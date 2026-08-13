Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants Debuts Weeknight Dinner Menu

DOWNER’S GROVE, Ill., Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants, a lifestyle brand centered around food and wine, today announced a rotating dinner menu across all Illinois locations (with the exception of Springfield). Available Monday – Thursday starting after 3:30 p.m., this dine-in only program is available to both Wine Club and non-Wine Club members with members receiving exclusive pricing. Each night features a new classic dish with an unexpected Cooper’s Hawk elevated twist, allowing guests to return weekly to try them all or come back for a favorite.

“Cooper’s Hawk is here for our community every night of the week and our new weeknight dinner menu has something for everyone,” said Jason Plutz, Chief Restaurant Officer at Cooper’s Hawk. “From buttermilk fried chicken with a chili crisp honey sauce to fish & chips & more, we have a great meal each weeknight that both Members and non-Members can enjoy, making their weeks a little bit easier knowing dinner is taken care of.”





The daily lineup includes:

Monday – Winterfrost Wagyu Burger (Member price: $19.99; non-member price: $23.99) Served with caramelized onion, triple cheddar, shaved pickle, Dijon mayonnaise and French fries Recommended wine pairing: Cooper’s Hawk Lux Cabernet Sauvignon

(Member price: $19.99; non-member price: $23.99) Tuesday – Crispy Icelandic Fish & Chips (Member price: $19.99; non-member price: $24.99) Served with malt vinegar cottage fries, Asian slaw and zesty tartar sauce Recommended wine pairing: Cooper’s Hawk Lux Chardonnay

(Member price: $19.99; non-member price: $24.99) Wednesday – Sweet & Smokey Peach BBQ St. Louis Ribs (Member price: $23.99; non-member price: $28.99) Served with loaded crispy potatoes and classic slaw Recommended wine pairing: Vin Veloute

(Member price: $23.99; non-member price: $28.99) Thursday – Buttermilk Fried Chicken (Member price: $19.99; non-member price: $22.99) Served with garlic cheddar pull apart biscuit, chili crisp honey, classic slaw and charred lemon Recommend wine pairing: Cooper’s Hawk Lux Sparkling

(Member price: $19.99; non-member price: $22.99)



About Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants

Founded in 2005 by CEO Tim McEnery, Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants was created with the inspiration of bringing the Napa Valley experience to all of America by combining an elegant tasting room with a polished casual restaurant. Designed to “democratize the good life” by creating memorable experiences centered around its wines and restaurants, powered by its community of wine club members, Cooper’s Hawk is home to an 888,000 member Wine Club, the largest in the world, across 76 locations.

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Media Contact:

Melanie Romniak, Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants

mromniak@chwinery.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a33cef1d-ad48-4469-8398-2c136952ce62