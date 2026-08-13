XBP Global Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

 | Source: XBP Global Holdings, Inc. XBP Global Holdings, Inc.

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XBP Global Holdings, Inc. (“XBP Global” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: XBP), a multinational technology and services company orchestrating mission-critical systems that enable hyper-automation and digital transformation, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights

  • Revenue totaled $191.3 million, a decline of 14.0% year-over-year on a pro forma basis1
  • Gross margin of 21.5%, an 80 basis point increase year-over-year on a pro forma basis
  • Record adjusted gross margin2 of 24.9%, a 290 basis point increase year-over-year on a pro forma basis1
  • Net loss of $16.7 million
  • Normalized EBITDA2 of $21.9 million, representing an 8.4% increase year-over-year on a pro forma basis1
  • Closed $121.3 million of total TCV, representing a 51.6% increase year-over-year and 41.9% above the trailing four-quarter average1,3
  • Closed $36.0 million of new ACV, representing a 57.0% increase year-over-year and 39.3% above the trailing four-quarter average1,3
  • The Company now expects to achieve $65 to $75 million in annualized operational efficiencies resulting from Company-wide AI led automation efforts, an increase from the previous target of $55 to $60 million, with an expected 2026 in-year benefit of approximately $35 million.

"Our second quarter results reflect a clear step-up in profitability, with Normalized EBITDA of $21.9 million and adjusted gross margin of 24.9%, our highest level to date," said Andrej Jonovic, Chief Executive Officer of XBP Global. “The improvement reflects both a favorable revenue mix in the quarter and the impact of our AI-first automation strategy. The latter is particularly important because automation-driven efficiencies compound over time, and the progress we have made allows us to raise our annualized efficiency target to $65 to $75 million, up from our prior target of $55 to $60 million, with approximately $35 million expected to be realized during calendar year 2026."

"On the commercial side, we closed $121.3 million of total contract value in the quarter, split fairly evenly between new and renewal revenue. New bookings increased year-over-year and sequentially, and our late-stage pipeline continues to strengthen. Demand remains strongest where organizations require secure, on-premise automation solutions with strict data sovereignty and human oversight requirements, particularly in healthcare, though timing on public sector contracts remains volatile. Our priorities for the balance of the year remain unchanged: continue strengthening and converting the pipeline while advancing our AI-driven automation initiatives and structural margin improvement efforts. The Company has engaged a financial advisor in connection with the previously announced strategic alternatives."

Below are the notes referenced above:

(1)Pro forma results reflect the combined company as if the July 2025 acquisition of Exela Technologies BPA, LLC (together with its subsidiaries and certain affiliates “BPA”) had occurred on January 1, 2025, and include adjustments to provide period-to-period comparability where the reported results exclude the results of XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (as it existed prior to such acquisition, “XBP Europe”) until July 31, 2025.
(2)Adjusted Gross Margin and Normalized EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is attached to this release.
(3)Total Contract Value (“TCV”) represents the initial estimated revenue related to contracts signed in the period without regard for early termination or revenue recognition rules. Changes to contracts and scope are treated as TCV only to the extent of the incremental new value. New TCV represents TCV attributable to expansion and new scope for existing clients, as well as TCV attributable to new clients. Annual contract value (“ACV”) represents the annualized value of the TCV, calculated by dividing the TCV of each individual contract by its respective duration in years.


Earnings Call and Supplemental Investor Presentation
The Company will host a live conference call at 5:00 pm Eastern Time on August 13, 2026, accompanied by a live webcast. Hosting the call will be Andrej Jonovic, Chief Executive Officer and Dejan Avramovic, Chief Financial Officer.

Participant Call-In Registration: Participants who wish to join the conference by telephone must register using the following dial-in registration link to receive the dial-in number and a personalized PIN code that will be required to access the call: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI96e42402195a4ebaa3e543bd987a20f0.

Participant Live Webcast Registration: To access the live webcast, please visit https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qzjqc7fx or XBP Global’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.xbpglobal.com/.

Rebroadcast: Following the live webcast, a replay will be available on XBP Global’s Investor Relations website.

An investor presentation relating to our second quarter 2026 performance will be available at https://investors.xbpglobal.com.
  
About Pro Forma Financial Information
This press release includes certain pro forma financial information, which is presented for informational purposes only and is not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Pro forma results are presented on an unaudited basis as if the acquisition of BPA had been consummated on January 1, 2025, regardless of the actual closing date.

For financial reporting purposes, BPA is treated as the accounting acquirer, and results exclude XBP Europe until July 31, 2025. As a result, reported results for periods prior to July 31, 2025 are not comparable to previous annual earnings results presented by the Company.

Pro forma financial information is intended to provide investors with a clearer understanding of the underlying performance and trends of the combined business by illustrating the impact of the acquisition on historical results. These results are designed to facilitate period-to-period comparisons and enhance transparency into ongoing operations.

Pro forma information is based on certain assumptions and adjustments, including the elimination of intercompany transactions, acquisition-related costs, and the alignment of accounting policies, as described in the accompanying tables and footnotes. This information is unaudited and does not purport to represent what actual results would have been had the acquisition occurred at the dates indicated, nor does it project future results.

Pro forma financial information should be read in conjunction with historical financial statements, related notes, and the pro forma adjustments and explanatory notes included in this release.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release also includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA, Normalized EBITDA, Pro Forma Normalized EBITDA, and Adjusted Gross Margin which are not prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful supplemental measures; however, investors are encouraged to review the Company’s GAAP results and not rely on any single financial measure.

These measures provide investors with additional insight into financial performance, results of operations, and liquidity, and help facilitate comparisons of underlying business trends across periods. Management uses these measures to evaluate performance consistently by excluding the effects of capital structure (such as varying debt levels, interest expense, and transaction costs from acquisitions).

We define EBITDA as net income (loss), plus taxes, interest expense, and depreciation and amortization. We define Normalized EBITDA as EBITDA plus non-recurring transaction costs, non-cash equity compensation, restructuring and related expenses, loss/(gain) on sale of assets, impairment of goodwill and other non-recurring items such as reorganization items. We define Pro Forma Normalized EBITDA as Normalized EBITDA plus management’s estimates of the impact of the accounting acquisition of XBP Europe and reorganization of BPA, had such transactions occurred at the beginning of the earliest period presented. We define Adjusted Gross Margin as GAAP gross profit, adjusted to exclude severance, restructuring and related expenses, and discontinued operations, expressed as a percentage of total revenue. Management believes that Adjusted Gross Margin provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding the underlying operational performance of our business, facilitates period-over-period comparisons of core operating efficiency, and aligns with the metrics management uses to evaluate performance and allocate resources.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to liquidity or financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of these measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income required by GAAP to be recorded in the financial statements. In addition, the determination of which items to exclude or include requires the application of management judgement, and these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

These measures are not required to be uniformly applied, are unaudited, and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and their presentation may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Net loss is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to the non-GAAP measures presented here. For a reconciliation of the comparable GAAP measures to these non-GAAP financial measures, see the schedules attached to this release.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. These statements include financial forecasts, projections, and other statements about future operations, financial position, business strategy, market opportunities, and trends. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by terms such as “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “plan,” “targets,” “projects,” “could,” “would,” “continue,” “forecast,” or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates, forecasts, and assumptions that are inherently uncertain and subject to risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. These include, but are not limited to: (1) risks related to the acquisition and related restructuring, including the inability to realize anticipated benefits, disruptions to operations, and costs associated with the acquisition; (2) legal proceedings; (3) failure to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards; (4) competition and market conditions; (5) economic, geopolitical, and regulatory changes; (6) challenges in retaining clients, employees, and suppliers; and (7) other risks detailed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including the “Risk Factors” section of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2025. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. XBP Global undertakes no obligation to update these statements, except as required by law. There is no assurance that XBP Global or its subsidiaries will achieve the results projected in these statements.

About XBP Global

XBP Global is a multinational technology and services company powering intelligent workflows for organizations worldwide. With a presence in 20 countries and approximately 9,200 employees, XBP Global partners with over 2,000 clients, including many of the Fortune 100, to orchestrate mission-critical systems that enable hyper-automation.

Our proprietary platforms, agentic AI-driven automation, and deep domain expertise across industries and the public and private sectors enable our clients to entrust us with their most impactful digital transformations and workflows. By combining innovation with execution excellence, XBP Global helps businesses reimagine how they work, transact, and unlock value.

For more news, commentary, and industry perspectives, visit: https://www.xbpglobal.com/

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The information posted on XBP Global’s website and/or via its social media accounts may be deemed material to investors. Accordingly, investors, media and others interested in XBP Global should monitor XBP Global’s website and its social media accounts in addition to XBP Global’s press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

XBP Global Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of June 30, 2026 (Successor) and December 31, 2025 (Successor)
(in thousands of United States dollars except share and per share amounts)
       
  Successor
  Consolidated
  June 30,  
  2026
(Unaudited)		 December 31,
2025
Assets      
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $18,579  $37,113 
Restricted cash  9,380   31,553 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $3,826 and $5,660, respectively  129,417   130,281 
Related party receivables and prepaid expenses  980   736 
Inventories, net  11,204   11,365 
Assets held for sale  2,340    
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  24,876   28,699 
Total current assets  196,776   239,747 
Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $19,155 and $11,094, respectively  72,504   82,956 
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net  26,386   30,339 
Goodwill  189,881   189,881 
Intangible assets, net  325,628   344,080 
Other noncurrent assets  16,594   15,094 
Total assets $827,769  $902,097 
       
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity      
Liabilities      
Current liabilities      
Current portion of long-term debt $25,266  $34,334 
Accounts payable  64,493   55,700 
Related party payables  3,748   5,343 
Income tax payable  5,848   6,158 
Accrued liabilities  50,729   47,101 
Accrued compensation and benefits  58,075   56,314 
Accrued interest  9,803   13,685 
Customer deposits  18,354   21,691 
Deferred revenue  13,285   11,881 
Obligation for claim payment  44,086   55,632 
Current portion of finance lease liabilities  4,147   4,390 
Current portion of operating lease liabilities  10,104   9,814 
Total current liabilities  307,938   322,043 
Long-term debt, net of current maturities  347,642   353,267 
Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion  5,252   6,857 
Net defined benefit liability  7,611   6,241 
Deferred income tax liabilities  47,527   52,595 
Long-term income tax liabilities  9,395   10,554 
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion  18,369   22,530 
Other long-term liabilities  37,571   40,671 
Total liabilities  781,305   814,758 
Commitments and Contingencies (Note 9)      
       
Stockholders' Equity      
Common stock, par value of $0.0001 per share; 400,000,000 shares authorized; 11,778,409 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and 11,755,434 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025  12   12 
Preferred stock, par value of $0.0001 per share; 20,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025      
Additional paid in capital  438,912   437,995 
Accumulated deficit  (394,589)  (351,123)
Accumulated other comprehensive profit:      
Foreign currency translation adjustment  534   (1,263)
Unrealized pension actuarial gains, net of tax  1,595   1,718 
Total accumulated other comprehensive profit  2,129   455 
Total stockholders' equity  46,464   87,339 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $827,769  $902,097 


XBP Global Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated and Combined Statements of Operations
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 (Successor) and June 30, 2025 (Predecessor)
(in thousands of United States dollars except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
              
  Successor  Predecessor
  Consolidated  Combined and Consolidated
  Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,  Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
  2026
 2026
  2025
 2025
Revenue $191,311  $388,396   $182,164  $372,660 
Related party revenue         548   2,032 
Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)  150,155   302,052    145,052   295,697 
Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)  27,936   70,751    20,719   42,980 
Depreciation and amortization  15,268   30,117    8,582   19,120 
Related party expense, net  1,674   4,280    2,793   5,346 
Operating profit (loss)  (3,722)  (18,804)   5,566   11,549 
Other expense (income), net:             
Interest expense, net  13,890   27,959    46,942   70,721 
Debt modification and extinguishment costs, net         12   121 
Sundry expense, net  1,409   1,017    693   2,005 
Other income, net  (561)  (1,122)   (25)  (48)
Loss before reorganization items and income taxes  (18,460)  (46,658)   (42,056)  (61,250)
Reorganization items, net         22,505   (38,340)
Loss before income taxes  (18,460)  (46,658)   (64,561)  (22,910)
Income tax expense (benefit)  (1,756)  (3,191)   500   2,528 
Net Loss $(16,704) $(43,467)  $(65,061) $(25,438)
Net loss per common share             
Basic and diluted  (1.42)  (3.69)       


XBP Global Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated and Combined Statements of Cash Flows
For the six months ended June 30, 2026 (Successor) and June 30, 2025 (Predecessor)
(in thousands of United States dollars except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
        
  Successor  Predecessor
  Consolidated  Combined and Consolidated
  Six Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30,
  2026
 2025
Cash flows from operating activities       
Net Loss $(43,467)  $(25,438)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities       
Depreciation and amortization  30,117    19,120 
Original issue discount, debt premium and debt issuance cost amortization  3,056    (14,669)
Reorganization items, net      (81,383)
Interest on BR Exar AR Facility      (2,399)
Debt modification and extinguishment loss (gain), net      121 
Provision for credit losses  (1,527)   (180)
Deferred income tax provision  (5,149)   375 
Equity-based compensation expense  1,017    204 
Unrealized foreign currency loss (gain)  1,564    (76)
Loss (gain) on sale of assets  381    (9)
Payment-in-kind interest  2,975    20,860 
Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect from acquisitions       
Accounts receivable  2,409    (27,073)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  2,230    (2,734)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities  (6,797)   36,075 
Related party receivables (payables)  (1,839)   1,483 
Additions to outsourced contract costs  (156)   (140)
Net cash used in operating activities  (15,186)   (75,863)
        
Cash flows from investing activities       
Purchase of property, plant and equipment  (2,415)   (2,238)
Additions to internally developed software  (1,002)   (1,006)
Proceeds from sale of assets  84    3 
Net cash used in investing activities  (3,333)   (3,241)
        
Cash flows from financing activities       
Cash paid for debt issuance costs  (2,453)   (222)
Cash paid for withholding taxes on vested RSUs  (100)    
Principal payments on finance lease obligations  (2,446)   (2,689)
Borrowings from other loans  20,823    3,275 
Proceeds from Issuance of July 2030 Notes  870     
Proceeds from Super Senior Term Loan  10,000     
Proceeds from ABL Facility  272,800     
Repayments on ABL Facility  (289,124)    
Repayment of Second Lien Note  (6,250)    
Proceeds from DIP New Money Loans      80,000 
Borrowing under BR Exar AR Facility      15,775 
Repayments under BR Exar AR Facility  (1,440)   (22,862)
Borrowing under Amended BR Exar AR Facility  24,625     
Repayments under Amended BR Exar AR Facility  (18,986)    
Repayments on 2028 Term Loan Facilities  (1,628)    
Principal repayments on senior secured term loans and other loans  (28,450)   (13,078)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  (21,759)   60,199 
Effect of exchange rates on cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents  (429)   113 
Net decrease in cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents  (40,707)   (18,792)
Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents       
Beginning of period  68,666    64,067 
End of period $27,959   $45,275 
Supplemental cash flow data:       
Income tax payments, net of refunds received $3,018   $2,914 
Interest paid  24,147    9,024 
Cash paid for reorganization items      43,043 
Noncash investing and financing activities:       
Assets acquired through right-of-use arrangements  2,711    9,600 
Amounts reclassified from property, plant, and equipment to fixed assets held-for-sale  2,340     
Accrued capital expenditures  321    163 


Reconciliation of Revenue and Gross Profit As Reported to Combined Pro Forma Revenue and Pro Forma Adjusted Gross Profit for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2025
(in thousands of United States dollars)
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, June 30,
   2026  2025   2026  2025 
As Reported Revenues $191,311 $182,712  $388,396 $374,692 
Intercompany Eliminations  -  (1,022)  -  (2,648)
Revenue Adjusted for XBP Europe  -  40,819   -  80,149 
Pro Forma Revenue $191,311 $222,508  $388,396 $452,193 
       
As Reported Cost of Revenue $150,155 $145,052  $302,053 $295,696 
Intercompany Eliminations  -  (374)  -  (568)
Cost of Revenue Adjustment for XBP Europe  -  31,723   -  59,966 
Pro Forma Cost of Revenue $150,155 $176,401  $302,053 $355,094 
       
As Reported Gross Profit $41,156 $37,660  $86,343 $78,996 
Intercompany Eliminations  -  (648)  -  (2,080)
Gross Profit Adjustment for XBP Europe  -  9,096   -  20,183 
Pro Forma Gross Profit $41,156 $46,107  $86,343 $97,098 
Pro Forma Gross Margin  21.5% 20.7%  22.2% 21.5%
       
Pro Forma Gross Profit $41,156 $46,107  $86,343 $97,098 
Severance  5,944  505   7,052  1,320 
Restructuring and related expenses  452  -   458  - 
Cost of Revenue from Previously Discontinued Operations  154  2,243   154  2,314 
Adjusted Gross Profit (non-GAAP) $47,706 $48,855  $94,007 $100,732 
Adjusted Gross Margin (non-GAAP)  24.9% 22.0%  24.2% 22.3%


Reconciliation of Net Income to Pro Forma Normalized EBITDA for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2025
(in thousands of United States dollars)
(Unaudited)
     
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, June 30,
   2026  2025   2026  2025 
Net income (loss) $(16,704)$(65,061) $(43,467)$(25,438)
XBP Europe Net Loss   (6,577)  -  (10,930)
Pro Forma Net Income (Loss) $(16,704)$(71,638) $(43,467)$(36,368)
Income tax expense  (1,756) 1,014   (3,191) 3,804 
Interest expense (income), net  13,890  48,940   27,959  74,455 
Depreciation and amortization  15,268  9,223   30,117  20,417 
Pro Forma EBITDA $10,698 $(12,462) $11,418 $62,308 
Severance  6,835  943   8,162  2,596 
Optimization and restructuring expenses (1)  1,709  1,075   4,440  3,900 
Restructuring and related expenses (2)  821  -   1,085  - 
Non-cash equity compensation (3)  533  523   1,017  4,445 
EBITDA from Previously Discontinued Operations (4)  505  1,825   505  2,634 
Foreign exchange losses, net  347  (311)  1,093  (382)
Reorganization items  322  22,505   8,938  (38,340)
Loss (gain) on sale of assets (5)  156  -   381  - 
Changes in fair value of warrant liability  (2) -   (2) 2 
Transaction fees  -  4,880   481  4,903 
DMR Related write-off  -  1,209   -  1,209 
Payroll tax penalties  -  19   -  2,789 
Debt modification and extinguishment costs (gain), net  -  12   -  121 
Pro Forma Normalized EBITDA $21,924 $20,219  $37,518 $46,185 


(1)Represents the annualized run-rate cost savings from optimization and restructuring initiatives implemented during the period. These adjustments reflect the impact as if such cost savings had been realized for the entire period presented.
(2)Represents one-time costs associated with restructuring, including professional and legal fees
(3)Represents non-cash charges related to stock-based compensation
(4)Represents loss related to discontinued operations
(5)Represents a loss/(gain) recognized on the disposal of property, plant, and equipment and other assets


Source: XBP Global Holdings, Inc.

 

            











        

            

            
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