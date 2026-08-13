Martin Marietta Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE: MLM) (“Martin Marietta” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors approved an increase in its quarterly cash dividend, raising it from $0.83 per share to $0.84 per share on the Company’s outstanding common stock. This dividend, representing a cash dividend of $3.36 per share on an annualized basis, is payable September 30, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2026.

Ward Nye, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are pleased to announce our eleventh consecutive annual dividend increase, reflecting Martin Marietta’s disciplined approach to capital allocation and commitment to delivering attractive long-term returns for shareholders. This dividend increase underscores the durability of our aggregates-led business, the strength of our cash flow generation and our confidence in the Company’s ability to perform through economic cycles. Supported by our proven strategy, leading market positions and enduring demand fundamentals, we remain well positioned to execute our strategic priorities and continue compounding shareholder value.”

Martin Marietta, a member of the S&P 500 Index, is an American-based company and a leading supplier of aggregates and other building materials. Through a network of operations spanning 29 states, Canada and The Bahamas, dedicated Martin Marietta teams supply the resources necessary for building the solid foundations on which our communities thrive. Martin Marietta’s Specialties business provides high-purity magnesia and dolomitic lime products used worldwide in environmental, industrial, agricultural and specialty applications. For more information, visit www.martinmarietta.com or www.magnesiaspecialties.com.

Investor Contact:

Jacklyn Rooker

Vice President, Investor Relations

(919) 510-4736

Jacklyn.Rooker@martinmarietta.com

MLM-D