XBP Global Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XBP Global Holdings, Inc. (“XBP Global” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: XBP), a multinational technology and services company orchestrating mission-critical systems that enable hyper-automation and digital transformation, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights



Revenue totaled $191.3 million, a decline of 14.0% year-over-year on a pro forma basis 1



Gross margin of 21.5%, an 80 basis point increase year-over-year on a pro forma basis



Record adjusted gross margin 2 of 24.9%, a 290 basis point increase year-over-year on a pro forma basis 1



of 24.9%, a 290 basis point increase year-over-year on a pro forma basis Net loss of $16.7 million



Normalized EBITDA 2 of $21.9 million, representing an 8.4% increase year-over-year on a pro forma basis 1



of $21.9 million, representing an 8.4% increase year-over-year on a pro forma basis Closed $121.3 million of total TCV, representing a 51.6% increase year-over-year and 41.9% above the trailing four-quarter average 1,3



Closed $36.0 million of new ACV, representing a 57.0% increase year-over-year and 39.3% above the trailing four-quarter average 1,3



The Company now expects to achieve $65 to $75 million in annualized operational efficiencies resulting from Company-wide AI led automation efforts, an increase from the previous target of $55 to $60 million, with an expected 2026 in-year benefit of approximately $35 million.

"Our second quarter results reflect a clear step-up in profitability, with Normalized EBITDA of $21.9 million and adjusted gross margin of 24.9%, our highest level to date," said Andrej Jonovic, Chief Executive Officer of XBP Global. “The improvement reflects both a favorable revenue mix in the quarter and the impact of our AI-first automation strategy. The latter is particularly important because automation-driven efficiencies compound over time, and the progress we have made allows us to raise our annualized efficiency target to $65 to $75 million, up from our prior target of $55 to $60 million, with approximately $35 million expected to be realized during calendar year 2026."

"On the commercial side, we closed $121.3 million of total contract value in the quarter, split fairly evenly between new and renewal revenue. New bookings increased year-over-year and sequentially, and our late-stage pipeline continues to strengthen. Demand remains strongest where organizations require secure, on-premise automation solutions with strict data sovereignty and human oversight requirements, particularly in healthcare, though timing on public sector contracts remains volatile. Our priorities for the balance of the year remain unchanged: continue strengthening and converting the pipeline while advancing our AI-driven automation initiatives and structural margin improvement efforts. The Company has engaged a financial advisor in connection with the previously announced strategic alternatives."

Below are the notes referenced above:

(1) Pro forma results reflect the combined company as if the July 2025 acquisition of Exela Technologies BPA, LLC (together with its subsidiaries and certain affiliates “BPA”) had occurred on January 1, 2025, and include adjustments to provide period-to-period comparability where the reported results exclude the results of XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (as it existed prior to such acquisition, “XBP Europe”) until July 31, 2025. (2) Adjusted Gross Margin and Normalized EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is attached to this release. (3) Total Contract Value (“TCV”) represents the initial estimated revenue related to contracts signed in the period without regard for early termination or revenue recognition rules. Changes to contracts and scope are treated as TCV only to the extent of the incremental new value. New TCV represents TCV attributable to expansion and new scope for existing clients, as well as TCV attributable to new clients. Annual contract value (“ACV”) represents the annualized value of the TCV, calculated by dividing the TCV of each individual contract by its respective duration in years.





Earnings Call and Supplemental Investor Presentation

The Company will host a live conference call at 5:00 pm Eastern Time on August 13, 2026, accompanied by a live webcast. Hosting the call will be Andrej Jonovic, Chief Executive Officer and Dejan Avramovic, Chief Financial Officer.

Participant Call-In Registration: Participants who wish to join the conference by telephone must register using the following dial-in registration link to receive the dial-in number and a personalized PIN code that will be required to access the call: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI96e42402195a4ebaa3e543bd987a20f0 .

Participant Live Webcast Registration: To access the live webcast, please visit https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qzjqc7fx or XBP Global’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.xbpglobal.com/ .

Rebroadcast: Following the live webcast, a replay will be available on XBP Global’s Investor Relations website.

An investor presentation relating to our second quarter 2026 performance will be available at https://investors.xbpglobal.com .



About Pro Forma Financial Information

This press release includes certain pro forma financial information, which is presented for informational purposes only and is not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Pro forma results are presented on an unaudited basis as if the acquisition of BPA had been consummated on January 1, 2025, regardless of the actual closing date.



For financial reporting purposes, BPA is treated as the accounting acquirer, and results exclude XBP Europe until July 31, 2025. As a result, reported results for periods prior to July 31, 2025 are not comparable to previous annual earnings results presented by the Company.



Pro forma financial information is intended to provide investors with a clearer understanding of the underlying performance and trends of the combined business by illustrating the impact of the acquisition on historical results. These results are designed to facilitate period-to-period comparisons and enhance transparency into ongoing operations.



Pro forma information is based on certain assumptions and adjustments, including the elimination of intercompany transactions, acquisition-related costs, and the alignment of accounting policies, as described in the accompanying tables and footnotes. This information is unaudited and does not purport to represent what actual results would have been had the acquisition occurred at the dates indicated, nor does it project future results.



Pro forma financial information should be read in conjunction with historical financial statements, related notes, and the pro forma adjustments and explanatory notes included in this release.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release also includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA, Normalized EBITDA, Pro Forma Normalized EBITDA, and Adjusted Gross Margin which are not prepared in accordance with GAAP.



Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful supplemental measures; however, investors are encouraged to review the Company’s GAAP results and not rely on any single financial measure.



These measures provide investors with additional insight into financial performance, results of operations, and liquidity, and help facilitate comparisons of underlying business trends across periods. Management uses these measures to evaluate performance consistently by excluding the effects of capital structure (such as varying debt levels, interest expense, and transaction costs from acquisitions).



We define EBITDA as net income (loss), plus taxes, interest expense, and depreciation and amortization. We define Normalized EBITDA as EBITDA plus non-recurring transaction costs, non-cash equity compensation, restructuring and related expenses, loss/(gain) on sale of assets, impairment of goodwill and other non-recurring items such as reorganization items. We define Pro Forma Normalized EBITDA as Normalized EBITDA plus management’s estimates of the impact of the accounting acquisition of XBP Europe and reorganization of BPA, had such transactions occurred at the beginning of the earliest period presented. We define Adjusted Gross Margin as GAAP gross profit, adjusted to exclude severance, restructuring and related expenses, and discontinued operations, expressed as a percentage of total revenue. Management believes that Adjusted Gross Margin provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding the underlying operational performance of our business, facilitates period-over-period comparisons of core operating efficiency, and aligns with the metrics management uses to evaluate performance and allocate resources.



Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to liquidity or financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of these measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income required by GAAP to be recorded in the financial statements. In addition, the determination of which items to exclude or include requires the application of management judgement, and these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.



These measures are not required to be uniformly applied, are unaudited, and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and their presentation may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Net loss is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to the non-GAAP measures presented here. For a reconciliation of the comparable GAAP measures to these non-GAAP financial measures, see the schedules attached to this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. These statements include financial forecasts, projections, and other statements about future operations, financial position, business strategy, market opportunities, and trends. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by terms such as “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “plan,” “targets,” “projects,” “could,” “would,” “continue,” “forecast,” or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates, forecasts, and assumptions that are inherently uncertain and subject to risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. These include, but are not limited to: (1) risks related to the acquisition and related restructuring, including the inability to realize anticipated benefits, disruptions to operations, and costs associated with the acquisition; (2) legal proceedings; (3) failure to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards; (4) competition and market conditions; (5) economic, geopolitical, and regulatory changes; (6) challenges in retaining clients, employees, and suppliers; and (7) other risks detailed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including the “Risk Factors” section of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2025. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. XBP Global undertakes no obligation to update these statements, except as required by law. There is no assurance that XBP Global or its subsidiaries will achieve the results projected in these statements.



About XBP Global

XBP Global is a multinational technology and services company powering intelligent workflows for organizations worldwide. With a presence in 20 countries and approximately 9,200 employees, XBP Global partners with over 2,000 clients, including many of the Fortune 100, to orchestrate mission-critical systems that enable hyper-automation.

Our proprietary platforms, agentic AI-driven automation, and deep domain expertise across industries and the public and private sectors enable our clients to entrust us with their most impactful digital transformations and workflows. By combining innovation with execution excellence, XBP Global helps businesses reimagine how they work, transact, and unlock value.

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XBP Global Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of June 30, 2026 (Successor) and December 31, 2025 (Successor)

(in thousands of United States dollars except share and per share amounts) Successor Consolidated June 30, 2026

(Unaudited) December 31,

2025 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,579 $ 37,113 Restricted cash 9,380 31,553 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $3,826 and $5,660, respectively 129,417 130,281 Related party receivables and prepaid expenses 980 736 Inventories, net 11,204 11,365 Assets held for sale 2,340 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 24,876 28,699 Total current assets 196,776 239,747 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $19,155 and $11,094, respectively 72,504 82,956 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 26,386 30,339 Goodwill 189,881 189,881 Intangible assets, net 325,628 344,080 Other noncurrent assets 16,594 15,094 Total assets $ 827,769 $ 902,097 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt $ 25,266 $ 34,334 Accounts payable 64,493 55,700 Related party payables 3,748 5,343 Income tax payable 5,848 6,158 Accrued liabilities 50,729 47,101 Accrued compensation and benefits 58,075 56,314 Accrued interest 9,803 13,685 Customer deposits 18,354 21,691 Deferred revenue 13,285 11,881 Obligation for claim payment 44,086 55,632 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 4,147 4,390 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 10,104 9,814 Total current liabilities 307,938 322,043 Long-term debt, net of current maturities 347,642 353,267 Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 5,252 6,857 Net defined benefit liability 7,611 6,241 Deferred income tax liabilities 47,527 52,595 Long-term income tax liabilities 9,395 10,554 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 18,369 22,530 Other long-term liabilities 37,571 40,671 Total liabilities 781,305 814,758 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 9) Stockholders' Equity Common stock, par value of $0.0001 per share; 400,000,000 shares authorized; 11,778,409 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and 11,755,434 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 12 12 Preferred stock, par value of $0.0001 per share; 20,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 — — Additional paid in capital 438,912 437,995 Accumulated deficit (394,589 ) (351,123 ) Accumulated other comprehensive profit: Foreign currency translation adjustment 534 (1,263 ) Unrealized pension actuarial gains, net of tax 1,595 1,718 Total accumulated other comprehensive profit 2,129 455 Total stockholders' equity 46,464 87,339 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 827,769 $ 902,097





XBP Global Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated and Combined Statements of Operations

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 (Successor) and June 30, 2025 (Predecessor)

(in thousands of United States dollars except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Successor Predecessor Consolidated Combined and Consolidated Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

2026

2025

2025

Revenue $ 191,311 $ 388,396 $ 182,164 $ 372,660 Related party revenue — — 548 2,032 Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 150,155 302,052 145,052 295,697 Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 27,936 70,751 20,719 42,980 Depreciation and amortization 15,268 30,117 8,582 19,120 Related party expense, net 1,674 4,280 2,793 5,346 Operating profit (loss) (3,722 ) (18,804 ) 5,566 11,549 Other expense (income), net: Interest expense, net 13,890 27,959 46,942 70,721 Debt modification and extinguishment costs, net — — 12 121 Sundry expense, net 1,409 1,017 693 2,005 Other income, net (561 ) (1,122 ) (25 ) (48 ) Loss before reorganization items and income taxes (18,460 ) (46,658 ) (42,056 ) (61,250 ) Reorganization items, net — — 22,505 (38,340 ) Loss before income taxes (18,460 ) (46,658 ) (64,561 ) (22,910 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (1,756 ) (3,191 ) 500 2,528 Net Loss $ (16,704 ) $ (43,467 ) $ (65,061 ) $ (25,438 ) Net loss per common share Basic and diluted (1.42 ) (3.69 )





XBP Global Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated and Combined Statements of Cash Flows

For the six months ended June 30, 2026 (Successor) and June 30, 2025 (Predecessor)

(in thousands of United States dollars except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Successor Predecessor Consolidated Combined and Consolidated Six Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

2025

Cash flows from operating activities Net Loss $ (43,467 ) $ (25,438 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities Depreciation and amortization 30,117 19,120 Original issue discount, debt premium and debt issuance cost amortization 3,056 (14,669 ) Reorganization items, net — (81,383 ) Interest on BR Exar AR Facility — (2,399 ) Debt modification and extinguishment loss (gain), net — 121 Provision for credit losses (1,527 ) (180 ) Deferred income tax provision (5,149 ) 375 Equity-based compensation expense 1,017 204 Unrealized foreign currency loss (gain) 1,564 (76 ) Loss (gain) on sale of assets 381 (9 ) Payment-in-kind interest 2,975 20,860 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect from acquisitions Accounts receivable 2,409 (27,073 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,230 (2,734 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (6,797 ) 36,075 Related party receivables (payables) (1,839 ) 1,483 Additions to outsourced contract costs (156 ) (140 ) Net cash used in operating activities (15,186 ) (75,863 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (2,415 ) (2,238 ) Additions to internally developed software (1,002 ) (1,006 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 84 3 Net cash used in investing activities (3,333 ) (3,241 ) Cash flows from financing activities Cash paid for debt issuance costs (2,453 ) (222 ) Cash paid for withholding taxes on vested RSUs (100 ) — Principal payments on finance lease obligations (2,446 ) (2,689 ) Borrowings from other loans 20,823 3,275 Proceeds from Issuance of July 2030 Notes 870 — Proceeds from Super Senior Term Loan 10,000 — Proceeds from ABL Facility 272,800 — Repayments on ABL Facility (289,124 ) — Repayment of Second Lien Note (6,250 ) — Proceeds from DIP New Money Loans — 80,000 Borrowing under BR Exar AR Facility — 15,775 Repayments under BR Exar AR Facility (1,440 ) (22,862 ) Borrowing under Amended BR Exar AR Facility 24,625 — Repayments under Amended BR Exar AR Facility (18,986 ) — Repayments on 2028 Term Loan Facilities (1,628 ) — Principal repayments on senior secured term loans and other loans (28,450 ) (13,078 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (21,759 ) 60,199 Effect of exchange rates on cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents (429 ) 113 Net decrease in cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents (40,707 ) (18,792 ) Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents Beginning of period 68,666 64,067 End of period $ 27,959 $ 45,275 Supplemental cash flow data: Income tax payments, net of refunds received $ 3,018 $ 2,914 Interest paid 24,147 9,024 Cash paid for reorganization items — 43,043 Noncash investing and financing activities: Assets acquired through right-of-use arrangements 2,711 9,600 Amounts reclassified from property, plant, and equipment to fixed assets held-for-sale 2,340 — Accrued capital expenditures 321 163





Reconciliation of Revenue and Gross Profit As Reported to Combined Pro Forma Revenue and Pro Forma Adjusted Gross Profit for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2025

(in thousands of United States dollars)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 As Reported Revenues $ 191,311 $ 182,712 $ 388,396 $ 374,692 Intercompany Eliminations - (1,022 ) - (2,648 ) Revenue Adjusted for XBP Europe - 40,819 - 80,149 Pro Forma Revenue $ 191,311 $ 222,508 $ 388,396 $ 452,193 As Reported Cost of Revenue $ 150,155 $ 145,052 $ 302,053 $ 295,696 Intercompany Eliminations - (374 ) - (568 ) Cost of Revenue Adjustment for XBP Europe - 31,723 - 59,966 Pro Forma Cost of Revenue $ 150,155 $ 176,401 $ 302,053 $ 355,094 As Reported Gross Profit $ 41,156 $ 37,660 $ 86,343 $ 78,996 Intercompany Eliminations - (648 ) - (2,080 ) Gross Profit Adjustment for XBP Europe - 9,096 - 20,183 Pro Forma Gross Profit $ 41,156 $ 46,107 $ 86,343 $ 97,098 Pro Forma Gross Margin 21.5 % 20.7 % 22.2 % 21.5 % Pro Forma Gross Profit $ 41,156 $ 46,107 $ 86,343 $ 97,098 Severance 5,944 505 7,052 1,320 Restructuring and related expenses 452 - 458 - Cost of Revenue from Previously Discontinued Operations 154 2,243 154 2,314 Adjusted Gross Profit (non-GAAP) $ 47,706 $ 48,855 $ 94,007 $ 100,732 Adjusted Gross Margin (non-GAAP) 24.9 % 22.0 % 24.2 % 22.3 %





Reconciliation of Net Income to Pro Forma Normalized EBITDA for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2025

(in thousands of United States dollars)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net income (loss) $ (16,704 ) $ (65,061 ) $ (43,467 ) $ (25,438 ) XBP Europe Net Loss (6,577 ) - (10,930 ) Pro Forma Net Income (Loss) $ (16,704 ) $ (71,638 ) $ (43,467 ) $ (36,368 ) Income tax expense (1,756 ) 1,014 (3,191 ) 3,804 Interest expense (income), net 13,890 48,940 27,959 74,455 Depreciation and amortization 15,268 9,223 30,117 20,417 Pro Forma EBITDA $ 10,698 $ (12,462 ) $ 11,418 $ 62,308 Severance 6,835 943 8,162 2,596 Optimization and restructuring expenses (1) 1,709 1,075 4,440 3,900 Restructuring and related expenses (2) 821 - 1,085 - Non-cash equity compensation (3) 533 523 1,017 4,445 EBITDA from Previously Discontinued Operations (4) 505 1,825 505 2,634 Foreign exchange losses, net 347 (311 ) 1,093 (382 ) Reorganization items 322 22,505 8,938 (38,340 ) Loss (gain) on sale of assets (5) 156 - 381 - Changes in fair value of warrant liability (2 ) - (2 ) 2 Transaction fees - 4,880 481 4,903 DMR Related write-off - 1,209 - 1,209 Payroll tax penalties - 19 - 2,789 Debt modification and extinguishment costs (gain), net - 12 - 121 Pro Forma Normalized EBITDA $ 21,924 $ 20,219 $ 37,518 $ 46,185





(1) Represents the annualized run-rate cost savings from optimization and restructuring initiatives implemented during the period. These adjustments reflect the impact as if such cost savings had been realized for the entire period presented. (2) Represents one-time costs associated with restructuring, including professional and legal fees (3) Represents non-cash charges related to stock-based compensation (4) Represents loss related to discontinued operations (5) Represents a loss/(gain) recognized on the disposal of property, plant, and equipment and other assets





Source: XBP Global Holdings, Inc.