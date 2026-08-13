Carahsoft Partner Pavilion Showcases Federal Healthcare Innovations at Medicaid Enterprise Systems Conference 2026 in Portland, Ore., August 17-20

RESTON, Va., Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted IT Solutions Provider for the Healthcare Industry™, will be joined by more than 30 of its technology partners at the Medicaid Enterprise Systems Conference (MESC) 2026, taking place August 17-20 in Portland, Oregon. Hosted by the New England States Consortium Systems Organization (NESCSO), the event will bring together thousands of Federal, State and Private Sector leaders, healthcare professionals and technology providers to explore the future of Medicaid technology, exchange ideas on Medicaid systems modernization and discuss evolving health policies.
LEARN:
This year’s conference will feature eight educational tracks and themes exploring the technologies, strategies and policy priorities shaping the future of Medicaid. These tracks will bring together Medicaid leaders, Government officials and industry experts to discuss innovative solutions that improve program integrity, enhance operational efficiency and advance the modernization of Medicaid services.
Sessions will cover:
- Program Integrity, Fraud, Waste and Abuse (FWA); and Third-Party Liability
- Operational Excellence and Compliance
- Data-Driven Decision Making and Analytics
- Integrated Eligibility and Enrollment (IE&E)
- Modernizing the Medicaid Enterprise: Navigating the Future
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Future of Medicaid: A Vision for 2030 and Beyond
- The Unified Agency: Aligning Policy, Operations and IT for Better Outcomes
- Rapid Response: Medicaid Hot Topics and Late-Breaking Developments
ATTEND:
Monday – Thursday, August 17-20, 2026
Oregon Convention Center
777 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Portland, Ore. 97232
ENGAGE:
Carahsoft and more than 30 technology partners will showcase a full range of Federal healthcare solutions. Visit the Carahsoft team in booth #410 in the Carahsoft Pavilion and connect with Carahsoft’s vendor partners throughout the show floor.
Carahsoft Partners Participating in Carahsoft’s Partner Pavilion:
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Carahsoft Partners Participating Outside Carahsoft’s Partner Pavilion:
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To view the Carahsoft Partner Pavilion and full MESC floorplan, click here.
Carahsoft and Optum will host a speaking session, “Medicaid Reimagined: Scaling Trusted AI for 2030,” from 3:00 to 3:50 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19 in the Portland Ballroom 255. The session will explore how AI and advanced automation are transforming Medicaid operations through real-world use cases, including member outreach, program integrity, analytics and legacy system modernization, while emphasizing trusted AI governance, human oversight and practical procurement pathways for State agencies.
Speakers:
- Karl Schelhammer, Ph.D.: Senior Director, AI/ML Engineering, State Government Solutions, Optum
- James Lukenbill, Ph.D.: Analytics Strategic Product Manager, State Government Solutions, Optum
- Martin Gavin, MS, MBA: Sales Manager, Healthcare Marketing, Carahsoft
Portland Ballroom 255, Oregon Convention Center
777 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Portland, Ore. 97232
NETWORK WITH CARAHSOFT:
Attendees are invited to attend Carahsoft’s networking reception following the first exhibiting day of MESC 2026 for food, drinks and entertainment from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, at Xport Bar and Lounge. Attendees must wear a MESC 2026 badge to gain entry to the event.
Xport Bar and Lounge
1355 SW 2nd Avenue
Portland, Ore. 97201
JOIN TODAY!
Additional conference and registration information is available here. For more information regarding Carahsoft’s presence at the event, contact Anna Pettry at (571) 590-7131 or anna.pettry@carahsoft.com.
About Carahsoft
Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted IT Solutions Provider for the Healthcare Industry, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Healthcare Technology, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.
Contact
Mary Lange
(703) 230-7434
PR@carahsoft.com