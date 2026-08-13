Ace's Journey: Finding Home and Friendship in Every New Town

Charleston, SC, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every time Ace’s dad lands a new football coaching job, the family packs up and moves to a brand-new town. Ace knows the drill—new house, new school, new team. But this season feels different. Can Ace find his footing, call the right plays, and make the friends he needs to feel like part of the team again? My Homefield Advantage is a heartwarming picture book that offers a peek into the unique life of a coach's child. Through big moves, new friends, and sideline cheers, Ace's story celebrates the strength, flexibility, and love that come with being part of a football family.



In this delightful tale, young readers will join Ace as he navigates the challenges of fitting in and making new friends. With each game, he learns that building connections takes courage and effort, especially when everything feels unfamiliar. The vibrant illustrations bring to life the excitement of the football field, where Ace's determination shines through.



Key themes in My Homefield Advantage include:

- The challenges of moving and adapting to new environments

- The importance of friendship and teamwork

- The love and support of family in overcoming obstacles

- The joy of discovering what it means to belong

- The resilience of a coach's child facing new experiences



Nataly Bumphis structures the narrative to highlight the unique joys and hurdles of being a coach's child, reminding readers that home is defined not just by location, but by the love and connections that bind us together.



Will Ace find his place on the team and discover that home is where the heart is?



My Homefield Advantage is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of their social media platforms.

Instagram: nataly_bumphis

Twitter: @NatalyBumphis

About the Author: Nataly Bumphis is a football coach’s daughter turned football coach’s wife. She grew up immersed in the game, watching her dad, Coach Bobby Williams, make history as the first Black head coach at Michigan State University. His legendary career includes coaching at the Detroit Lions, LSU, the Miami Dolphins, Alabama, and the Oregon Ducks. While at Alabama, he won five national championships.

Her deep roots in the football world eventually led to her meeting her husband, Coach Chad Bumphis, now the wide receivers coach at the University of Utah. Together, they have journeyed through the college football ranks, with previous stops at Austin Peay State University, Central Michigan University, Mississippi State University, and back to the University of Utah, where they won back-to-back Pac-12 Championships.

Nataly and Chad are raising their charismatic son, Ace, who is just beginning his own adventure as a coach’s kid, and are excitedly awaiting the arrival of their second son.

Drawing from her diverse experiences as a sports broadcaster and more than a decade working in athletics communications and donor relations, Nataly now shares her love for storytelling through writing.

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