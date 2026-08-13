Noldor Appoints Tom Anderson as Head of Sales

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noldor , the company transforming disjointed insurance data into a valuable asset driving the program marketplace, appoints Tom Anderson as Head of Sales.

Anderson will build and lead the sales organization as Noldor expands across the US, Lloyd’s and London company markets . The appointment answers accelerating demand for connected DA reporting. Bordereaux processes across the program market still run manual, inconsistent workflows, delaying data and slowing the flow of capital between trading partners. Noldor automates that exchange, giving every party a real-time view of the same program data.

“Tom has sold to the brokers placing program business, MGAs underwriting it, carriers, and the reinsurers backing it,” said Scott Quiana , co-founder and CEO of Noldor. “That perspective matters when your platform’s whole job is getting those parties working from the same data. The market is asking us to scale, and Tom knows how to do it.”

Anderson has two decades of insurtech sales leadership experience covering every constituency Noldor serves. He has sold broker and agency platforms, carrier and London market underwriting systems, reinsurance solutions, and program data technology. He has built enterprise sales from the ground up at top companies, including Novidea and AdvantageGo. His career reads like a map of the delegated authority value chain — brokers, MGAs, carriers, fronting carriers and reinsurers — the same chain Noldor’s platform connects.

"Delegated authority is one of the fastest-growing segments in insurance, and the firms that solve their data problem first will be the ones that scale," said Anderson . "Noldor gives carriers and MGAs timely, consistent, decision-ready data — turning reporting from a back-office burden into a genuine competitive advantage. That's why I joined, and it's what I'm excited to bring to more of to the market."

Anderson takes up the role immediately and will be based in Massachusetts.

About Noldor

Noldor is more than a data platform—it’s the infrastructure powering the future of insurance program business. Built to transform fragmented, inconsistent insurance data into a strategic asset, Noldor bridges the gap between MGAs, carriers, reinsurers, and brokers by offering real-time insights, seamless system integrations, and automated workflows that scale with your business. For more information, please contact us at info@noldor.com .

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