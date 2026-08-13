Guggenheim Securities Hires Blake Jones to Expand Global Services Investment Banking Coverage

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Blake Jones has joined the firm as a Senior Managing Director in its Global Services Investment Banking practice, where he will focus on independent broker-dealers, Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and other asset and wealth management businesses. Mr. Jones is based in the firm’s Nashville office.

Mr. Jones joins Guggenheim with approximately 25 years of investment banking experience. Prior to joining Guggenheim, he served as a Partner and Managing Director within William Blair’s Tech-Enabled Services Investment Banking practice, where he focused on covering financial services firms. Prior to joining William Blair, Mr. Jones served as a Managing Director at Truist Securities within the firm’s Financial Institutions Investment Banking group.

“We are excited to welcome Blake to Guggenheim,” said Mark Van Lith, CEO of Guggenheim Securities. “Blake is a leading advisor to the wealth and asset management sectors. His addition significantly strengthens our franchise in this important segment of Guggenheim’s market-leading global services practice. We also expect him to meaningfully contribute to expanding our FIG business. We look forward to Blake’s success at the firm.”

Mr. Jones received his B.S. in commerce from Washington and Lee University.

About Guggenheim Securities

Guggenheim Securities is the investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm. Guggenheim Securities offers services that fall into four broad categories: Advisory, Financing, Sales and Trading, and Research. Guggenheim Securities is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, London, Menlo Park, and San Francisco. For more information, please visit GuggenheimSecurities.com, follow us on LinkedIn, or contact us at GSinfo@guggenheimsecurities.com or 212.518.9200.

About Guggenheim Partners

Guggenheim Partners is a diversified financial services firm that delivers value to its clients through two primary businesses: Guggenheim Investments, a premier global asset manager and investment advisor, and Guggenheim Securities, a leading investment banking and capital markets business. Guggenheim’s professionals are based in offices around the world, and our commitment is to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity while advancing the strategic interests of our clients. Learn more at GuggenheimPartners.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @GuggenheimPtnrs.

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