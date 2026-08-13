Free NHS Eye Tests Going Unused: Fulham Optician Reveals Thousands of West Londoners Are Missing Out

Fulham, London , Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aristone Optical, the independent opticians serving Fulham from North End Road for 70 years, is urging West Londoners to check whether they qualify for a free NHS eye test, warning that thousands of residents across Hammersmith & Fulham are likely missing out on sight tests they are fully entitled to.

More than 14 million people in England are estimated to be eligible for a free NHS-funded sight test, yet a significant proportion never claim one, most commonly because they simply don't realise they qualify. With household budgets under continued pressure, the practice says too many local families are postponing eye care they could be receiving at no cost.



Aristone Optical

Those entitled to a free NHS sight test include all children under 16, young people aged 16 to 18 in full-time education, everyone aged 60 and over, people diagnosed with diabetes or glaucoma, anyone aged 40 or over with a parent, sibling or child diagnosed with glaucoma, and people receiving qualifying benefits including Universal Credit and Pension Credit Guarantee Credit.

"Every week we meet patients who are surprised to learn their eye test could have been free, parents who didn't know children's tests are covered, or over-60s who assumed they had to pay," said Ritesh Dhorajiwala, owner of Aristone Optical.

"An eye test is about far more than whether you need glasses. It's one of the few routine health checks that can pick up glaucoma, diabetes and high blood pressure before you notice a single symptom."

The health stakes are significant. Research by the charity Glaucoma UK found that the majority of its members' glaucoma cases were first detected during a routine eye test at their local optician, and most of those patients had no concerns about their eyesight before attending.

"Glaucoma is often completely symptomless in its early stages, which is exactly why regular testing matters," added Dhorajiwala.

"The message is simple: don't self-diagnose your eligibility. Ask your optician, we check every patient's NHS entitlement at booking, so nobody pays for a test the NHS would have covered."

Aristone Optical recommends adults have their eyes examined at least every two years. Residents who don't qualify for NHS provision can access comprehensive private eye tests at the practice, carried out with the same advanced diagnostic technology, including OCT scanning.



Aristone Optical

About Aristone Optical

Aristone Optical is an independent opticians established in Fulham for 70 years, based at 356 North End Road, Fulham, London SW6 1LY. The practice was a finalist in the West London Chambers Business Awards 2025, was named Fulham's Best Retail Business in 2024, and was a national Optician Awards finalist. Services include NHS and private eye tests, children's eye tests, myopia management, contact lenses, designer eyewear and same-day glasses, serving patients across Fulham, Putney, Wandsworth, Notting Hill and Earls Court.

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Media Contact:

Ritesh Dhorajiwala, Aristone Optical

020 7385 9772

aristone.opticians@gmail.com

https://www.aristoneopticians.com

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