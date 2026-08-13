A Fan's Viral Video Inspires Taco John’s New Limited-Time Burrito Collaboration Supporting the Military Community

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn., Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Most restaurant collaborations start in a boardroom. Taco John’s®, a leading Mexican quick-service restaurant, is turning that on its head, bringing menu ideas to life from the people who know and love the brand most: its fans.

Today, Taco John’s is introducing the Fat Grilled Burrito, a new limited-time burrito inspired by creator Nic Flood, better known as “The Fat Electrician,” after his enthusiastic Taco John’s YouTube video sparked a one-of-a-kind collaboration with the brand’s culinary team. In recognition of Nic’s Army service as a Combat Medic, a portion of the burrito proceeds will go to a national charity that supports military members, veterans, first responders, and their families.

Available at participating Taco John’s restaurants from August 13-27 for $8.99, the Fat Grilled Burrito is a craveworthy, loaded burrito that boldly combines grilled chicken, sirloin steak, Potato Olés®, nacho cheese, four-cheese blend, and Chipotle Ranch, for a super hearty, flavorful, protein-packed new creation developed by one of its superfans.

“This wasn’t a collaboration that was created because of a contract or a marketing plan, it started because Nic was a genuine fan who shared the story of Taco John’s with his community,” said Brad Bergaus, Corporate Chef & Director of Menu Innovation at Taco John’s. “We were excited to help him share that passion with other fans by giving him the ultimate platform to do something fans rarely get to do: step inside the kitchen and help create something they can actually order.”

Alongside his friend Zach (@VeteranWithASign), Nic visited Taco John’s headquarters and test kitchen where he worked alongside Taco John’s chefs to explore flavors, experiment with ingredients, and build a burrito inspired by his own Taco John’s cravings. The result is the Fat Grilled Burrito, a menu item that represents the ultimate fan-to-table experience.

“Taco John’s let me create the burrito I’ve always wanted, and I can guarantee one thing: it’s going to be delicious.” said content creator Nic Flood.

This collaboration reflects Taco John’s commitment to listening to its fans and turning authentic customer passion into new experiences. Rather than a traditional celebrity endorsement or licensing partnership, this menu innovation was built from a real fan connection and brought to life through collaboration.

The fan-created burrito will be available for a limited time only from August 13-27 at participating Taco John’s locations. Fans can visit their local restaurant or www.TacoJohns.com to learn more.

About Taco John’s®

Welcome to the Frontier of West-Mex™, a land for wide-open appetites, where classic American comfort meets the bold spice and flavor of Mexican-inspired cuisine. With more than 300 restaurants in 21 states, Taco John’s® has spent more than 55 years crafting made-to-order favorites with quality ingredients, house-made Pico de Gallo, crispy corn shells and tortilla chips fried fresh in-store daily, and originals you won’t find anywhere else, like hot, crispy Potato Olés® and the award-winning Taco Bravo®, recently named the best fast food taco in America for the second year running. Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John’s has earned recognition from Entrepreneur and QSR Magazine as one of the nation’s top chains to watch. Learn more at TacoJohns.com and follow Taco John’s on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Media Contact:

Joshua Levitt

PR for Taco John’s

josh@fikacollective.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0daab0b8-68f8-4f57-8e0b-adf7a3f4ba72