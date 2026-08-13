ATHENS ORTHOPEDIC CLINIC REINTRODUCES ORTHOPEDIC URGENT CARE NETWORK UNDER AOC ORTHONOW

ATHENS, Ga., Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athens Orthopedic Clinic is pleased to introduce AOC OrthoNow, urgent care centers in Northeast Georgia that specialize in the treatment of orthopedic injuries. AOC OrthoNow treats complex conditions such as fractures and dislocations with costs significantly below emergency department care. The care addresses injuries from feet to hands and everything in between.

Orthopedic injuries rank as the second-highest cost condition in the U.S. behind oncology and ahead of cardiovascular disease, and expensive hospital visits are oftentimes key drivers for the high cost. Whether an injury happens during a weekend game, after work or outside regular clinic hours, OrthoNow provides patients with a specialized alternative to the emergency room for orthopedic injuries. The network is designed to help patients access timely, high-quality orthopedic care while avoiding costly and unnecessary hospital visits.

“Our goal has always been to make expert orthopedic care more accessible and affordable for the communities we serve,” said Mike Boblitz, CEO of Athens Orthopedic Clinic. “OrthoNow gives patients across Northeast Georgia a clear, recognizable place to seek prompt orthopedic care when they need it most.”

Patients may simply walk in any time at one of the three OrthoNow locations across Northeast Georgia:

AOC OrthoNow at Athens open seven days a week

AOC OrthoNow at Loganville open Monday through Friday

AOC OrthoNow at Lake Oconee open Monday through Friday

The AOC clinical network supports OrthoNow with MRI and CT services available seven days a week, along with a team of 79 physicians, advanced practice providers and physical and occupational providers all working tirelessly to make health care better and more affordable for all.

Orthopedic urgent care is a simple and cost-effective alternative to hospital-based care. AOC reports that its services, including OrthoNow, are often 50% less expensive than hospital-based care, depending on the patient's treatment and insurance coverage. While emergency departments may average more than two hours in wait times, OrthoNow provides access within a matter of minutes.



“We are especially pleased to support our student-athletes returning to school this month,” Boblitz added. “An injured football player on Friday night can visit OrthoNow on Saturday morning, receive an MRI on Sunday and have answers fast, which is what our athletes, parents and coaches need to ensure everyone gets back in the game as soon as possible.”

While the AOC OrthoNow brand was introduced across all three locations on Aug. 4, there is an open house on Aug. 13 to reintroduce community members to an orthopedic resource they can rely on. The AOC clinical team prepared to provide expert care for any type of orthopedic injury or condition.



Patients can visit athensorthopedicclinic.com/service/orthopedic-urgent-care to learn more about OrthoNow locations, services and hours.

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About Athens Orthopedic Clinic

Founded in 1966, Athens Orthopedic Clinic is Northeast Georgia’s largest provider of orthopedics and sports medicine, serving more than 230,000 patients annually. With a team of 79 physicians, advanced practice providers, and outpatient therapists, AOC offers comprehensive orthopedic services including joint and spine care, ambulatory surgery, imaging, physical therapy, urgent care and occupational medicine. Learn more at www.athensorthopedicclinic.com.

Media Contacts:

Kayla Phillips

Account Lead, Public Relations

See.Spark.Go

kayla.phillips@seesparkgo.com | 678-879-2486

Amy Wages

Director of Marketing, Training and Development

Athens Orthopedic Clinic

awages@athensorthopedicclinic.com | 706-433-3126

Contact Info



Kayla Phillips

kayla.phillips@seesparkgo.com