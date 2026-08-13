Carahsoft Partner Pavilion Showcases Federal Healthcare Innovations at Medicaid Enterprise Systems Conference 2026 in Portland, Ore., August 17-20

RESTON, Va., Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted IT Solutions Provider for the Healthcare Industry™, will be joined by more than 30 of its technology partners at the Medicaid Enterprise Systems Conference (MESC) 2026, taking place August 17-20 in Portland, Oregon. Hosted by the New England States Consortium Systems Organization (NESCSO), the event will bring together thousands of Federal, State and Private Sector leaders, healthcare professionals and technology providers to explore the future of Medicaid technology, exchange ideas on Medicaid systems modernization and discuss evolving health policies.

LEARN:

This year’s conference will feature eight educational tracks and themes exploring the technologies, strategies and policy priorities shaping the future of Medicaid. These tracks will bring together Medicaid leaders, Government officials and industry experts to discuss innovative solutions that improve program integrity, enhance operational efficiency and advance the modernization of Medicaid services.

Sessions will cover:

Program Integrity, Fraud, Waste and Abuse (FWA); and Third-Party Liability

Operational Excellence and Compliance

Data-Driven Decision Making and Analytics

Integrated Eligibility and Enrollment (IE&E)

Modernizing the Medicaid Enterprise: Navigating the Future

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Future of Medicaid: A Vision for 2030 and Beyond

The Unified Agency: Aligning Policy, Operations and IT for Better Outcomes

Rapid Response: Medicaid Hot Topics and Late-Breaking Developments

ATTEND:

Monday – Thursday, August 17-20, 2026

Oregon Convention Center

777 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

Portland, Ore. 97232

Directions

ENGAGE:

Carahsoft and more than 30 technology partners will showcase a full range of Federal healthcare solutions. Visit the Carahsoft team in booth #410 in the Carahsoft Pavilion and connect with Carahsoft’s vendor partners throughout the show floor.

Carahsoft Partners Participating in Carahsoft’s Partner Pavilion:

Cloudera (#315)

Datadog (#311)

Equifax (#414, #416) Nutanix (#317)

Wiz (#313)

Carahsoft Partners Participating Outside Carahsoft’s Partner Pavilion:

Adobe

Alivia Analytics

AWS

Curam

Databricks

Genesys

Harmony Healthcare IT

HealthTech Solutions

IBM

ID.me

Infosys Public Services

Innovacer Inc.

Jama Software

KPMG LexisNexis

Progress Federal

Rubrik

Salesforce

SAS

ServiceNow

Snowflake

Speridian

Splunk

SteadyIQ

Telligen

TransUnion

Unite Us

Verato

To view the Carahsoft Partner Pavilion and full MESC floorplan, click here.

Carahsoft and Optum will host a speaking session, “Medicaid Reimagined: Scaling Trusted AI for 2030,” from 3:00 to 3:50 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19 in the Portland Ballroom 255. The session will explore how AI and advanced automation are transforming Medicaid operations through real-world use cases, including member outreach, program integrity, analytics and legacy system modernization, while emphasizing trusted AI governance, human oversight and practical procurement pathways for State agencies.

Speakers:

Karl Schelhammer, Ph.D. : Senior Director, AI/ML Engineering, State Government Solutions, Optum

: Senior Director, AI/ML Engineering, State Government Solutions, Optum James Lukenbill, Ph.D.: Analytics Strategic Product Manager, State Government Solutions, Optum

Analytics Strategic Product Manager, State Government Solutions, Optum Martin Gavin, MS, MBA: Sales Manager, Healthcare Marketing, Carahsoft





Portland Ballroom 255, Oregon Convention Center

777 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

Portland, Ore. 97232

Directions

NETWORK WITH CARAHSOFT:

Attendees are invited to attend Carahsoft’s networking reception following the first exhibiting day of MESC 2026 for food, drinks and entertainment from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, at Xport Bar and Lounge. Attendees must wear a MESC 2026 badge to gain entry to the event.

Xport Bar and Lounge

1355 SW 2nd Avenue

Portland, Ore. 97201

Directions

JOIN TODAY!

Additional conference and registration information is available here. For more information regarding Carahsoft’s presence at the event, contact Anna Pettry at (571) 590-7131 or anna.pettry@carahsoft.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted IT Solutions Provider for the Healthcare Industry, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Healthcare Technology, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com