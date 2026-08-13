Matador Technologies Files Quarterly ATM Program Report Detailing $1.1 Million in Gross Proceeds and $2.3 Million Raised Since Program Inception

Summary: Matador generated gross proceeds of approximately $1.1 million under its ATM Program during the reporting period ended July 31, 2026, bringing aggregate gross proceeds since the program commenced to approximately $2.3 million. Capital deployment via the ATM Program continues to support Bitcoin acquisition and, on a parallel basis, the Company’s Bitcoin yield generation strategy conducted in collaboration with Galaxy.

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matador Technologies Inc. ("Matador" or the "Company") (TSXV:MATA)(OTCQB:MATAF)(FSE:IU3), the Bitcoin Ecosystem Company, today announced the filing of its quarterly report on activity under its at the market equity program (the "ATM Program") for the reporting period from May 1, 2026 to July 31, 2026. All dollar figures in this news release are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Quarterly ATM Program Activity

Over the reporting period, the Company issued an aggregate of 18,102,400 common shares under the ATM Program at an average issue price of $0.0398 per share, producing gross proceeds of $1,068,515.58. Following agent commissions of $26,712.89, net proceeds to the Company for the period were $1,041,802.69. No new insider or control person was created as a result of issuances under the ATM Program during the reporting period.

Cumulative ATM Program Activity Since Inception

Since the ATM Program commenced on February 4, 2026, the Company has issued a cumulative total of 33,510,400 common shares at a weighted average issue price of $0.0678 per share, generating aggregate gross proceeds of $2,270,639.27. Cumulative agent commissions total $56,765.98 and cumulative net proceeds to the Company total $2,213,873.29. Aggregate gross proceeds raised to date represent approximately 7.6 percent of the C$30 million maximum available under the ATM Program, leaving approximately $27.7 million of unutilized capacity.

The ATM Program was established pursuant to an equity distribution agreement with ATB Cormark Capital Markets (the "Agent") announced on February 3, 2026. The ATM Program permits the Company to offer and sell common shares for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$30 million, with sales effected at prevailing market prices on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company retains complete discretion over the timing and volume of any sales made under the ATM Program.

Capital Deployment via the ATM Program

Net proceeds raised under the ATM Program are applied in furtherance of the Company’s Bitcoin treasury strategy. Capital deployment via the ATM Program supports Bitcoin acquisition and, as a separate and independent use, the Company’s Bitcoin yield generation strategy conducted in collaboration with Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. ("Galaxy"). Neither use is conditional on the other, and Matador allocates between them as market conditions and treasury requirements warrant.

Pursuant to an ISDA Agreement with Galaxy, Matador actively pursues Bitcoin yield generation on its treasury holdings, principally through the systematic execution of covered calls, alongside other supplementary options and yield generation strategies facilitated by Galaxy.

Strategic Context

The ATM Program affords Matador a measured and opportunistic means of raising equity capital, permitting the Company to convert fiat into Bitcoin during periods it considers favourable while limiting dilution through disciplined, market responsive issuances. By pairing ATM Program proceeds with the Company’s approach to digital asset treasury management, Matador continues to advance a capital cycle designed to: (i) accumulate Bitcoin in a cost efficient manner; (ii) fund the Bitcoin yield generation strategy conducted with Galaxy; and (iii) manage the Company's cost of capital through disciplined, market responsive issuance. The Company’s activity under the ATM Program forms part of its broader participation across blockchain and digital assets infrastructure.

Donato Sferra, Chief Executive Officer of Matador, commented: "Two full reporting periods of ATM activity now show what a disciplined capital program looks like in practice. We have raised over $2.2 million on a net basis since February and directed it into Bitcoin and into our yield generation framework, without reaching for capital on terms we did not consider favourable."

Capital and Financing Framework

The ATM Program operates under the Company’s C$80 million base shelf prospectus, in respect of which the Ontario Securities Commission issued a final receipt on December 22, 2025. Taken together with the Company’s US$100 million secured convertible note facility with ATW Partners, this framework provides Matador with programmatic agility to convert equity into Bitcoin and strategic assets efficiently.

Matador may, from time to time, allocate available capital toward Bitcoin purchases or other corporate purposes, depending on market conditions, regulatory requirements, the Company’s financial position and other factors. There can be no assurance as to the amount or timing of any future Bitcoin purchases or other capital allocation decisions.

Media Contact:

Donato Sferra

Chief Executive Officer

Email: donato@matador.network

Phone: 647.496.6282

About Matador Technologies Inc.

Matador Technologies Inc. (TSXV:MATA, OTCQB:MATAF, FSE:IU3) is a publicly traded Bitcoin ecosystem company focused on holding Bitcoin as its primary treasury asset and building products to enhance the Bitcoin network. Matador’s strategy combines strategic Bitcoin accumulation, Bitcoin native product development, and digital asset treasury management, with active participation across blockchain and digital assets infrastructure, all with a focus on disciplined capital allocation and cost-efficient treasury management.

Matador has recently proposed to expand its global footprint by entering into an agreement to invest in HODL Systems, one of India’s first digital asset treasury companies, securing up to a 24% ownership stake. This investment strengthens Matador’s position as a leading Bitcoin treasury company and underscores its commitment to the worldwide adoption of Bitcoin as a reserve asset.

With a Bitcoin first strategy, and a clear focus on innovation, Matador is shaping the future of financial infrastructure on Bitcoin.

Visit us online at https://www.matador.network/

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Forward Looking Statements. Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with the implementation of the Company’s treasury management strategy, the receipt of regulatory approvals, and the timing and amount of future sales under the ATM Program. These forward looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including with respect to market conditions affecting at the market issuances, the use of proceeds from the ATM Program, dilution to existing shareholders resulting from issuances under the ATM Program, the potential acquisition of Bitcoin and/or US dollars, the pricing of such acquisitions, the performance of the Company’s Bitcoin yield generation strategy conducted with Galaxy, and the timing of future operations. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking information to reflect new events or circumstances.

SOURCE: Matador Technologies Inc.