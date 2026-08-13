Evebot Smart: Upgrade Food Printing with Visual Positioning

Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong, China,, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evebot, a provider of food, beverage and handheld printing solutions, has introduced the smart handheld food printer, an upgraded version of the portable PrintPen featuring a larger printing area, real-time visual positioning and touchscreen operation. Designed for bakeries, cafés, restaurants, event companies and food creators, it prints photos, logos, names and custom designs on cakes, cookies, macarons, bread, coffee foam and other suitable food surfaces while retaining a compact, portable design.

“Evebot Smart makes handheld food printing more accurate and intuitive,” said Lee, CEO of Evebot. “By adding visual positioning and touchscreen control without sacrificing portability, we hope to help businesses and creators produce personalized food designs more easily.”

Smarter Handheld Food Printing in a Larger Size

The Evebot Smart handheld food printer is an upgraded alternative to the PrintPen for users who need greater control and more room for creative designs. It makes personalized food printing easier for bakeries, cafés, event businesses and creators while preserving the convenience of handheld operation.

Key features:

Built-in camera with real-time visual positioning Integrated 5-inch touchscreen for direct operation No separate mobile application required Printing area of up to 5 × 10 cm 300 DPI printing resolution Portable handheld design Support for photos, logos, text and custom artwork Food-grade edible ink available in brown, red, black and matcha green

The printer can be used on relatively smooth food surfaces, including cakes, cookies, macarons, bread, pastries, coffee foam and selected desserts. Its combination of portability and visual guidance makes it suitable for personalized orders, café promotions, weddings, exhibitions and branded events.

Evebot Printing Solutions and Product Range

Unlike food printing systems that require ongoing software subscriptions or charge for access to design resources, Evebot provides a free design library with no subscription fees. Users can upload their own photos, logos and messages or choose from ready-to-use designs without recurring costs.

Evebot also offers printing solutions for a wide range of applications. The product lineup includes portable handheld food printers for flexible decoration, desktop coffee printers for automated drink customization, multicolor printers for detailed photos and logos, and quick-drying industrial printers for nonfood surfaces.

This broad selection allows cafés, bakeries, hotels, event companies, creators and industrial users to choose a printer based on their preferred surface, printing color, working environment and level of portability.

Other Popular Evebot Food and Industrial Printers

Evebot EB-FC1: The EB-FC1 is a 600 DPI desktop multicolor coffee printer that uses a single multicolor cartridge to print photos, logos and messages on coffee foam, beer foam and cocktails. It features automatic cup-height detection, a 7-inch touchscreen and an optional selfie camera. With the dedicated macaron riser, it can also print on macarons, cookies and selected desserts.

Evebot PrintPen: The PrintPen is a compact handheld edible printer with a maximum print width of 2.6 cm. It prints names, messages and simple images on cakes, cookies, macarons, bread and coffee foam, making it a practical entry-level option for users who prioritize portability and straightforward operation.

Evebot PrintInd: PrintInd is a portable industrial printer that uses quick-drying solvent-based ink to print logos, text, numbers and codes on metal, glass, plastic, canvas and other nonfood surfaces. It is intended exclusively for industrial applications and should not be used on food or beverages.

About Evebot

For businesses and creators looking to personalize food, drinks and other surfaces, Evebot offers a versatile range of handheld food printers, multicolor coffee printers and industrial printers for any surface. Its solutions help cafés, bakeries, hotels, event companies and small businesses create custom photos, logos and messages more easily. Evebot also provides secure online purchasing, a one-year warranty and worldwide technical support.





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