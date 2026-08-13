Beyond Oil to Participate in the Lytham Partners 2026 Consumer & Technology Investor Summit on August 18, 2026

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Oil Ltd. (TSX: BOIL) (OTCQB: BEOLF) ("Beyond Oil" or the "Company"), a food-tech innovation company dedicated to reducing health risks associated with fried food while lowering operational costs, improving food quality, minimizing waste and enhancing sustainability, today announced that it will participate in a webcast presentation at the Lytham Partners 2026 Consumer & Technology Investor Summit, taking place virtually on Tuesday, August 18, 2026.

The webcast will take place at 12:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 18, 2026. The webcast can be accessed by visiting the summit home page at https://lythampartners.com/cts2026/ or directly at https://lythampartners.com/cts2026/boil.

A replay will also be available through the same links.

About Beyond Oil Ltd.

We all love fried food. Let's make it better. Not by changing what people love. By improving the system behind it. Beyond Oil Ltd. (TSX: BOIL, OTCQB: BEOLF) is a food-tech innovation company on a mission to help foodservice operators improve fried food across every dimension that matters: quality, health, consistency, safety, sustainability and profitability. We achieve these outcomes by improving the system behind every kitchen, the frying performance and oil management that determine what lands on the plate. The Company's patented technology, cleared by the FDA and Health Canada, integrates into existing kitchen workflows to improve frying performance and oil management, helping operators deliver more consistent food, strengthen operational control and reduce oil waste. Beyond Oil's solution serves restaurant chains, supermarkets, hotels, catering, institutions and industrial frying operations worldwide, turning frying into a measurable, repeatable and scalable brand standard. The result is a better frying standard, helping every fryer, every shift and every plate live up to the food people love. For more information, please visit: www.beyondoil.co.

Company Contact

Adi Olesker, VP of Investor Relations

Phone: +972-50-694-2517

adio@beyondoil.co

Investor Relations Contact:

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

BOIL@arxhq.com