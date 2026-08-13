St. Albert Transit Reaffirms Its Confidence in Nova Bus for Fleet Modernization

SAINT-EUSTACHE, Quebec, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nova Bus, a leading Canadian manufacturer of urban transit buses and a member of the Volvo Group, is proud to announce that it has been selected by St. Albert Transit in Alberta to supply 13 40-foot diesel buses. This order is part of St. Albert Transit’s fleet renewal and expansion program, designed to support growing ridership in the Edmonton metropolitan area while providing a solution that combines performance and durability.

This latest milestone reflects the strength of the partnership between Nova Bus and St. Albert Transit. The new order builds on the 19 vehicles already delivered, bringing the total number of Nova Bus vehicles integrated into the network since 2025 to 32. For this dynamic Alberta community, this significant investment is an important step in the modernization of public transit, helping ensure reliable, efficient service that meets the evolving needs of residents.





Listening to and Supporting Our Partners

“We thank St. Albert Transit for its continued trust in Nova Bus. This new contract reflects the strength of our partnership and our commitment to delivering reliable vehicles that meet the operational needs of public transit systems across Canada,” said Paul Le Houillier, President of Nova Bus.

Public transit buses, regardless of propulsion technology, remain an essential solution for sustainable mobility by helping reduce the number of personal vehicles on the road. By focusing on durability, reliability, performance, and long-term value, Nova Bus delivers high-quality transportation solutions for passengers and transit agencies alike. Nova Bus supports transit operators with a portfolio of solutions tailored to their operational needs and pace of energy transition with every bus 100% designed and manufactured in Canada.

Nova Bus: A Trusted Partner in Reliability and Durability

With more than 30 years of experience, Nova Bus continues to be a trusted partner for transit agencies across Canada, providing solutions designed to meet operational requirements and perform reliably in the country’s demanding climate.

About Nova Bus

Nova Bus, a member of the Volvo Group, is a leading provider of sustainable transportation solutions in North America. For more than 30 years, Nova Bus has relied on a dedicated and experienced team to deliver innovative, safe, reliable, and versatile mobility solutions that support urban public transportation and enhance the passenger experience, notably through its Nova LFS platform. For more information about Nova Bus products and services, visit novabus.com.

For more information:

Christos Kritsidimas

Vice President, Public Affairs, Legal and Communications

Nova Bus

Phone: +1 (438) 350-0454

Email: christos.kritsidimas@volvo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d8b59aad-b192-4bed-bcda-9d89661580a7