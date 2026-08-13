Winnebago Industries Announces Strategic Manufacturing Alignment to Support Long-Term Growth

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a leading outdoor recreation product manufacturer, today announced strategic actions to optimize its manufacturing footprint, enhance operational efficiency and position its premium brands for long-term growth.

As part of an ongoing enterprise initiative to align operations with market demand and maximize the use of existing resources, Winnebago Industries is making targeted manufacturing adjustments across two of its RV brands. The Winnebago brand's towable RV production operations will relocate to the nearby production campus where Grand Design RV products are currently manufactured in Middlebury, Indiana, providing access to a modern manufacturing environment and available capacity to support future growth. In addition, the Grand Design RV business will also pursue select line consolidation within its manufacturing footprint.

Separately, the Winnebago motorhome business will relocate production of its B-Van product line from Lake Mills, Iowa, to its primary manufacturing facility in Forest City, Iowa, bringing key manufacturing functions together in a single complex and strengthening coordination across the business. Both the Winnebago Towables campus in Middlebury, Indiana and the Winnebago Motorhome facility in Lake Mills, Iowa, will be closed and offered for sale at a later date.

"Winnebago Industries is focused on building a stronger and more agile enterprise for the future," said Michael Happe, president and chief executive officer of Winnebago Industries. "These actions reflect our commitment to thoughtfully managing our manufacturing footprint, leveraging the strengths of our portfolio and deploying resources where they can create the greatest value. By taking proactive steps today, we are strengthening our ability to serve customers, support dealers and drive long-term growth across our brands."

The company emphasized that Winnebago Towables and Grand Design will remain distinct businesses. Each brand will continue to maintain its own leadership team, product development, sales, dealers and product portfolio. No product lines are being discontinued as a result of these actions.

"One of the advantages of our parent company is the ability to leverage the strengths of each business while preserving what makes every brand unique," said Don Clark, group president of Winnebago Industries' Towables segment and president of Grand Design RV. "These moves allow us to better utilize available capacity while maintaining the culture, customer focus and brand identity that have made Grand Design successful. At the same time, it provides Winnebago Towables with additional resources and a stronger platform for future growth. These brands remain independent, but united in their effort to help more people enjoy their time outdoors."

"For the Winnebago motorhome business, bringing more of our manufacturing expertise together in Forest City creates a stronger operating foundation and better positions us for the future," said Chris West, president of the Winnebago brand. "By combining talent, production capabilities and key manufacturing functions in one location, we can improve coordination, strengthen execution and continue delivering the quality and innovation our dealers and customers expect."

As these transitions occur over the next several months, dealers and customers can remain confident that business will continue seamlessly. The company does not expect any disruption to production and anticipates no changes to ordering processes, dealer relationships, warranty support, customer service or the ownership experience. Maintaining exceptional service and support for customers and dealers remains a top priority.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor recreation products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds high-quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats, pontoons, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Committed to advancing sustainable innovation and leveraging vertical integration in key component areas, Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and Florida. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://winnebagoind.com/investors.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to the Company’s intention to optimize its manufacturing capabilities, benefits of such optimization, and our ability to manage the transitions so that no disruptions occur. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and involve potential risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements, including, but not limited to general economic uncertainty in key markets and a worsening of domestic and global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth; ability to innovate and commercialize new products; ability to manage our inventory to meet demand; risk related to cyclicality and seasonality of our business; ability to retain relationships with our suppliers and obtain components; business or production disruptions; inadequate management of dealer inventory levels; increased material and component costs, including availability and price of fuel and other raw materials; exposure to warranty claims and product recalls; ability to retain brand reputation and related exposure to product liability claims. We caution that the foregoing list of important factors is not complete. These forward-looking statements should be considered in light of the discussion of risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” contained in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as any amendments to such filings, and in other filings with the SEC. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this release or to reflect any changes in the Company's expectations after the date of this release or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based, except as required by law.

Media Contact: Daniel Sullivan | Media@winnebagoind.com

Investor Relations Contact: Joan Ondala | IR@winnebagoind.com