worse working conditions for workers





These allegations are detailed in the union’s Unfair Labour Practice complaint.

“We’re here to send a powerful message that public infrastructure should never be cleaned on the backs of workers,” said Renzo Garcia, the chair of the Toronto Justice for Janitors Council with SEIU Local 2. “The cleaning contractor Dexterra Group has taken its bad labour practices to our public transit system and now it’s time for Crosslinx to hold Dexterra accountable.”

“We have a City-Wide collective agreement for a reason,” said Garcia. “It maintains standards that benefit workers - but also the companies who participate. What Dexterra is doing is creating an unfair advantage for itself.”

The rally – which included members of Justicia for Migrant Workers, TTCriders, Toronto Centre Tenant Union, the Toronto Tenant Union, Toronto Centre City Council Candidate Curran Stikuts, and more – declared that Crosslinx has a responsibility to take action and hold Dexterra accountable, meaning ensuring that the companies it hires follow labour law and treat workers well.

For more information, contact:

Daniel Tseghay | Media Contact, SEIU Local 2

dtseghay@seiulocal2.ca | 403-560-5906