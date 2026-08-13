PBS APP NOW STREAMING ON LG SMART TVs

Arlington, VA, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- News Summary:

The PBS app is available now from the LG app store on most 2022 and newer LG Smart TVs running webOS 23 or higher. Learn more at pbs.org/pbs-app.

The app also leverages unique LG features, such as allowing viewers to navigate the app by simply pointing and clicking with LG Magic Remotes.

With this launch, the PBS app is now available on nearly every smart TV and mobile device sold in the U.S. today.

Arlington, VA, August 13, 2026 -- The PBS app is now available on select LG Smart TVs, bringing on-demand access to trusted news, documentaries, dramas, and local programming to millions of LG TV users nationwide.

For more than 50 years, PBS member stations have delivered high-quality local and national programming across the nation. The LG launch extends that reach to millions more households, strengthening the connection between local stations and their audiences.

“The launch of the PBS app on LG Smart TVs is a meaningful step forward in our mission to serve every community, on every screen,” said Ira Rubenstein, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer for PBS. “We’re proud to offer PBS member stations and their viewers a seamless, accessible experience wherever they are.”

Get all your favorite apps via your LG Smart TV with webOS and enjoy instant access to premium entertainment, sports and lifestyle programming right now.

“At LG, we are committed to providing a best-in-class user experience for our millions of smart TV users” said Matthew Durgin, the Vice President of Services and Content at LG Electronics USA. “PBS remains one of the most trusted institutions in America, and this partnership reinforces our shared commitment to serving Viewers Like You by delivering valuable, high-quality content that offers something for everyone.”

LG viewers can watch live station streams, browse thousands of on-demand episodes, save favorites, and sync their viewing across their PBS apps and pbs.org. The app also leverages unique LG features, such as allowing viewers to navigate the app by simply pointing and clicking with LG Magic Remotes.

Station members get more: PBS Passport in the app unlocks an extended library of acclaimed programming as a benefit of local station membership.

With this launch, the PBS app is now available on nearly every smart TV and mobile device sold in the U.S. today — part of PBS's ongoing commitment to meet viewers wherever they watch.

The PBS app is available now from the LG app store on most 2023 and newer LG Smart TVs running webOS 23 or higher. Learn more at pbs.org/pbs-app.

About PBS

PBS, with more than 330 member stations, offers all Americans the opportunity to explore new ideas and new worlds through television and digital content. Each month, PBS reaches over 36 million adults on linear primetime television, 16 million users on PBS-owned streaming platforms, 53 million viewers on YouTube, and 60 million people view PBS content on social media, inviting them to experience the worlds of science, history, nature, and public affairs and to take front-row seats to world-class drama and performances. PBS’s broad array of programs has been consistently honored by the industry’s most coveted award competitions. As the number one educational media brand, PBS KIDS helps children 2-8 build critical skills, enabling them to find success in school and life. Specific program information and updates for press are available at pbs.org/pressroom or by following PBS Communications on X.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.

Media Contacts:

PBS

Brendan Daly

bdaly@pbs.org



LG Electronics USA

Chris De Maria

christopher.demaria@lge.com

LG Electronics USA

Laura Barbieri

laura.barbieri@lge.com

Contact Info



PBS Publicity

publicity@pbs.org