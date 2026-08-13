MDB Capital Holdings Provides Second Quarter 2026 Update

Addison, TX, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, (NASDAQ: MDBH) (“MDB”), a public venture platform focused on launching category-defining, disruptive technology companies, provides a business update for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, and subsequent developments.

First Six Months of 2026 and Subsequent Operational Highlights

Completed $20 million IPO for Buda Juice (NYSE American: BUDA) as the sole bookrunner and underwriter, our 18th consecutive successful IPO.

Partnered with Roth Capital Partners and Bancroft Capital as joint bookrunners for the $15 million Ticketplus IPO (NYSE American; TP).

Completed underwriting of $5.9 million public offering for eXoZymes (Nasdaq: EXOZ), advancing the AI-enabled cell-free biomanufacturing platform.

Expanded our pipeline of early-stage, disruptive companies capable of becoming leaders in new categories.

Advanced discussions with potential MDB Direct/Public Ventures strategic partners to significantly expand distribution of our offerings and monetize this valuable asset.

Advanced preparations to spin-out PatentVest, our AI-Native IP law firm, to become an independent public company, further leveraging this unique asset to create value for MDB.

Completed upgrade of MDB Direct clearing and trading platform to BetaNXT, a leading financial technology platform specializing in trading, settlement and wealth management, to deliver greater security, efficiency and future capabilities to our investors.

Broadened relationships with Family Offices, RIAs and private wealth managers to reach new investors with large equity portfolios looking for new strategies to gain venture exposure.

First Six Months of 2026 Financial Results

Reported a net loss of approximately $16.1 million of which:

Approximately $4.4 million in operating net loss, dilution and a small impairment in our equity investment in eXoZymes. Approximately $5 million non-cash loss related to the value in investment securities held. Approximately $5 million in booked expense of non-cash stock-based compensation valued in 2022.



Fixed operating expenses remained flat at approximately $5 million, which includes approximately $2 million investment in MDB Direct/Public Ventures clearing platform and PatentVest subsidiaries.

Net cash used of approximately $3 million.

Approximately $12.1 million held in cash, current assets, and marketable securities less all liabilities.

Second Quarter 2026 Update Zoom Webinar at 4:30 p.m. ET Today

Christopher Marlett, CEO and Co-Founder of MDB will lead the call and may be joined by other members of the management team to review recent developments and ongoing initiatives as well as host a question-and-answer period.

Investors can pre-register now for the Zoom webinar HERE. The live webinar can also be accessed on the day of the event through MDB’s investor relations website at https://investors.mdb.com/ .

About MDB Capital Holdings, LLC

Every new category starts with a leader willing to build it and a story compelling enough for the market to believe. Since1997, MDB Capital has partnered with those founders, curating the breakthroughs, shaping the narrative, and launching them on the public markets before a traditional IPO would allow. Our public venture platform is purpose-built to enable breakthroughs reach the public markets and society sooner, and enable investors get in earlier on the companies defining what comes next — capturing asymmetric upside with public market liquidity. MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ: MDBH) and its subsidiaries—including MDB Capital, a venture-focused broker-dealer with the MDB Direct trading platform, and PatentVest, the first integrated IP strategy and law firm—operate under the MDB Capital brand. MDB Capital is a registered broker-dealer, Member FINRA/SIPC. For more information, please visit www.mdb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," "shall" and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond MDB's control. MDB's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in documents that may be filed by MDB from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent MDB's views as of the date of this press release. MDB anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. MDB undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing MDB's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact:

IR@mdb.com

