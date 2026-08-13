National Advertising Division Recommends Dreame Modify or Discontinue “2-Minute” Hair Drying Claims

New York, NY, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a challenge brought by Dyson Inc., BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division recommended that Dreame Technology modify or discontinue advertising claims that its hair styling tools dry hair in two minutes to avoid conveying the unsupported message that the products can dry long hair in that time.

Fast-Track SWIFT is an expedited process designed for single-issue advertising cases before the National Advertising Division (NAD).

Dyson and Dreame offer competing hair stylers and hair dryers. At issue were claims for Dreame’s Dazzle Hair Styler and Miracle Pro Hair Dryer that the products can dry hair “in just 2 minutes,” which appeared on Dreame’s website and on Amazon, alongside images of models with long hair.

NAD found that one reasonable takeaway is that the two-minute drying claim applies to the long hair depicted in the images, even where the text refers to shoulder-length hair. NAD noted that visual elements can convey objective messages requiring substantiation.

NAD further found that pairing a quantified performance claim with imagery depicting materially different conditions – here, long hair versus shoulder-length hair - can communicate an unsupported message. As the advertising did not clearly limit the two-minute claim to shoulder-length hair, consumers may reasonably take away that similar results apply to longer hair.

NAD also determined that disclosures in the advertising did not remedy the misleading message. NAD noted that disclosures cannot contradict or correct a message reasonably conveyed by the main claim and imagery, and in this case, the disclosures did not clearly address drying time for long hair.

Accordingly, NAD recommended that Dreame discontinue the challenged claims or modify its advertising to avoid conveying the message that the Dazzle Hair Styler and Miracle Pro Hair Dryer can dry long hair in two minutes.

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About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. NAD reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and creating fair competition for business.