New Survey of 255 School-Based Therapists Reveals Rising Caseloads and Hidden Workload Threatening Student Access to Federally Mandated Services

TROY, Mich., Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly Pediatric Therapy, a division of Kelly Education, today released The Hidden Workload Behind School-Based Pediatric Therapy, a new white paper based on original survey data from 255 school-based pediatric therapists across the United States. The findings document a profession under growing strain. Rising caseloads and the administrative work that follows therapists home are creating sustained pressure on both therapist sustainability and student outcomes.

Among the key findings:

71% of therapists report their caseloads have grown in the past two years, with 24% describing that growth as significant.

77% of therapists have seen student progress affected by understaffing or unmanageable caseloads, with 39% saying this happens frequently or always.

68% of therapists spend six or more hours per week on documentation and IEP management outside contracted school hours.

64% say the complexity of student needs has increased over the past three years, with mental health and anxiety-related needs rising fastest.

57% of therapists believe school districts are not adequately prepared or are moving too slowly to address the coming therapist shortage.



“School-based therapists are delivering federally mandated services inside systems that weren’t designed for clinical care,” said Cheryl Haibach, Vice President and Practice Lead of Kelly Pediatric Therapy. “What the data shows is that the caseload pressure and administrative demands those therapists are absorbing have reached the students depending on those services. This is happening now, and the districts investing in therapist retention and caseload structure are going to see the difference in student outcomes and service continuity.”

The survey included speech-language pathologists, occupational therapists, physical therapists, school psychologists, and behavioral therapists working across public, private, and charter schools in all regions of the United States. Respondents represented both direct-hire and contracted employment arrangements.

Eighty-seven percent of therapists say they feel at least somewhat supported by their districts, and nearly 90% remain at least somewhat optimistic about school-based practice as a long-term career. When asked what would most help them stay, therapists consistently ranked better therapy tools and spaces and manageable caseloads above compensation.

The full white paper is available here .

About Kelly Pediatric Therapy

Kelly Pediatric Therapy delivers transformative pediatric therapeutic services across schools, early intervention programs, and outpatient centers. Founded in 1998 as Pediatric Therapeutic Services and acquired by Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) in 2022, Kelly Pediatric Therapy connects children with experienced, caring therapists across occupational therapy, physical therapy, speech-language pathology, and behavioral health. Learn more at kellypediatrictherapy.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook .