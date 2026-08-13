The Great Youth Mental Health Debate: Parents Say It’s Time to Move Beyond Phone Bans Alone in Discussion with YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

As lawmakers, parents and the public debate how to respond to growing concerns about youth wellbeing, new nationwide research suggests most Americans believe the solution to youth mental health is far more complex than one single issue. Voters and parents worry that restricting technology alone does not address the root causes of youth mental health challenges and could leave young people less prepared to navigate the realities of a digital world.

Families are trying to navigate an increasingly connected world, and many parents admit they don't know where to begin.

New research from the Coalition to Empower our Future finds strong support for comprehensive youth mental health solutions that combine family engagement, digital literacy, educator resources and mental health support, rather than relying on any single solution.

The research shows overwhelming support for practical tools such as digital wellness guides, online safety lessons, digital literacy and artificial intelligence (AI) education for students, parents and educators alike.

On July 22, Glen Weiner, executive director of the Coalition to Empower our Future, conducted a nationwide media tour addressing some of the most important topics on this subject.

What does this new research tell us about how parents and voters view youth mental health?

One thing that came through loud and clear in our research is that parents and voters view youth mental health as a complex issue. They pointed to a variety of contributing factors, including family dynamics, social isolation, academic pressure, the stress of growing up today and the overuse of phones and other devices.

As a parent with two kids, I can certainly relate. Kids are growing up in a different world than the one I grew up in.

Given all of these factors, it’s no surprise that three out of four parents and voters tell us they’re looking for a more comprehensive set of solutions – ones that address the many different factors affecting youth mental health, rather than focusing primarily on a single issue, such as phones and devices.

What surprised you most about the findings?

Across the board, 75 percent of parents said they were worried about the potential unintended consequences of banning or heavily restricting youth access to phones and technology.

Instead of sweeping bans, parents want tools and resources. They understand that through digital literacy and other tools, we can instead empower kids to use technology effectively and responsibly. It will be a part of their lives, so teaching them how to engage in a healthy way is critical. The problem with bans is that they can ignore the broader issue and don’t necessarily give kids and parents the tools they need to navigate technology successfully.

We need to teach kids how to build balanced, positive technology habits and give them the skills to navigate the digital world in a productive way.

Why is digital literacy becoming just as important as reading and math?

Teaching young people how to use technology safely and effectively is necessary. It’s going to be an important part of their education, their careers and their future. Parents and educators need to equip them with the skills they need to be successful.

We need to find ways, through digital literacy, to help kids navigate the technology and content they encounter every day. And parents overwhelmingly agree, in fact, 90 percent told us they want their children to receive this type of training.

How can parents help kids build healthier digital habits without disconnecting them from the future?

Parents are at the center of this conversation because they know their kids best. Every child is unique, and every situation is different, so parents are in the best position to set appropriate boundaries for their children.

However, our research shows that nine in 10 parents don’t feel completely comfortable with technology. We need to make sure they have the resources and tools they need to confidently guide their children and have meaningful conversations about navigating online platforms and technology safely and responsibly.

For more information, visit the Coalition to Empower our Future’s website at EmpowerOurFutureCoalition.com

About YourUpdateTV:

YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of Coalition to Empower our Future.

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A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0e648122-53e9-4fff-9dce-68a069766dbe