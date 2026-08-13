Credit Acceptance Named One of PEOPLE Magazine’s 100 Companies That Care® for Fifth Consecutive Year

Southfield, Michigan, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) has been named one of PEOPLE Magazine’s 100 Companies That Care® by Great Place To Work® and PEOPLE magazine for the fifth consecutive year. Credit Acceptance was ranked 11th among the 100 companies that made the list, up 33 spots from last year.

“This award acknowledges our ongoing commitment to treating people – whether it’s customers, dealers, the community, or team members – with respect,” said Vinayak Hegde, Chief Executive Officer of Credit Acceptance. “We’re committed to making a lasting positive impact in the communities where we live and work, not only by delivering life-changing automobile financing to hundreds of thousands of underserved Americans regardless of their credit history, but also through contributing to great causes.”

Over the past year, Credit Acceptance has brought our purpose of changing lives into action in many meaningful ways, helping team members stay connected to our mission:

We deepened our community impact by packing more than 138,000 meals for local food banks, assembled 120 “Superhero” boxes for Foster Love, granted our 111th wish through Make-A-Wish ® , and brought our walking total to over 570,000 miles using our unique Charity Miles partner to raise more than $100,000.

, and brought our walking total to over 570,000 miles using our unique Charity Miles partner to raise more than $100,000. We raised a record $380,000 for charities at our annual Sales Leadership Exchange, including 100% matching from the Don Foss Car Dealers Care Foundation and Credit Acceptance – bringing our lifetime giving from this event to over $2 million.

We continued to provide a dedicated Inclusion Day, a unique benefit that provides eight hours of paid time off to celebrate a personally meaningful cultural, religious, or historical observance. We also sponsored five Team Member Resource Groups that create spaces where people feel connected, supported, and empowered.

We upheld our promise of trust, flexibility, and support to our team members by investing in a remote work environment through specialized onboarding experiences, AI-powered support tools, expanded well-being resources, and benefits designed to meet people where they are in life.

This is the fourth workplace award we have received this year, including reaching #18 on Fortune’s 2026 100 Best Companies to Work For® list – our highest-ever ranking.

PEOPLE Magazine’s 100 Companies That Care® list is based on over 1.3 million employee survey responses and data from companies representing the experience of more than 7.3 million employees. Companies also submit essays, that are validated by employee survey data, to give a complete picture of the results.

Description of Credit Acceptance Corporation

We make vehicle ownership possible by providing innovative financing solutions that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles or they purchase unreliable ones. Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing. Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol CACC. For more information, visit creditacceptance.com .

CONTACT: Investor Relations: Jay Brinkley Senior Vice President & Treasurer (248) 353-2700 Ext. 6739 IR@creditacceptance.com