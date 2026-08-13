Droplight Names Greg Stremlaw President and Chief Sports Officer

Indianapolis, IN, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Droplight, the Indiana-based strategic growth partner behind the Droplight Grand Park Sports Campus, Desnuda Organic Tequila and a national portfolio of wellness, med tech, sports, media and lifestyle brands, today announced the appointment of Greg Stremlaw as President and Chief Sports Officer. Stremlaw will report directly to Droplight Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Joseph Anderson, effective January 1, 2027.

Greg Stremlaw - President and Chief Sports Officer

The newly created role carries a dual mandate. Stremlaw will lead Droplight’s sports platform, setting strategy across the firm’s venue, team, event and rights holdings, expanding its national and international event portfolio, and building the media and sponsorship partnerships that connect Droplight clients to the sports economy. He will simultaneously own commercial growth across Droplight’s ecosystem of partner brands, working directly with brand leadership to convert the firm’s access in sport, motorsport, live music and hospitality into distribution, activation and revenue.

Droplight’s ecosystem spans consumer brands, medical devices, professional and amateur sports properties, motorsport, live entertainment, hospitality and media. A portfolio that has grown rapidly and now reaches audiences across the country. Stremlaw will work across that full portfolio, partnering with brand and property leadership to turn Droplight’s access into distribution, activation and revenue, and to create the cross-pollinated campaigns that put each partner in rooms it could not reach alone.

Among his early priorities is Desnuda Organic Tequila, the certified organic, additive-free Jalisco tequila fueled by Droplight, where Stremlaw will help drive national expansion across venue, on-premise, event and strategic channels. Stremlaw will serve on Droplight’s executive leadership team alongside Anderson.

Transition from Grand Park and Indy Eleven

Stremlaw has resigned his positions as Co-Chief Executive Officer of Grand Park Sports & Entertainment (GPSE) and as Chief Executive Officer of Indy Sports & Entertainment and Indy Eleven Professional Soccer, but will work with both organizations in the coming months on transitional plans and help support operational excellence. The move does not end Stremlaw’s relationship with either organization, it changes which side of the table he sits on. Droplight is the exclusive naming rights partner of the 400-acre Westfield campus. In his new role he will steward both relationships from within Droplight, ensuring each organization retains a senior advocate inside the firm and gains access to its full ecosystem of brands, media platforms and partner relationships.

Stremlaw leaves both organizations measurably stronger than he found them. During his tenure co-leading Grand Park Sports & Entertainment, the campus secured the NFL Flag Football National Championships, approval as a 2026 FIFA World Cup Team Base Camp, the Continental Football League’s Indianapolis home, a multi-year naming rights agreement with Titan Bat Company across all 26 diamonds, the opening of TreeRunner Adventure Park, Ed Carpenter Racing’s 2027 relocation to the campus, and approval of a transformational district to be developed over the next five to ten years, alongside the Droplight naming rights agreement itself. The campus welcomed more than 5.5 million visitors in the past year under his direct leadership.

At Indy Eleven, Stremlaw built the organization into a multi-team professional platform, adding a USL Super League women’s franchise alongside the men’s professional team, established its W League team that won the 2023 national championship, a professional academy and a full MLS NEXT and ECNL youth development pipeline while helping lead the $1.5 billion Eleven Park development and its 20,000-seat stadium through planning and into delivery.

Both Grand Park Sports & Entertainment and Indy Sports & Entertainment and Indy Eleven will continue under new leadership which the respective organizations will convey once solidified. Stremlaw will work with both organizations through the transition over the next few months.

Leadership Perspective

"Greg and I have worked side by side for the greater good of the community and the ecosystem since Droplight partnered with Grand Park, and the more we built together, the clearer it became that we wanted him inside the company. Our ethos has always been scale and stewardship, with a goal of ensuring our audio matches our video,” said Joseph Anderson, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Droplight. “Greg has spent his career proving he can deliver both, and now he will do it across every brand we touch, from campuses and national event centers to theaters and racetracks, and the boardrooms behind all of it. This is how we go all-in.”

“Stepping away from operating roles at Grand Park and Indy Eleven was not an easy decision, but it is the right one, and it is not a goodbye,” said Greg Stremlaw. “Droplight is a partner to both organizations and I will be working on their behalf every day, just from a different chair. What drew me here is the breadth of the platform, the chance to apply what I have learned across sport, media and live events to an entire portfolio of brands rather than one property at a time.”

Scott Willis, the Mayor of the City of Westfield, added “Greg’s leadership literally transformed what this campus is capable of, and the fact that he is moving to our naming rights partner rather than out of the picture means Grand Park keeps his advocacy and gains a bigger platform behind it. That is a win for Westfield.”

“Greg has been the backbone to helping establish Grand Park Sports & Entertainment, from the early stages of bidding on Grand Park, to running the organization like a professional company and with the highest level of professionalism and standards" stated Blake Hibler, Co-CEO of GPSE and President of the Capacity Sports Group. "Greg and I have become very close and we work incredibly well together, whereby I am really going to miss having him in the role he has flourished in here, but I am also thrilled to know I will get to work with him and Droplight in an entire new capacity and which will only serve to further strengthen our partnership".

“Desnuda has grown by showing up where real energy lives. Greg has spent his career building exactly those rooms and having him drive our growth opens doors across sport, motorsport and hospitality that most brands our size never get near.” said Michael Conn, Chief Beverage Office of Droplight.

"Greg is like family to me. He has grown our sports and entertainment business and achieved unprecedented success for our club. He is a trusted leader that I know will get results." said Ersal Ozdemir, the Founder & Owner of Indy Eleven and Keystone Group. "Greg leaves the club and the Grand Park project in a far stronger position than he found them, and our partnership with Droplight means his impact on Indy Eleven and Grand Park continues. We are sincerely grateful for his extensive leadership, and I am so pleased that he is not going far.”

About Greg Stremlaw

Stremlaw served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Indy Sports & Entertainment and Indy Eleven Professional Soccer, overseeing the men’s professional club, the women’s USL Super League franchise, the W League team, the professional academy and the full MLS NEXT and ECNL youth development pipeline. He is an Alternate Governor to the United Soccer League and helped lead the $1.5 billion Eleven Park development, including its 20,000-seat stadium and mixed-use plan. He helped lead the bid to take over operations of the Grand Park Sports Campus and served as its Co-Chief Executive Officer — the largest sports campus in the United States, with 31 soccer fields, 26 diamonds and a 377,000-square-foot events center.

Previously, Stremlaw was President of CBC Sports and General Manager, Olympics for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, serving as Chef de Mission for broadcast operations at the 2016 Rio, 2018 PyeongChang and appointed again for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games and overseeing CBC’s Hockey Night in Canada operations and global brand, and oversight of the NHL and Rogers Media partnerships. He is a senior executive of eight Olympic Games and the former Chief Executive Officer of Curling Canada.

Stremlaw has been named to the Globe & Mail’s Power 50 list of the most influential figures in sport, to the IBJ Indiana 250 in both 2024 and 2025, and to CEO Magazine’s Top 20 Most Dynamic CEOs in the United States. He was named 2022 Executive of the Year for the W League and 2024 Executive of the Year for the USL Championship. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Western University, an M.B.A. from the University of Maine, an M.S.Ed. in Sport Management from the University of Miami, and executive certificates from Harvard Law School’s Program on Negotiation and MIT Sloan. He and his wife, Wendy, reside in Noblesville, Indiana.

About Droplight

Droplight is a cultural engine that builds brands, accelerates founders, and connects the worlds of racing, culture, and innovation under one pulse. We back the relentless, the risk-takers, the ones who keep the pedal down and build brands that were meant to stay in motion. Regardless of the industry, the mission is the same: build brands that move. We bring expert-level support across the full business so companies run cleaner, scale faster, and hit harder. When vision meets velocity, brands ignite. More about our ecosystem:

Droplight | Rituo Brands | Call Sign Watches | RF Health | IPX | CHRP | SKUX | MN8 Biotech | Steward | Rebel Audio | ISB | Hard Truth | ICHOR | Redspur | Full Throttle Carts | Quaff ON! Brewing | Titan Bats | CG CPAs | American Legion | Butler University | Clowes Hall | Youth Providence Fund | Sentinel Foundation | ALA |

About Desnuda Organic Tequila

Desnuda Organic Tequila is an award-winning, Indiana-based premium tequila made from 100% certified organic Blue Weber agave hand-harvested in the Jalisco region of Mexico. Gluten-free, GMO-free and additive-free, Desnuda is roasted in stone ovens and distilled in copper stills, with each bottle hand-forged and uniquely finished. The brand continues to expand through partnerships across sports, motorsport, hospitality and culture. More About Desnuda Tequila

About Droplight Grand Park Sports Campus

Droplight Grand Park Sports Campus is the largest sports campus in the United States, spanning more than 400 acres in Westfield, Indiana, with 31 multi-purpose fields, 26 baseball and softball diamonds and a 377,000-square-foot events center housing three full-size indoor fields. The campus welcomes approximately 5.5 million visitors annually and hosts the Indianapolis Colts training camp, USA Wrestling National Championships and the NFL Flag Football National Championships. More About Droplight Grand Park

About Indy Eleven and Indy Sports & Entertainment

Indy Sports & Entertainment operates Indy Eleven Professional Soccer, including its USL Championship men’s club, USL Super League women’s franchise, W League team, professional academy and youth development programs. The organization is developing Eleven Park, a $1.5 billion mixed-use district anchored by a 20,000-seat stadium in Indianapolis. More About Indy Eleven

We’re building the next evolution of brand creation and scalability - a studio that doesn’t just fund innovation. It lives it. If you build with intensity, we’ll bring the ignition.

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