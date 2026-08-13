Grandstand Launches Rollcard, a Purpose-Built High-Limit Debit Card for Sports Betting, Casino and Prediction Markets

New York, NY , Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grandstand Limited (Nasdaq: GRSD) (“Grandstand” or the “Company”), the intelligence layer of sports, gaming and entertainment, today announced the public launch of Rollcard, a Visa debit card1 purpose-built for high rollers, including sports bettors, casino players and prediction market traders.

Rollcard is a high-limit debit card linked to a dedicated deposit account2 that keeps a player’s bankroll separate from their everyday finances, offers cashback rewards on qualifying spend, enables high transaction limits, and adds security through the backing of Visa’s global payment network.1



Rollcard

Rollcard is available now at rollcard.com.

“Serious players deserve a dedicated financial product built for how they play,” said Kevin McCrystle, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Grandstand. “We have spent two decades building the brands millions of consumers trust across sports and gaming, and that has shown us the friction they face. Financial tools have not kept up with the growth in sports trading and gaming, and Rollcard solves the problems players face managing their bankroll.”

Built Around How Players Play

Rollcard is built around how high rollers play. Key features include:

Dedicated bankroll account 2 : Keeps players funds completely separate from everyday spending. Complete visibility into players bankroll at all times.

: Keeps players funds completely separate from everyday spending. Complete visibility into players bankroll at all times. Cashback rewards : Cashback earned on qualifying spend at sportsbooks, casinos and prediction markets, tiered to activity level.

: Cashback earned on qualifying spend at sportsbooks, casinos and prediction markets, tiered to activity level. High limits : Designed for the way high rollers move money with up to $1,000,000 in daily card spend per business day.

: Designed for the way high rollers move money with up to $1,000,000 in daily card spend per business day. Spending controls : The ability to set customizable spending limits and cooling-off periods directly through the card, keeping players in control of how and when they play.

: The ability to set customizable spending limits and cooling-off periods directly through the card, keeping players in control of how and when they play. Visa network: Backed by the reliability and security of the world’s largest payment network.1

Backed by Grandstand’s Audience

Rollcard is backed by Grandstand’s sports, gaming and entertainment audience. That existing audience relationship provides direct reach that no standalone card product can match.

“Rollcard is a clear demonstration of how Grandstand brings value-added solutions as the intelligence layer, creating a deeper connection between consumers and partners,” McCrystle added. “Grandstand’s evolution has moved us into the infrastructure foundation underpinning the sports and gaming experience.”

About Rollcard

Rollcard is a Visa debit card purpose-built for high-value players, issued by Cross River Bank, Member FDIC.2 Rollcard gives players a dedicated FDIC-insured account2 to manage their bankroll separately from everyday finances, with cashback rewards on qualifying spend, high transaction limits, and built-in spending controls including customizable limits and cooling-off periods. Apply now at rollcard.com.

The Rollcard Visa® Debit Card is issued by Cross River Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. The Rollcard card program is managed by Rollcard LLC, a subsidiary of Grandstand Limited.

Rollcard deposits held at Cross River Bank, Member FDIC, insured up to $250,000. Rollcard LLC is not an FDIC-insured bank. Deposit insurance covers the failure of an insured bank.



Rollcard, LLC is a service provider that performs certain services related to deposit accounts and debit cards for Cross River Bank. Account limits, fees, and other applicable terms are described in our Deposit Account Agreement.

About Grandstand

Founded in 2006, Grandstand (Nasdaq: GRSD) is the intelligence layer powering informed decisions for consumers and partners across sports, gaming and entertainment. Grandstand’s brands include OddsJam, OpticOdds, RotoWire, Gambling.com, Casinos.com and Rollcard. Its partner solutions span sports data, advertising, audience monetization, entertainment and tickets, and fintech. For more information, visit grandstand.com.

Media Contact:

Christine Doh

Grandstand

press@grandstand.com

Investor Relations:

Peter McGough

SVP, Investor Relations and Capital Markets

Investors@grandstand.com

Richard Land

Managing Director, Alliance Advisors IR

GrandstandIR@allianceadvisors.com

973-873-7686

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that relate to our current expectations and views of future events. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements relating to the success of the Rollcard product, are all forward-looking statements. These statements represent our opinions, expectations, beliefs, intentions, estimates or strategies regarding the future, which may not be realized. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “expect,” “predict,” “potential,” “could,” “will,” “would,” “ongoing,” “future” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are based largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies, changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially and/or significantly different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statement. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations are discussed under “Item 3. Key Information - Risk Factors” in our annual report filed on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 19, 2026, and our other filings with the SEC as such factors may be updated from time to time. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and accordingly undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than to the extent required by applicable law.

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