Xentraview Launches Integrated Research & Investment Services (RIS) and Business Development Support (BDS) Platform to Help Global Investment Firms and Growth-Focused Enterprises Scale Smarter

Pune, India, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A next-generation Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) and Strategic Business Solutions company delivering end-to-end research, financial analytics, transaction execution, and business development support to clients across the global investment ecosystem.

Xentraview, a global Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) and Strategic Business Solutions company, today announced the launch of its integrated Research & Investment Services (RIS) and Business Development Support (BDS) platform, which provides comprehensive research, analytics, financial modelling, valuation, transaction support, and revenue acceleration solutions to investment firms, financial institutions, consulting organizations, and enterprises worldwide.

As global businesses face increasing pressure to make faster decisions, evaluate complex investment opportunities, expand into new markets, and build predictable revenue pipelines, Xentraview is positioned as a strategic knowledge partner delivering high-quality analytical support across the entire business and investment lifecycle.

The company combines deep domain expertise with research-driven intelligence, financial analysis, commercial insights, and business development execution to help organizations improve decision-making, accelerate transaction timelines, optimize operational efficiency, and create sustainable long-term value.

In today's dynamic business environment organizations require more than outsourced research they need a strategic partner capable of transforming information into actionable intelligence and measurable business outcomes,” said Nitin Sirsat, Founder & CEO of Xentraview.

“At Xentraview, we combine analytical excellence, financial expertise, and business development capabilities to help clients discover opportunities, execute transactions with confidence, and accelerate growth in increasingly competitive global markets.”

Meeting the Growing Demand for Research-Led Business Solutions

The global investment and corporate landscape has evolved significantly over the past decade. Private equity firms, venture capital funds, investment banks, corporate development teams, consulting organizations, and high-growth enterprises are expected to evaluate more opportunities, manage increasingly complex transactions, and identify new revenue streams while working under tighter timelines and resource constraints.

Traditional outsourcing models often provide fragmented support across research, financial analysis, and business development, resulting in operational inefficiencies and inconsistent decision-making.

To meet this market need, Xentraview has created an integrated delivery model that brings together investment research, transaction execution, financial analytics, market intelligence, and business development support on one strategic platform.

This creates a scalable, cost-effective, and high-quality knowledge partnership that enables clients to enhance their internal capabilities while maintaining analytical rigor and execution quality.

Research & Investment Services (RIS) Services:

Supporting Every Stage of the Investment Lifecycle

Xentraview’s Research & Investment Services (RIS) division provides comprehensive analytical support to investment professionals from opportunity identification through portfolio value creation.

The platform is built around four integrated service pillars:

Deal Sourcing Services

The firm’s deal sourcing capabilities enable investment professionals to build qualified transaction pipelines through structured market intelligence and strategic research.

Core capabilities include:

Identification of acquisition targets and investment opportunities

Investor profiling

Company profiling

Industry overview reports

Market sizing and industry mapping

Investment memorandum summaries

NDA preparation and documentation support

Market news and competitive intelligence monitoring

These services help investment teams identify high-quality opportunities while significantly reducing research turnaround time.

Deal Origination Research

To strengthen investment decision-making, Xentraview delivers detailed commercial and strategic research including:

Industry research

Competitive landscaping

Company benchmarking

Due diligence questionnaire preparation

Investment memorandum development

Executive research reports

Analyst summaries

Economic intelligence

Business journal monitoring

These research solutions enable clients to validate their investment theses, understand market dynamics, and prepare investment committee materials with confidence.

Read More About RIS Service: https://www.xentraview.com/research-investment-services-ris/



Deal Execution Services

Xentraview’s financial analytics team supports transaction execution with sophisticated financial modelling and valuation capabilities.

Its expertise includes:

Financial Modelling

Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Models

Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) Analysis

Operational Models

Merger Models

Fund Models

Budget Forecasting

Sensitivity Analysis

Quality of Earnings (QoE)

Business Valuation

Every deliverable adheres to globally accepted financial modeling standards while remaining fully customized to client-specific investment frameworks.

Post Deal Services & Portfolio Management

Recognizing that investment success extends beyond closing transactions, Xentraview provides ongoing portfolio support through:

Portfolio Monitoring

Financial Reporting & MIS

Board Reporting

Portfolio Valuation

Market Intelligence

Strategic Research

Exit Readiness Support

ESG Monitoring

Risk Analytics

These services enable investors to maximize portfolio performance, strengthen governance, improve reporting, and identify long-term value creation opportunities.

Read More About RIS Service: https://www.xentraview.com/research-investment-services-ris/

Business Development Support (BDS) Services:

Helping Businesses Build Sustainable Growth Pipelines

In addition to investment research, Xentraview’s Business Development Support (BDS) division helps organizations accelerate customer acquisition, investor outreach, and market expansion through research-driven commercial intelligence.

The BDS platform serves consulting firms, technology companies, financial institutions, professional service providers, and growth-stage enterprises seeking scalable business development capabilities.

Core services include:

Market Research

Company Database Building

Prospect Research

Lead Generation

Contact Discovery

CRM Data Management

Sales Intelligence

LinkedIn Research & Outreach

Email Campaign Support

Appointment Setting

Competitive Intelligence

Business Development Research

Investor Outreach Support

Fundraising Research

Strategic Account Mapping

By combining market intelligence with structured outreach support, Xentraview enables clients to generate qualified business opportunities while allowing internal sales teams to focus on relationship building and deal conversion.

Read More Business Development Support (BDS) Services: https://www.xentraview.com/business-development-support-services/

Serving a Diverse Global Client Base

Xentraview’s integrated delivery model supports organizations across multiple industries and investment sectors.

Its clients include:

Private Equity Firms

Venture Capital Funds

Investment Banks

Family Offices

Hedge Funds

Asset Managers

Corporate Development Teams

Strategy Consulting Firms

Financial Advisory Firms

Commercial Banks

Technology Companies

Professional Services Organizations

Startups and Scale-ups

Healthcare Companies

Manufacturing Businesses

Industrial Enterprises

HNIs

Large Scale Organisations

The firm’s scalable engagement model enables organizations of all sizes to access world-class research and analytical expertise without expanding internal teams.

Read More Business Development Support (BDS) Services: https://www.xentraview.com/business-development-support-services/

A Technology-Enabled Delivery Model

At the core of Xentraview’s operating philosophy is the integration of experienced analysts with advanced technologies such as AI, Analytics, NLPs, structured workflows, and rigorous quality assurance.

The company’s professionals use leading financial databases, company filings, commercial research platforms, regulatory disclosures, industry publications, and AI-assisted research workflows to create investment-grade deliverables that meet client requirements.

Each engagement uses standardized research methodologies and strong review processes to ensure consistency, confidentiality, and analytical excellence.

Flexible Engagement Models Designed Around Client Needs

Understanding that every organization has unique requirements, Xentraview offers multiple engagement models designed to provide maximum flexibility.

Clients can choose from:

Dedicated Analyst Model

Project-Based Engagements

Retainer-Based Support

Virtual Research Teams

Offshore Delivery Centers

Customized Research Programs

This flexible approach allows organizations to scale research and business development resources according to evolving business priorities while maintaining predictable operating costs.

Read More Business Development Support (BDS) Services: https://www.xentraview.com/business-development-support-services/

A Vision to Become a Trusted Global Knowledge Partner

Founded by Nitin Sirsat, Xentraview was established with the vision of helping organizations transform complex business challenges into strategic opportunities through research-driven intelligence, financial expertise, and scalable execution support. The company is built on the belief that businesses require more than traditional outsourcing—they need a trusted knowledge partner capable of delivering actionable insights, analytical excellence, and measurable business outcomes.

“We are building Xentraview to become more than a service provider. Our goal is to become a long-term strategic partner that empowers organizations with research-driven intelligence, financial expertise, and scalable execution capabilities,” said Nitin Sirsat, founder of Xentraview.

With over 12 years of experience in market research, strategic business consulting, and knowledge services, Nitin Sirsat has built and led organizations focused on delivering actionable business intelligence to clients across global industries. Throughout his career, he has worked closely with enterprises, consulting firms, and investment-focused organizations, helping them leverage market intelligence and research to support informed decision-making and sustainable growth. Under his leadership, Xentraview aims to combine analytical excellence, technology-enabled delivery, and client-centric execution to become a trusted global knowledge partner.

About Xentraview

Xentraview is a global Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) and Strategic Business Solutions company providing Research & Investment Services (RIS) and Business Development Support (BDS) to investment firms, financial institutions, consulting organizations, and enterprises worldwide.

The company specializes in investment research, deal sourcing, financial modelling, valuation, due diligence support, portfolio management, market intelligence, lead generation, business development research, investor outreach, fundraising support, and strategic growth advisory.

By combining analytical excellence with industry expertise and technology-enabled delivery, Xentraview empowers organizations to make informed decisions, execute transactions efficiently, accelerate business growth, and create sustainable long-term value.

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