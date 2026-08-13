Golden Jewelers Strengthens Trusted Cash-for-Gold and Jewelry Buying Services Across South Jersey and Philadelphia

Cinnaminson, NJ , Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Jewelers – Cash For Gold, a family-owned precious metals and jewelry buyer operating for over 30 years, continues expanding its reach throughout South Jersey and the Philadelphia region. Based in Cinnaminson, New Jersey, the business provides free, transparent evaluations for gold, silver, diamonds, coins, watches, bullion, and estate jewelry. Operating seven days a week without appointment requirements, Golden Jewelers delivers immediate cash offers based on current market conditions and fair appraisals.

Golden Jewelers continues strengthening its position as a trusted cash-for-gold and jewelry buyer serving customers across South Jersey and the Philadelphia area. Through transparent evaluations, immediate cash offers, and a customer-first approach, the family-owned business helps individuals confidently sell precious metals, jewelry, diamonds, coins, watches, bullion, and estate collections.



Golden Jewelers – Cash For Gold

With more than three decades of jewelry industry experience, Golden Jewelers has built a reputation for honest dealings and customer-focused service. Cash for Gold in Cinnaminson, Palmyra, Riverton, Delran, Riverside, Moorestown, Pennsauken, Maple Shade, and Cherry Hill represents a commitment to making the selling process safe, convenient, and accessible to residents across the region. Located in The Shoppes at Cinnaminson, Golden Jewelers provides a safe and comfortable environment where customers can sell with confidence. Just minutes from Philadelphia via nearby bridges, the store offers convenient access for customers throughout Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, and Philadelphia Counties. Its extended hours eliminate barriers that often prevent customers from obtaining fair valuations for their valuables.

The Gold Buyer Cinnaminson, NJ store conducts every appraisal using transparent methods that account for current market fluctuations. Customers receive detailed explanations of how evaluations are determined, with no hidden fees or surprise deductions from final offers. The cash for jewelry services encompass everything from designer pieces and vintage collections to broken items and single stones, recognizing that valuable jewelry takes many forms.

"At Golden Jewelers, our goal is to make selling gold, jewelry, diamonds, coins, and other valuable items a transparent and straightforward experience. We are committed to providing honest evaluations, competitive offers, and personal service to customers throughout South Jersey and the Philadelphia area, while offering a safe, comfortable location where they can sell with confidence," a company spokesperson stated.

How Golden Jewelers Helps Customers Maximize Value from Precious Metals and Collections

Beyond traditional gold buying, Golden Jewelers accepts a comprehensive range of valuables. Cash for Gold Bullion represents one specialization, catering to investors and collectors looking to convert physical holdings into immediate funds. The business also serves customers seeking to sell gold for cash, recognizing that motivations vary—whether downsizing, managing inheritance, consolidating collections, or addressing immediate financial needs.

Cash for Coins adds another dimension to services offered, with dedicated expertise in numismatic evaluation and precious metal composition analysis. Diamonds, watches, bullion, and collectible coins receive the same careful attention as precious metals during every evaluation. Customers throughout South Jersey and the Philadelphia area can have loose diamonds, engagement rings, vintage timepieces, contemporary watches, and coin collections professionally assessed using transparent appraisal methods based on current market conditions. This specialized expertise across multiple asset categories helps ensure customers receive fair, accurate valuations regardless of what they choose to sell.

Key Features and Facts

Location Coverage: Cinnaminson, Palmyra, Riverton, Delran, Riverside, Moorestown, Pennsauken, Maple Shade, Cherry Hill, Burlington County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Philadelphia County, and surrounding South Jersey and Philadelphia communities.

Cinnaminson, Palmyra, Riverton, Delran, Riverside, Moorestown, Pennsauken, Maple Shade, Cherry Hill, Burlington County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Philadelphia County, and surrounding South Jersey and Philadelphia communities. Service Offerings: Gold and precious metals buying, jewelry evaluation, diamond assessment, coin valuation, bullion purchase, watch buying, estate jewelry liquidation

Credentials: Over 30 years of jewelry industry experience, family-owned and operated, transparent appraisal methodology based on current market conditions

Availability: Open seven days a week, no appointment necessary, immediate cash offers for accepted items

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How does Golden Jewelers determine fair market value for gold and jewelry?

A: Every evaluation considers current precious metals market conditions and the specific characteristics of each item. The company applies transparent methodology with no hidden deductions, providing customers with detailed explanations before making offers.

Q: What should customers bring when visiting for evaluations?

A: Customers can bring any items they wish to evaluate—gold pieces, jewelry collections, diamonds, coins, watches, bullion, or estate items. No preparation is needed; the Cinnaminson location handles the complete assessment process.

Q: How quickly can Golden Jewelers provide payment for accepted items?

A: Immediate cash offers are provided following evaluations, with payment issued once customers accept the terms. This same-day service eliminates extended waiting periods common with alternative liquidation methods.

Q: Do Golden Jewelers accept items with damage or imperfections?

A: Yes, the company evaluates items regardless of condition, including broken jewelry, bent coins, damaged watches, and worn pieces. Precious metal content determines value even when items lack cosmetic appeal.

Q: What areas beyond Cinnaminson do Golden Jewelers serve?

A: Golden Jewelers welcomes customers from throughout South Jersey and the Philadelphia region, including residents from Palmyra, Riverton, Delran, Riverside, Moorestown, Pennsauken, Maple Shade, Cherry Hill, Burlington County, Camden County, Gloucester County, and Philadelphia County. Located in The Shoppes at Cinnaminson and just minutes from Philadelphia via nearby bridges, the store provides a safe, convenient location for customers across the region.

Visit https://cashforgolden.com/ to learn more about services and current market information.

About Golden Jewelers – Cash For Gold:

Golden Jewelers operates as a family-owned precious metals and jewelry buyer with over 30 years of jewelry industry experience serving South Jersey and the Philadelphia area. The business specializes in transparent, free evaluations of gold, silver, diamonds, coins, watches, platinum, bullion, estate jewelry, and other valuable items, with immediate cash offers based on current market conditions.

Located in Cinnaminson, New Jersey, Golden Jewelers operates seven days a week without appointment requirements, prioritizing first-class customer service and fair, transparent transactions.

Visit cashforgolden.com for additional information.

###

Media Contact:





Golden Jewelers – Cash For Gold

141 US-130, Suite H, Cinnaminson, NJ 08077

(856) 786-8660

cashforgolden.com

Disclaimer:

The contents of this press release are for informational purposes only. You should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained in this press release constitutes a consultation or a solicitation for investment or the purchase or sale of any financial asset. Any investment decision should be made after consulting with a professional about your specific circumstances.

The information provided in this press release does not constitute advice or investment opinion, and it should not be relied upon as such. It should not be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell a security. It does not take into account any reader's particular investment objectives, financial situations, or needs. Readers should not consider it as financial advice and should consult with their financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Neither the distribution company nor its partners are responsible for any decision made on the basis of this press release. Any decision based on this press release should be made after consulting with a professional. The source of this press release, InvestingInGold.com, must be contacted for any queries.

Attachment