Amàre Cancún Adults Only All-Inclusive Resort, Curio by Hilton Now Accepting Reservations Ahead of October 2026 Debut

CANCUN, Mexico, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amàre Cancún Adults Only All-Inclusive Resort, Curio by Hilton, is now accepting reservations for stays beginning October 31, 2026. Owned and managed by Fuerte Group Hotels, the 429-suite beachfront resort marks Amàre's highly anticipated debut in the Americas — the sophisticated adults-only hotel brand born on the shores of Spain.

Arriving at a moment of growing demand among discerning travelers for elevated, non-traditional all-inclusive experiences, Amàre Cancún Adults Only All-Inclusive Resort, Curio by Hilton offers a distinct departure from the traditional formula in one of the world's most competitive resort markets, blending Mediterranean sophistication with authentic Mexican culture and craft.

Redefining the All-Inclusive Experience

Set along Cancun’s iconic Boulevard Kukulcán and just 30 minutes from Cancun International Airport, Amàre Cancún Adults Only All-Inclusive Resort, Curio by Hilton occupies a rare position within a protected bay, where natural currents help preserve the beach and keep the water calm, clear, and largely sargassum free for most of the year. The resort introduces Amàre's signature lifestyle to the destination: Mediterranean sensuality, cosmopolitan energy and centuries of perfected hospitality, reimagined for Cancun.

“This is a defining moment, not just for Amàre, but for Cancun itself,” said Javier Luque, CEO of Fuerte Group Hotels. “We are bringing the Mediterranean lifestyle our guests have come to love in Ibiza, Marbella and Sancti Petri to one of the most vibrant destinations in the world. Amàre Cancún is proof that all-inclusive can mean something entirely new: curated, considered and worlds away from the ordinary.”

For nearly a decade, Amàre has built a devoted following across the Mediterranean and Atlantic coasts of Spain around a simple philosophy: the Mediterranean is not just a sea, it's a lifestyle. That devotion has translated into recognition too, with Amàre Beach Hotel Marbella earning a spot on Condé Nast Traveler's Gold List, and both the Ibiza and Marbella properties having repeatedly won the British Airways Holidays Customer Excellence Award. Amàre Cancún Adults Only All-Inclusive Resort, Curio by Hilton, answers the call for sophistication without stuffiness and social without pretense, thoughtfully designed exclusively for adults.

A New Rhythm for the Hotel Zone

Two adjacent towers (a 20-story main tower and a six-story secondary tower)

Rooftop pools on both towers, overlooking the Caribbean Sea and Nichupté Lagoon

97% of the resort's 429 suites offer ocean views

A contemporary Mediterranean sensibility with the social, design-forward atmosphere that defines every Amàre property





Art, Music, and Gastronomy

Contemporary Mexican and Latin American artists will headline rotating exhibitions throughout the property, transforming elevators, hallways, and public spaces into galleries

Resident DJs and live musicians shape the soundscape from morning to night, moving from tropical house to acoustic sets - never a generic resort playlist

Seven restaurants, 24-hour room service, and nine bars, including a dedicated coffee experience. Award-winning chefs bring Latin American soul to Mediterranean technique, alongside a dedicated mezcal and tequila curator honoring the destination





Wellness, the Amàre Way

Guests can restore at the resort's spa, featuring nine treatment rooms by Germaine de Capuccini

A full-service fitness center

A hair and nail salon, complete with a bridal suite





Space to Celebrate

Nearly 10,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space, including a 7,600-square-foot ballroom and dual rooftop venues, just steps from the resort's other amenities





Reservations for Amàre Cancún Adults Only All-Inclusive Resort, Curio by Hilton, are now open for stays beginning October 31, 2026, and can be booked at amarehotels.com or hilton.com , through the Hilton Honors app or with a preferred travel advisor. The resort will participate in Hilton Honors, Hilton's award-winning guest loyalty program.

For more information on Amàre Cancún Adults Only All-Inclusive Resort, Curio by Hilton, visit amarehotels.com/amare-cancun or follow along on Instagram at @amarecancunhotel .

Media Assets

High-resolution images of Amàre Cancún Adults Only All-Inclusive Resort, Curio by Hilton can be downloaded here .



About Amàre

Amàre is a collection of sophisticated adults-only hotels in vibrant beachfront destinations across the Mediterranean and Atlantic coasts of Spain, including Amàre Marbella, Amàre Ibiza and Amàre Sancti Petri. Upper upscale and design-forward, Amàre blends Mediterranean sensuality with cosmopolitan energy, offering guests culture-rich escapes in prime oceanfront locations where they are in the heart of the destination, never removed from it. Amàre Cancún marks the brand's debut in the Americas. For the love of life. Learn more at amarehotels.com .

About Curio Collection by Hilton

Curio Collection by Hilton is a global portfolio of more than 200 individually remarkable hotels hand-picked to immerse guests in one-of-a-kind moments in the world’s most sought-after destinations. Each hotel in the collection evokes a bespoke story through distinctive architecture and design, world-class food & beverage and curated experiences, while providing the benefits of Hilton and its award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors. Experience Curio Collection by booking at curiocollection.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Curio Collection by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/curio, and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and X.

About Fuerte Group Hotels

Fuerte Group Hotels is the hotel division of Grupo El Fuerte, a family-owned Andalusian business founded in 1957 by José Luque Manzano with the opening of Fuerte Marbella, the first hotel in central Marbella. Today the group owns 5 four-star and 3 five-star holiday hotels, plus 2 rental apartment complexes, across Andalusia (Málaga, Cádiz, Huelva) and Ibiza. The company has since built a portfolio of distinct brands: Amàre (2016), an adults-only concept launched with Amàre Marbella; Olée Holiday Rentals (2018) for its apartments; El Fuerte Marbella (2023), its five-star brand; and Daia (2024), for adults-oriented properties like Daia Conil. Grupo El Fuerte, which also includes We Company and the Fuerte Foundation, is committed to sustainable development, minimizing environmental impact, supporting local culture and economy, and prioritizing employee well-being and community development.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/18724691-30ab-4209-ac2d-edd54f387024