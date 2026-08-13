Ogden, UT, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. JellyBlue Gummies is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before use, especially if currently taking prescription medications.

JellyBlue Gummies has detailed its complete Supplement Facts formulation, labeled ingredient amounts, serving directions, label safety statements, and manufacturing and distribution information for its 30-count Blue Raspberry dietary supplement for adult men. JellyBlue Gummies is manufactured in the USA with globally sourced ingredients and is distributed by Gex Corporation LLP of Ogden, Utah. JellyBlue Gummies is available through the brand's official website, myjellyblue.com.

JellyBlue Gummies Seven-Ingredient Formula

JellyBlue Gummies combines seven active ingredients into a single daily gummy: Tongkat Ali extract, Maca root extract, Ashwagandha extract, Horny goat weed extract, L-Arginine HCl, Beet root extract, and Grape seed extract. Each ingredient is included at the amount shown on the product's Supplement Facts panel as part of JellyBlue's male-vitality and daily-wellness formulation.

Tongkat Ali in JellyBlue Gummies

JellyBlue Gummies includes 200 mg of Tongkat Ali (Eurycoma longifolia) extract per gummy, the formula's largest single active ingredient by labeled weight. Tongkat Ali is incorporated into the formula as part of JellyBlue's male-vitality and daily-energy positioning. Research on Tongkat Ali often uses different preparations and doses than the amount included in this formula, and JellyBlue does not present that research as a guaranteed result of its own gummy.

Maca Root in JellyBlue Gummies

JellyBlue Gummies includes 100 mg of Maca root (Lepidium meyenii) extract per gummy. Maca is built into the seven-active-ingredient formula as part of JellyBlue's vitality and daily-wellness positioning. Maca research typically involves different preparations and study designs than JellyBlue's finished gummy, and the formula does not rely on that research to promise a specific result.

Ashwagandha in JellyBlue Gummies

JellyBlue Gummies includes 100 mg of Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) extract per gummy. Ashwagandha is incorporated into JellyBlue's seven-active-ingredient formula as part of its daily-wellness positioning. The National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health discusses research involving certain Ashwagandha preparations for stress and insomnia, while noting limitations in the available evidence and differences among preparations and studies. JellyBlue's finished gummy should not be treated as interchangeable with the separate Ashwagandha preparations, amounts, or study populations used in individual research.

Horny Goat Weed in JellyBlue Gummies

JellyBlue Gummies includes 100 mg of Horny goat weed (Epimedium sagittatum) extract per gummy. Horny goat weed is incorporated into the formula as part of JellyBlue's vitality-support positioning. JellyBlue does not present research on Horny goat weed conducted with different preparations or study populations as a guaranteed outcome of its own formula.

L-Arginine HCl in JellyBlue Gummies

JellyBlue Gummies includes 50 mg of L-Arginine HCl, an amino acid, per gummy. L-Arginine HCl is incorporated as the amino-acid component of the formula and is designed to complement the botanical ingredients used in JellyBlue's male-wellness formulation.

Beet Root and Grape Seed in JellyBlue Gummies

JellyBlue Gummies includes 50 mg of Beet root (Beta vulgaris) extract and 50 mg of Grape seed (Vitis vinifera) extract per gummy. Both ingredients are built into JellyBlue's daily-wellness positioning alongside the formula's other botanical and amino-acid components.

Complete JellyBlue Gummies Supplement Facts

Serving Size: 1 gummy. Servings Per Container: 30.

Total Calories: 6

Total Fat: 0 g

Saturated Fat: 0 g

Trans Fat: 0 g

Total Carbohydrate: 2 g

Total Sugars: 1.5 g

L-Arginine HCl: 50 mg

Tongkat Ali (Eurycoma longifolia) extract: 200 mg

Maca root (Lepidium meyenii) extract: 100 mg

Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) extract: 100 mg

Horny goat weed (Epimedium sagittatum) extract: 100 mg

Beet root (Beta vulgaris) extract: 50 mg

Grape seed (Vitis vinifera) extract: 50 mg

Other Ingredients: cane sugar, glucose syrup, water, pectin, citric acid, sodium citrate, natural flavor, natural coloring, starch.

JellyBlue Gummies Serving Directions

The label directs adults to take one gummy daily with an 8 oz. glass of water, 20 to 30 minutes before a meal, or as directed by a healthcare professional. JellyBlue Gummies should be stored in a cool, dry place away from heat and light.

JellyBlue Gummies Label Safety Information

JellyBlue Gummies carries the following label cautions: do not exceed the recommended dose; pregnant or nursing women, individuals under 18, and anyone with a known medical condition should consult a physician before use; keep out of reach of children; and do not use if the safety seal is damaged or missing. Published medical literature includes a 2024 case report involving liver injury following Tongkat Ali supplementation (Kaliounji et al., Cureus, 2024). A single case report concerns an individual clinical event and does not establish the incidence of an effect across different Tongkat Ali products or users.

California Consumer Disclosure (Proposition 65)

California residents should review the JellyBlue Gummies product label and the JellyBlue official website for any warnings required under California's Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986, commonly known as Proposition 65, before purchase. Any Prop 65 warning obligation rests with the manufacturer and seller of the product. California consumers with specific questions about Proposition 65 compliance can contact JellyBlue directly at contact@customercs.com or by SMS at +1 (855) 889-3137. Information about Proposition 65 is publicly available through the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA).

JellyBlue Gummies Manufacturing and Distribution

JellyBlue Gummies is manufactured in the USA with globally sourced ingredients and is distributed by Gex Corporation LLP, PO Box 12730, Ogden, UT 84404.

JellyBlue Gummies Frequently Asked Questions

What information has JellyBlue Gummies released about its formula? JellyBlue Gummies has detailed all seven active ingredients and their labeled amounts: Tongkat Ali extract (200 mg), Maca root extract (100 mg), Ashwagandha extract (100 mg), Horny goat weed extract (100 mg), L-Arginine HCl (50 mg), Beet root extract (50 mg), and Grape seed extract (50 mg).

What is the labeled serving size for JellyBlue Gummies? One gummy per serving, with 30 servings per container.

How does JellyBlue Gummies direct adults to use the product? One gummy daily with an 8 oz. glass of water, 20 to 30 minutes before a meal, or as directed by a healthcare professional.

Where is JellyBlue Gummies manufactured and distributed? JellyBlue Gummies is manufactured in the USA with globally sourced ingredients and distributed by Gex Corporation LLP of Ogden, Utah.

JellyBlue Gummies Formula Summary

JellyBlue Gummies is a Blue Raspberry flavored dietary supplement formulated for adult men, combining Tongkat Ali, Maca root, Ashwagandha, Horny goat weed, L-Arginine HCl, Beet root, and Grape seed extract into a 30-count daily gummy. The product is manufactured in the USA with globally sourced ingredients and distributed by Gex Corporation LLP. JellyBlue Gummies is available through the brand's official website, myjellyblue.com.

Contact Information

JellyBlue Gummies is distributed by Gex Corporation LLP, PO Box 12730, Ogden, UT 84404. Customer support is available by email at contact@customercs.com and by SMS at +1 (855) 889-3137.