News Release for Early Warning Report Regarding Canadian Copper Inc.

BERKSHIRE, England, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Partners Holdings Limited (“Ocean Partners”), a company with a head office of The Pearce Building, Third Floor, West Street, Maidenhead, Berkshire, SL6 1RL, United Kingdom, announced that on August 11, 2026, Ocean Partners acquired, through Ocean Partners UK Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary, 12,725,000 common shares (each, a “Common Share”) of Canadian Copper Inc. (“CCI”), a company with a head office of 5063 North Service Road, Suite 100, Burlington, L7L 5H6 Canada, pursuant to the exercise of 12,725,000 Common Share purchase warrants at an exercise price of $0.25 each (the “Warrant Exercise”).

Prior to the Warrant Exercise, Ocean Partners owned, directly or indirectly, or exercised control or direction over 32,672,223 Common Shares, which represented 16.33% of the total number of issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis. Ocean Partners also held 12,725,000 Common Share purchase warrants (each, a “Pre-Existing Warrant”). Pursuant to the Warrant Exercise, Ocean Partners made a cash payment to CCI of $3,181,250 for the exercise of 12,725,000 Pre-Existing Warrants.

Following the Warrant Exercise, Ocean Partners owned, directly or indirectly, or exercised control or direction over, 45,397,223 Common Shares, which represented 21.34% of the total number of issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The Warrant Exercise was made by Ocean Partners for investment purposes. In accordance with applicable securities laws, Ocean Partners may, from time to time and at any time, acquire additional Common Shares and/or other equity, debt or other securities or instruments (collectively, “Securities”) of CCI in the open market or otherwise, and reserves the right to dispose of any or all of its Securities in the open market or otherwise at any time and from time to time, and to engage in similar transactions with respect to the Securities, the whole depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of CCI and other relevant factors.

A copy of the Early Warning Report filed under applicable securities laws is available under CCI’s profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

For more information, please contact:

Ocean Partners Holdings Limited

The Pearce Building

Third Floor, West Street

Maidenhead, Berkshire

SL6 1RL UK

Telephone: (44) 1628644060

E-mail: brent.omland@oceanpartners.com