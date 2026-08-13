Rock-West rebrands as rewalt: launching a unified Financial Ecosystem for global traders





LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rock-West today officially announced its transformation into rewalt:, marking a complete rebrand and strategic shift from a multi-asset broker into a unified financial ecosystem.

Starting today, the platform is rolling out an upgraded tech infrastructure designed to solve a longstanding headache for active traders: the friction between managing market positions and accessing real-world liquidity. All existing client accounts, balances, open positions, and security protocols remain entirely intact and unaffected by the transition.

The rebrand reflects how user behavior has shifted over the past few years. Traders no longer want isolated platforms for forex, crypto, and traditional assets, only to face delays and high transfer fees when moving profits into bank accounts or spending them in the real world.

"We built Rock-West as a reliable broker, but our traders kept telling us the same thing: getting in and out of positions was fine, but moving capital between crypto, fiat, and daily spending was still a clunky, expensive process," said Mikhail Bobkin, rewalt: CEO. "rewalt: isn’t just a new name or a fresh coat of paint. It’s an evolution into a single financial hub where your capital moves freely, without high withdrawal cut-offs, hidden fees, or banking roadblocks."

What’s Live Today

Unified Multi-Asset Balance: A single ecosystem connecting trading accounts with frictionless crypto-to-fiat conversion rates.

A single ecosystem connecting trading accounts with frictionless crypto-to-fiat conversion rates. 100% Security & Continuity: Existing clients retain their login credentials, balances, and trading history with zero downtime during the transition.

Existing clients retain their login credentials, balances, and trading history with zero downtime during the transition. Transparent Pricing: Ultra-low friction transfers with zero hidden payout markups.





What’s next: rewalt: card & upgraded copy-trading

The August 4 launch is the first step in a broader product roadmap for 2026.

To bridge the gap between digital wealth and offline utility, rewalt: will launch its proprietary rewalt: Card in the coming weeks. The card will allow users to spend trading profits directly at point-of-sale terminals globally or withdraw cash at ATMs without needing to transfer funds through traditional, slow-moving intermediary banks.

Shortly after the card rollout, the platform will release its next-generation Copy-Trading Engine. Built for both novice traders and seasoned strategy managers, the upgraded system will offer real-time execution, full transparency on historical drawdown metrics, and automated risk-management controls-allowing followers to mirror proven strategies with granular risk limits.

"Traders don't need another generic trading app-they need bank-proof financial freedom and control over their own money," added Mihail Bobkin. "August 4th is just Day 1 of rewalt:."

For more information on the rebrand or to explore the new ecosystem, visit rewalt.com .

About rewalt:

Founded originally as Rock-West, rewalt: is a modern multi-asset financial ecosystem designed for traders who demand speed, security, and real-world liquidity. By combining global market access, seamless crypto-to-fiat conversion, and upcoming payment solutions, rewalt: gives users total freedom over how they trade, grow, and spend their capital.