Brandon Hall Group Announces Winners of the 2026 HCM Excellence Awards®

Boca Raton, FL, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group™, the Workforce Excellence Intelligence company, today announced the winners of its 2026 HCM Excellence Awards®, recognizing organizations that have demonstrated exceptional innovation, measurable business impact, and excellence across Human Capital Management.

Founded in 1993, the HCM Excellence Awards are the longest-running and largest awards program dedicated to Human Capital Management. For more than three decades, the awards have recognized organizations whose people strategies deliver measurable business results and have become widely regarded throughout the industry as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

The complete list of 2026 HCM Excellence Award winners is available at: https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners-2/

“The HCM Excellence Awards have become the most recognized benchmark for excellence in human capital management because organizations know they are earned, not given. Every winning program has demonstrated measurable impact, innovation, and execution through one of the industry’s most rigorous evaluation processes. We are proud to recognize the organizations setting the standard for the future of work,” said Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke.

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives using a proven and published evaluation framework that applies the same criteria to every submission:

Alignment to their business need and environment.

Program design, functionality and delivery.

Adoption, integration, user experience, innovation and creativity.

Overall effectiveness, impact, and measurable benefits.

This rigorous evaluation process provides organizations with independent validation of their work and ensures that recognition is based on demonstrated results rather than popularity or nomination alone. Brandon Hall Group publishes its judging criteria and judge profiles at https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/.

“Every year, the HCM Excellence Awards remind us that innovation is ultimately about impact. The organizations recognized this year have demonstrated that great HR and learning strategies don’t just improve programs, they strengthen organizations, empower people, and deliver measurable business results. We are honored to celebrate their achievements,” said Brandon Hall Group COO Rachel Cooke, HCM Excellence Awards program leader.

Winning organizations represent excellence across learning and development, leadership development, talent acquisition, talent management, human resources, sales enablement, future of work, and other areas critical to organizational performance.

Celebrate Excellence at the 2027 HCM Excellence Conference

The 2026 HCM Excellence Award winners will be celebrated at the HCM Excellence Conference, taking place January 26–28, 2027.

The three-day conference will bring together HR, learning, talent, and business leaders for research, best practices, executive discussions, and practical strategies focused on advancing Workforce Excellence. The event culminates with the HCM Excellence Awards Gala, where the 2026 winners will be recognized and celebrated alongside their peers from around the world.

Learn more and register at https://excellenceconference.brandonhall.com/.

About Brandon Hall Group™

Brandon Hall Group™ is the Workforce Excellence Intelligence company.

For more than 30 years, we have helped organizations transform workforce performance into measurable business results. We combine independent research, proven practices from award-winning organizations, benchmarking, strategic advisory, and the collective intelligence of a global executive community to help leaders make better decisions with greater confidence.

Our Workforce Excellence Intelligence is built on evidence, not opinion. By continuously studying leadership, learning, talent, human resources, artificial intelligence, and the future of work, we identify what drives exceptional organizational performance—and translate those insights into practical frameworks, benchmarks, and guidance that organizations can apply immediately.

More than 10,000 organizations worldwide—including many of the world’s leading employers and Human Capital Management solution providers—have engaged with Brandon Hall Group through our research, advisory services, Excellence Councils, Institute, certifications, and the globally recognized HCM Excellence Awards®. Together, they create one of the industry’s richest ecosystems of workforce knowledge, best practices, and proven results.

Our purpose is to make Workforce Excellence achievable for every organization and establish it as the global standard for organizational success.