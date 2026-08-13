Denny’s Celebrates April Kelly-Drummond’s 32-year Legacy of Leadership, Service and Community Impact

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s today celebrated the leadership, service and lasting impact of April Kelly-Drummond, whose remarkable journey with the Brand began in 1994.

Over 32 years, Kelly-Drummond helped shape how Denny’s serves its people, franchisees, suppliers, partners and the communities surrounding its restaurants. She built relationships that endured across generations of leadership and change and helped demonstrate that responsible business leadership and meaningful community impact must operate together.

Her influence can be seen in the leaders she developed, the national and local partnerships she stewarded and the community engagement playbook she helped create. She also played an important role in advancing Denny’s diversity, equity and inclusion strategy and integrating the work more deeply across the Brand’s people practices, franchisee and supplier relationships, community partnerships and broader business decisions.

"April gave Denny’s far more than her time," said Chris Bode, President and Chief Executive Officer of Denny’s. "She gave this company her judgment, conviction, relationships and an unwavering belief that we could always do better for our people and the communities we serve. We are deeply grateful for what she built, the leaders she influenced, and the humanity and accountability she brought to Denny’s."

As Kelly-Drummond concludes her formal tenure, Denny’s remains responsible for carrying this important work forward and is establishing the leadership, accountability and operating model that will guide its next chapter.

"I am proud of the impact we made and the movement we created," Kelly-Drummond said. "I am especially proud that the work is not dependent on one person or one position. It has been integrated more deeply into the organization and is positioned to continue. Denny’s will always be part of who I am, and the relationships, lessons and purpose I found there will continue to shape the work I do next."

Kelly-Drummond is beginning her next chapter as President and Chief Executive Officer of AKD Enterprises, LLC, an independent consulting business through which she will bring her experience in leadership, community strategy and stakeholder engagement to organizations across industries. Her first consulting engagement is already underway, with additional conversations developing.

Although Kelly-Drummond’s formal tenure with Denny’s has concluded, the Brand looks forward to staying connected and welcomes opportunities to work alongside her in the future when a defined Denny’s need and the capabilities of AKD Enterprises naturally align.

Kelly-Drummond is also preparing to release her first book, From Any Seat, in November. The book will explore leadership, service, growth, and the relationships that shaped her journey.

"AKD Enterprises is how I will continue the work," Kelly-Drummond said. "From Any Seat is how I will share what the work has taught me. I am leaving this chapter grateful, entering the next one ready and eager to help others."

To learn more about AKD Enterprises and follow along with Kelly-Drummond's next steps, connect with her on LinkedIn.

About Denny's Corp.

Denny's is a Spartanburg, S.C.-based family dining restaurant brand that has been welcoming guests to our booths for more than 70 years. Our guiding principle is simple: We love to feed people. Denny’s provides craveable meals at a meaningful value across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late night. Whether it's at our brick-and-mortar locations, via Denny's on Demand (the first delivery platform in the family dining segment), or at The Meltdown, Banda Burrito, and The Burger Den, our three virtual restaurant concepts, Denny’s is ready to delight guests whenever and however they want to order.

Our longstanding commitment to supporting our local communities in need is brought to life with our Mobile Relief Diner (that delivers hot meals to our neighbors during times of disaster), Denny's Hungry for Education™ scholarship program, our annual fundraiser with long-time-partner No Kid Hungry, and our new partnership supporting Cookies for Kids’ Cancer in their mission to fund research for new, improved and less toxic treatments for kids facing cancer.

Denny's is one of the largest franchised full-service restaurant brands in the world, based on the number of restaurants. As of September 24, 2025, the Denny’s brand consisted of 1,459 global restaurants, 1,397 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 62 of which were company-operated. This includes 166 restaurants in Canada, Costa Rica, Curacao, El Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

To learn more about Denny's, please visit our brand website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn or YouTube.

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