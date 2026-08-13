TSI Incorporated Has Earned License to the Works with WELL Trademark for AirAssure™ Indoor Air Quality Monitors

SHOREVIEW, Minn., Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSI Incorporated announced today its eligibility of the Works with WELL trademark for its AirAssure™ Indoor Air Quality Monitors through a licensing program offered by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI). The trademark confirms that AirAssure™ Indoor Air Quality Monitors align with 14 health strategies that promote air quality, thermal comfort, and healthy materials within the WELL Building Standard (WELL).

WELL is the world’s leading standard that focuses on advancing people’s health and well-being with a library of holistic, evidence-based strategies applicable across buildings, organizations and communities. Developed over 10 years and backed by the latest scientific research, WELL outlines key building-level interventions and organizational strategies across 10 concept areas: Air, Water, Nourishment, Light, Movement, Thermal Comfort, Sound, Materials, Mind and Community.

TSI Incorporated’s AirAssure™ Indoor Air Quality Monitors work to support the WELL Building Standard’s concept and aligns with several of the 14 feature specifications of the WELL feature specifications: Meet Thresholds for Particulate Matter, Meet Thresholds for Organic Gases, Meet Thresholds for Inorganic Gases, Ventilation Design, Enhanced Air Quality, Enhanced Ventilation Design, Operable Windows, Air Quality Monitoring and Awareness, Provide Acceptable Thermal Environment, Measure Thermal Parameters, Thermal Comfort Monitoring, Humidity Control, Restrict Lead, and Compliant Interior Furnishings.





"Building health plays a critical role in supporting the well-being, comfort, and productivity of the people who occupy them," said Ketan Mehta, Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing at TSI. "Achieving the Works with WELL trademark for our AirAssure™ Indoor Air Quality Monitors reinforces TSI's commitment to providing trusted measurement solutions that help organizations better understand and manage the air around them. By delivering continuous insights into indoor environmental conditions, AirAssure™ helps building professionals make informed decisions that support healthier indoor environments."

AirAssure™ Indoor Air Quality Monitors provide continuous, real-time measurement of key indoor air quality parameters, including particulate matter, carbon dioxide, volatile organic compounds, temperature, relative humidity, and barometric pressure. Available in three configurations, the wall-mounted monitors can also measure up to six gases, including ozone, nitrogen dioxide, sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide, and formaldehyde. Connected wirelessly to the cloud-based TSI Link™ Solutions platform, they enable building professionals to monitor, analyze, and share IAQ data in real time, set custom alerts, and generate documentation to support reporting and compliance.

About Works with WELL

The WELL Building Standard (WELL) is the premier standard for buildings, interior spaces and communities seeking to implement, validate and measure features that support and advance human health and wellness.

About TSI Incorporated

Around the globe, TSI provides a comprehensive range of solutions with unparalleled reliability and accuracy necessary to accomplish your goals. From workflow management, software services and measurement instrumentation, our complete suite of solutions are tailored to help you make informed, data-driven decisions to get your job done.

Abby Smith

Global Marketing Communications

Email: abby.smith@tsi.com

Direct: + 651 490 2843

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3f489bdd-9d52-4592-a984-4e98d355cf4f



