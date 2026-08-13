Social Media Companies Can Warn You About the Risks—But They Can't Explain Your Reactions





LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As U.S. Congress considers legislation that would require mental health warning labels on social media platforms, the national conversation is shifting beyond screen time. Two people can see the same post, the same caption, the same comment and walk away with entirely different reactions. What separates them may have nothing to do with the platform, and everything to do with the mind.

Supporters of proposals such as the Stop the Scroll Act argue that warning labels could encourage healthier online habits and raise awareness about the potential effects of excessive social media use. Per the bill's congressional findings, social media use has been linked to a range of mental health risks—a concern first raised by the Surgeon General in a 2023 advisory. Whether warning labels change behavior remains an open question, but the debate has brought renewed attention to how people process emotions.

"Warning labels may encourage people to pause before they scroll, but they don't answer why one person shrugs off a negative comment while another carries it for days," said Josie Gibson, Dianetics representative. "If we want meaningful progress, we should be asking what influences our reactions in the first place."

That question has been being answered for decades in the book Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health by L. Ron Hubbard. First published in 1950, the book describes two parts of the mind: the analytical mind, which thinks and reasons clearly in the present, and the reactive mind, which stores painful or stressful experiences and can trigger automatic reactions. While a warning label might prompt someone to pause, Dianetics explains why that warning is needed in the first place. Education, not just regulation, may be the piece missing from the conversation.

"This shouldn't end with whether a platform displays a warning," Gibson added. "It should include helping people understand themselves and their reactions. As explained in Dianetics, the reaction isn't coming from the screen, it's coming from you.”

Established in 1981, Bridge Publications, Inc., located in Los Angeles, California, is the publisher of the nonfiction works of international best-selling author L. Ron Hubbard. Bridge Publications' award-winning state-of-the-art facility serves geographic regions including North and Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

For more information, visit dianetics.org .

Sara Lucatero

Bridge Publications, Inc.

sdinges@bridgepub.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4381035b-2ecb-468a-8ce3-4199b82761ac