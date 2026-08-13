American Funding Solutions Unveils Refreshed Brand and Redesigned Website

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 23rd, American Funding Solutions (AFS), a nationwide provider of invoice factoring and working capital solutions, announced a refreshed brand identity and a fully redesigned website at Funding4You.com. The update marks a new chapter for the company, which has funded more than $1 billion for over 500 clients nationwide, while staying true to the relationships, flexibility and personalized service that have defined AFS for more than 20 years.

The redesigned site was built to help business owners quickly understand their funding options, explore solutions tailored to their industry, and take the next step toward stronger cash flow. Visitors can browse industry-specific funding resources, access educational content and FAQs, and request funding from any device through a streamlined process.

"For more than 20 years, we’ve helped businesses grow," said Anna Aeschliman, Director of Growth at American Funding Solutions. "Our refreshed brand reflects who we are today, while staying true to the relationships and personalized service that have always defined AFS."

At the center of the new site is AFS’s approach to working capital: flexible financing, fast decisions and personalized support. Key features include the new Build My Funding Plan pathway, clearer explanations of invoice factoring and other funding solutions, and dedicated resources for the industries AFS serves. AFS funds businesses nationwide, with no minimum funding requirements and no long-term contracts required.

The refreshed visual identity modernizes the AFS brand while reinforcing its focus on approachable, relationship-driven funding — supporting the company’s continued growth and making the funding process clearer and more accessible for businesses nationwide.

To explore the new American Funding Solutions website, visit Funding4You.com.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is American Funding Solutions?

American Funding Solutions (AFS) is a nationwide provider of invoice factoring and working capital solutions, helping businesses improve cash flow through flexible, relationship-driven funding.

How much funding has AFS provided?

AFS has funded more than $1 billion to over 500 clients across the United States since it was founded more than 20 years ago.

Does AFS require long-term contracts or minimum funding amounts?

No. AFS offers flexible funding with no minimum funding requirements and no long-term contracts, allowing businesses to use funding on their own terms.

What can businesses do on the new AFS website?

Businesses can explore industry-specific funding resources, access educational content and FAQs, and use the Build My Funding Plan pathway to request funding from any device.

Where does AFS provide funding services?

AFS provides working capital and invoice factoring solutions to businesses nationwide across the United States.

About American Funding Solutions

American Funding Solutions provides flexible working capital solutions to businesses across the United States. With more than 20 years of experience, AFS has funded more than $1 billion for over 500 clients nationwide, helping businesses improve cash flow through invoice factoring and other funding solutions with no minimums and no long-term contracts required. AFS pairs fast decisions with personalized service and dedicated support. Learn more at Funding4You.com.

Media Contact

American Funding Solutions

anna@funding4you.com

Anna Aeschliman