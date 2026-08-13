Canadian Forces Snowbirds Take Centre Stage at This Year’s Canadian International Air Show

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian International Air Show (CIAS) returns to the shores of Lake Ontario for Labour Day weekend, September 5-7, 2026. This year’s show is especially significant, as it will be the final opportunity for Torontonians and showgoers to see Canada’s beloved aerobatic demonstration team. In May, the Canadian Forces Snowbirds announced they will pause operations after the 2026 season.

The Snowbirds are the Royal Canadian Air Force’s most recognized and celebrated symbol, embodying the skill, professionalism and teamwork of all members of the Canadian Armed Forces. Their presence has inspired generations of audiences each year.

For decades, the Canadian Forces Snowbirds have closed the Canadian International Air Show, with nine red-and-white CT-114 Tutors flying in formation above Toronto’s waterfront.

“For generations, those red-and-white jets have represented the pride, courage and spirit of Canada. CIAS fans have watched them soar the past 55 years over Toronto with absolute admiration,” said Lori Duthie, Executive Director of the Canadian International Air Show. “The Snowbirds are the heart of the Toronto airshow. We hope every Ontarian comes to Toronto Labour Day weekend to show their love and appreciation to the Snowbirds team.”

In addition to the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, this year’s program features a full weekend of aerial excellence, precision formations and high-energy aerobatic acts including:

The Jack Aces Formation Aerobatic Team inaugural appearance. They redefine airshows with their heart-pounding precision formation aerobatics in three P-51 Mustangs.

The USAF F-16 Demo Team will showcase the power and precision of modern military aviation.

The Pink L-39 Jet is dedicated to spreading breast cancer awareness, supporting survivors, and raising money to help find a cure through aviation.

Vintage Wings of Canada brings its Victory Flight Fighter Formation Team, pairing the Supermarine Spitfire and Hawker Hurricane, for a rare, shared flight over Toronto.

Aerobatic Instructor and Demonstration pilot Trevor Rafferty is back and ready to perform in his Christen Eagle.

Mike Tryggvason returns and is debuting his new Edge 540 V3 racer.

Indulge in a selection of local tasty options at the Refuelling Station and meet some of the show’s performers.

Explore the free STEM Zone, featuring life-size aircraft displays, cutting-edge VR experiences, and aerospace-themed exhibits.

Make the most of your day, with same-day admission to the CNE grounds with your CIAS ticket.



Tickets can be purchased at www.cias.org. There are four ticket package options: General Admission, Flight Deck, the Skydeck Cruise, and a new backstage pass at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport for an exclusive behind-the-scenes experience. All ticket types guarantee the best possible views and offer VIP opportunities for attendees. Don’t wait too long, as they are selling fast.

Visit www.cias.org and follow CIAS on Instagram and Facebook for updates and further announcements.

ABOUT THE CANADIAN INTERNATIONAL AIR SHOW:

The Canadian International Air Show (CIAS) is North America’s longest-running air show, held on Toronto's waterfront. It features a jam-packed air display of modern military jets, vintage warbirds, thrilling aerobatics, and much more. For more information, please visit www.cias.org.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Victoria Mahoney

Harmony Marketing

vmahoney@harmonymarketing.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ffc5ca40-9488-4c20-b643-a58ddde17461