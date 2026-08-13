The Nose Knows: Why NeOnc’s Patent Portfolio Could Make NTHI More Than a One-Drug Biotech

DENVER, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeOnc Technologies Holdings’ (NASDAQ: NTHI) August 12 headline was impossible to miss, but another interesting solution may be hiding in plain sight: while NeOnc produced encouraging data for one cancer drug, it also generated human clinical evidence around a non-invasive intranasal delivery strategy designed to reach the brain without relying on conventional systemic delivery across the blood-brain barrier.

NeOnc’s own filings describe NEO100 as an intranasally administered formulation of purified perillyl alcohol and identify intranasal delivery as one of several approaches the company is investigating to overcome the blood-brain barrier.

That distinction could ultimately matter enormously.

The Intellectual Property Is the Quiet Part of the Story

NeOnc’s May 2026 corporate presentation describes a portfolio of 179 biotech-related patents developed at the University of Southern California, while SEC filings provide a more granular breakdown of the company’s exclusive USC license: 28 issued and 14 pending U.S. patents, plus 65 issued and 28 pending internationally. The portfolio covers NEO100, NEO212 and other members of the NeOnc patent family.

The important point is that this isn’t simply intellectual property around a single powerful compound. The company’s filings describe multiple potential delivery applications involving NEO100, including intranasal delivery, combination delivery and other approaches to improving access to the brain.

In preclinical work, NeOnc reported that intranasal NEO100 may facilitate delivery of other pharmaceuticals along the nose-to-brain pathway. Those combination applications remain preclinical, so they should not yet be treated as clinically validated opportunities.

There are also concrete examples of the patent strategy extending beyond NEO100 monotherapy. A USC/NeOnc patent application covers the use of perillyl alcohol to enhance intranasal levodopa delivery, illustrating how the underlying technology could potentially be applied to neurological diseases outside oncology.

That creates a fundamentally different way to think about NTHI.

NEO100 could be the lead product. The delivery platform could be the larger asset.

Phase 2a Gives the Platform Something It Didn’t Have Before

A patented technology is valuable only to the extent that it can eventually produce commercially meaningful products. The Phase 2a results potentially move NeOnc’s delivery thesis from an intriguing laboratory concept toward something with human clinical validation.

Importantly, NeOnc previously reported that tissue obtained from a patient following intranasal NEO100 administration contained NEO100, providing preliminary proof of principle that the drug reached the tumor target.

The new Phase 2a efficacy results add another layer: the same delivery approach is now associated with a prospective clinical dataset that substantially exceeded the study’s historical PFS benchmark.

That does not prove that the delivery mechanism itself caused the efficacy signal, nor does a 24-patient, open-label Phase 2a establish clinical effectiveness for broader populations. A registrational study will have to answer those questions.

What it does is drastically change the conversation.

NeOnc says it plans to request a Type B FDA meeting to align on a registrational development path. NEO100 also has FDA Orphan Drug, Fast Track and Rare Pediatric Disease designations, while the company has expanded international development through UAE authorization covering multiple NEO100 protocols.

Meanwhile, NEO212 provides another potential proof point for the broader platform strategy. Its Phase 1 dose escalation has been completed, with a recommended Phase 2 dose of 610 mg, according to the company’s filings.

The Real Revaluation Question

This is where the market could be underestimating the story.

If NEO100 ultimately advances through a registrational program and toward approval, NeOnc would have a potential commercial product. But if the company can establish that its intranasal technology is reproducible, scalable and useful for additional CNS therapies, the addressable opportunity could extend well beyond one molecule and one brain-cancer indication.

That is the strategic value of platform biotechnology: one successful product can validate the technology; multiple products can validate the business model.

There are still risks. The FDA must agree to a pivotal design, and patent rights, licensing terms, development costs, financing needs and eventual commercial economics all matter, as positive Phase 2a results do not guarantee approval.

Still, after August 12, the investment thesis around NTHI arguably has a new layer.

The market came for the NEO100 efficacy data, and NeOnc delivered. NEO100’s Phase 2a study in recurrent IDH1-mutant high-grade glioma produced a 48.9% six-month progression-free survival rate, nearly 2.5 times better than the pre-specified 20% historical benchmark, with statistical significance of p=0.0047.

Median overall survival reached 26.09 months, while 86.7% of patients were alive at six months, 60.9% at 12 months and 54.1% at 24 months. Five of 24 patients remained on treatment, including one who had remained progression-free for approximately 19 months.

The bigger story may be what those data could mean for the patented nose-to-brain delivery platform underneath it.

If NeOnc can convert this clinical signal into a successful registrational program, and eventually demonstrate that the delivery technology can support additional CNS products, investors may eventually value NTHI less like a one-asset biotech and more like a platform company with a lead clinical asset.

The Phase 2a results validated the headline drug story. The next challenge is proving that the technology behind the drug can become the franchise.

Sources

About 24/7 Market News

In today's fast-moving markets, visibility is everything and 24/7 Market News (24/7) provides a powerful suite of investor relations and public relations solutions designed to elevate your company’s profile quickly and effectively. Whether you're an established name seeking broader awareness, or a micro-cap looking to break out of obscurity, 24/7 delivers targeted, high-impact coverage through timely news distribution, analyst report placements, featured editorials, and multi-channel amplification across financial platforms, social media, and investor communities. Our services help cut through the noise, attract institutional interest, drive exposure, and build long-term shareholder credibility, all while maintaining full SEC compliance and transparency. For Analyst Report coverage, custom IR campaigns, press release syndication, or other tailored investor and public relations solutions, contact sales@247mnn.com to discuss how 24/7 can help accelerate your company’s visibility and valuation trajectory.

This is a paid editorial communication intended for informational purposes only. 24/7 is compensated by NTHI to provide ongoing news coverage of expected upcoming catalysts and events as well as market outreach services. This should not be construed as financial or investment advice. Trading involves substantial risk; consult your financial advisor. For further information, please visit 247mnn.com.

Important Editorial Note: 247 highlights companies approaching significant catalysts and inflection points. This report reflects information available at the time of publication. Since developments can occur rapidly, readers should independently verify current information and review all company filings and disclosures.

CONTACT:

24/7 Market News

Editor@247mnn.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.