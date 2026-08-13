JUST PUBLISHED! Glenn S. Wrightson's Debut Novel, Through Ed Dempsey's Eyes: A Matter of Thorny Justice, Features How The Legal System Weighs Intent and Obsessive Love Against Social Norms

Charleston, SC, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Through Ed Dempsey's Eyes: A Matter of Thorny Justice, the debut novel by Glenn S. Wrightson, was recently released by Palmetto Publishing. This captivating story examines the intersection of a couple’s romantic history with society’s tolerances of one’s free will imposing on another’s personal boundaries. Ed Dempsey never imagined his love for Julie Miller could land him in jail and ruin his reputation. The roses he delivers are the metaphors for both his devotion to her and the prickly court proceedings initiated by her.

Set in Atlanta Georgia, the novel is the astonishing story of Ed Dempsey, a rather unique individual, who meets a former eighth-grade classmate forty years later. They form a deep personal relationship until Ed’s occasional undignified behavior results in his dismissal.

On a sweltering July afternoon, Ed exits a thrift store and in the parking lot is unexpectedly confined in the back of a police cruiser after being surrounded by seven officers. The charge is stalking. The accuser is Julie Miller, Ed’s once-partner who tired of Ed’s insistence they reunite. Having taken a dozen roses every day to her for years, she now insisted, through the justice system, he stop.

Ed’s description of the testimonies and facets of the misdemeanor trial is filled with minimum encouragement and significant apprehension as he questions his attorney’s ability against an army of determined female prosecutors. He follows with a detailed account of his unsuccessful attempt for a new trial before the Georgia Court of Appeals.

Ed is incarcerated in arguably the worst county jail in the country. He is tormented about being removed from his obligations while acknowledging the loss of society’s heretofore validation of his worth.

The court-ordered therapy with Dr. Manning forces Ed to examine the gap between his intentions and Julie's consent. His freedom, his image as construed by others, and his understanding of acquiesces, forced or otherwise, hang in the balance.

Through Ed Dempsey's Eyes: A Matter of Thorny Justice is available for purchase through several on-line book vendors and from your local bookstore.

About the Author: Glenn S. Wrightson lives in Atlanta, Georgia. His interests include analyzing, learning, yard work, old sports cars, sailing, and humor. Despite his aversion to campaigning, he ran for Mayor of Atlanta. In his debut novel, Through Ed Dempsey’s Eyes: A Matter of Thorny Justice, Glenn explores the tension between societal expectations and individual pursuits. He creatively examines matters from unique perspectives, acknowledging the subtleties and inconsistencies that often accompany the obvious.

Available for interviews: Glenn S. Wrightson (gswrightson@gmail.com)

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