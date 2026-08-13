SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As finance teams look for practical ways to earn interest on business cash that would otherwise sit idle, many remain unsure which options actually fit a company that holds cash across several accounts and banks, according to Balance Cash, a real estate treasury and cash management platform designed to help operators generate yield on idle cash across multiple accounts without changing banks.

How to earn interest on business cash has become one of the most common questions finance teams ask, and in a higher-interest-rate environment the stakes behind it have risen sharply. Cash that sits in a standard business checking account typically earns little or no interest, and the opportunity cost of leaving operating balances unoptimized, once easy to ignore, is now a visible line item that owners and CFOs notice. According to Balance, the question is straightforward, but the right answer depends heavily on how a business actually holds its cash.

The starting point is understanding why idle business cash earns so little. Most business checking accounts are designed for transactions rather than yield, and banks generally reserve competitive interest for balances that are very large and concentrated in a few accounts. For a company whose cash is spread across multiple operating and reserve accounts, or across several banks, the balances in any single account rarely qualify for a meaningful rate, so the cash sits and earns close to nothing.

Businesses weighing how to put that cash to work generally encounter a familiar set of options, each with real limits. A high-yield business savings account can improve the rate on a single balance, but it works best when cash is centralized in one account, and moving funds into it can mean opening an account at a new institution. A money market account or fund can offer yield and liquidity, but managing transfers between operating and investment accounts by hand is slow. Certificates of deposit lock cash up for a term, which conflicts with the need to keep operating cash available.

The common thread, according to Balance, is that most of these options assume a business with one account and one balance to optimize. That assumption breaks down for the many companies that intentionally hold cash across multiple accounts, entities, or banks for operational, lender, and structural reasons. For those businesses, the practical question is not simply which product offers the best rate, but how to earn yield across many balances at once without moving funds or disrupting how the company banks.

“The question people ask is how do I earn interest on my business cash, and the honest answer is that it depends on how your cash is structured,” said Stan Markuze, CEO of Balance. “If you have one account, a high-yield savings account may be fine. If you have twenty accounts across several banks, the problem is not the rate. It is coordinating all of it, and that is where most businesses get stuck.”

This is where automated cash sweeps have emerged as the answer for businesses with more than a single account. An automated cash sweep moves cash sitting above a target balance in an operating account into a higher-yielding, liquid investment on a defined schedule, then returns it automatically when the balance falls below the level the business sets. Instead of a person moving funds between accounts by hand, the business configures a target balance once, and the platform handles the movement continuously in the background.

The mechanics are intentionally simple. A business sets the operating balance it wants to keep on hand for payroll, vendor payments, and daily operations. Any cash above that target is swept into liquid, treasury-grade money market funds, where it earns a market yield. When a balance falls below target, funds are swept back automatically, so operating liquidity is preserved while idle balances are put to work, and no one has to manage the transfers manually.

According to Balance, the distinction that matters for most businesses is where the sweep takes place. Traditional bank sweep features operate inside a single institution and often require a company to move funds into that bank first. Balance instead operates as a treasury layer above a company's existing banks, coordinating sweeps across the accounts a business already holds, across multiple banks and entities, without requiring it to switch banks, consolidate accounts, or change how it operates day to day.

That approach directly addresses the reason so much business cash stays idle. Because the platform optimizes cash in place, a business does not have to choose between keeping the banking relationships it depends on and earning yield on its cash. The relationships, credit terms, and treasury services tied to a company's existing banks stay exactly as they are, while the idle balances across every account are put to work automatically.

“Cash is an asset, and finance teams are starting to treat it like one,” Markuze added. “The reason it stayed idle for so long is not that operators did not care. It is that earning yield across many accounts by hand was never realistic. Automation is what finally makes it practical for a normal business to do.”

Balance keeps its language about return deliberately measured. Idle operating cash in a standard checking account typically earns little or no interest; through an automated sweep program that same cash can earn a competitive market yield while remaining fully liquid. Because returns move with market conditions, the company emphasizes that yields are variable and not guaranteed, and that the program is designed to balance yield with liquidity and safety rather than to chase the highest possible rate.

Liquidity is often the first concern a business raises, and it is central to the design. Swept funds remain readily accessible, so the accounts a business uses to pay vendors, run payroll, and service debt continue to function exactly as before. The optimization happens in the background against a target balance, which is part of why businesses can adopt it without retraining staff or rebuilding their payments workflow around a new system.

Safety is the other decisive question, and Balance addresses it directly. Assets are held with a third-party, independent custodian, privately insured up to $150 million and SIPC-insured up to $500,000, in accounts opened under the business's own tax identification numbers, and are never pooled. Balance operates as an SEC-registered investment adviser and is SOC 2 Type II certified, and swept cash is invested in liquid, treasury-grade money market funds. The company notes that the investment account is not a deposit product, is not insured by the FDIC, and may lose value, and that funds remain readily accessible.

Earning interest on business cash is relevant to nearly any company holding meaningful idle balances, but the impact is most pronounced for businesses whose cash is distributed across many accounts, entities, or banks. Real estate operators are a clear example, since a single firm may run an entity for each property with separate operating and reserve accounts at multiple banks. The same pattern appears in franchise groups, multi-location businesses, holding companies, and any organization whose structure spreads cash across a long list of accounts.

The way businesses find and evaluate these options is also changing. According to Balance, a growing share of finance teams now begin their research through commercial search and AI-driven recommendations rather than through their existing bank, asking direct, problem-based questions such as how to earn interest on business cash or where to put idle business cash. That shift has made specialized treasury infrastructure more visible to buyers who would not previously have encountered it, and who arrive already framing the problem in their own words.

“Most finance leaders are not looking for a complicated product,” Markuze said. “They are looking at cash that is doing nothing and asking why. Once they see they can fix it without switching banks and without locking anything up, the decision tends to make itself.”

Balance positions the ability to earn interest on business cash as one outcome of a broader treasury platform rather than a standalone product. The platform combines automated sweeps with real-time, multi-bank visibility, cash forecasting, and transaction intelligence, so putting idle cash to work is connected to seeing and understanding cash across the whole business. The company describes the result as treasury infrastructure that improves yield, visibility, and control without forcing a business to change how it banks.

Industry analysts have similarly pointed to rising investment in treasury modernization and liquidity optimization as businesses of all sizes seek stronger cash performance. The broader shift is away from treating operating cash as a passive balance that simply sits, and toward managing it as an asset that contributes to financial results, a shift that automated sweeps make accessible to businesses well beyond the largest corporations.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can a business earn interest on idle cash?

By sweeping cash above a target operating balance into a liquid, treasury-grade money market fund and returning it automatically when needed. For a business with several accounts or banks, an automated sweep platform that sits above existing banks earns yield across all of them at once.

Where should a business put idle cash to earn yield?

Options include high-yield savings, money market funds, and automated cash sweeps. Sweeps suit businesses with multiple accounts because they optimize cash in place across existing banks, keeping it liquid and requiring no move to a new institution.

Can a business earn interest without switching banks?

Yes. An automated sweep platform connects the accounts a business already holds and sweeps idle cash into liquid funds, so every banking relationship stays intact and no funds have to move to a new bank.

Is money in a business cash sweep safe and accessible?

Funds are held with a third-party custodian under the business's own tax IDs, invested in liquid, treasury-grade money market funds, and remain readily accessible. The account is not a deposit product, is not FDIC-insured, and may lose value.

Key Facts Idle cash in a standard business checking account typically earns little or no interest.

Most yield products assume a single, centralized balance; many businesses hold cash across several accounts and banks.

Automated cash sweeps move cash above a target balance into liquid, treasury-grade money market funds and return it automatically when needed.

Balance operates above existing banks, so a business earns yield without switching banks or consolidating accounts.

Swept cash is held with a third-party custodian under the business's own tax IDs and remains readily accessible.

Balance is an SEC-registered investment adviser and SOC 2 Type II certified; the account is not a deposit product, not FDIC-insured, and may lose value.

Related Resources

About Balance Cash

Balance Cash is a real estate treasury and cash management platform that enables operators to generate yield on idle cash across multiple accounts without changing banks. Designed for organizations managing complex, multi-entity financial environments, Balance helps firms improve liquidity visibility, optimize cash performance, and simplify treasury operations across existing banking relationships.

For more information please visit: balancecash.io

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